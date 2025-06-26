Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
In conjunction with Tuesday’s More media musings… post, I thought it worth sharing this compilation1 of footage from Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2007/2008:
You don’t have to watch for long to see the pattern…
Someone apparently faints (or similar), and Obama is the only person to notice it:
“It looks like someone fainted” (or similar)
“Do we have any EMTs [emergency medical technicians]/paramedics here?”
“You should have eaten/drunk water today” (or similar, often tossing a bottle of water)
“Please give them some room/a chair. They’ll be okay.”
A joke, such as “This happens in my political campaigning all the time”
The compiler of these twelve clips comments:
Obama sure had a lot of people fainting at his rallies in 2007 and 2008. All these people seemingly have a health emergency, but it is never a heart attack, a stroke, a seizure or anything else. They just need some space, water, and for Obama to make a joke. Remember this is footage from an era before smart phones. This may have been happening at every single rally…
And then there’s this one…
The last 30 seconds or so of the compilation of clips features the woman — Karmel Allison — being interviewed on Piers Morgan Live:2
[Allison] It was an incredible honour to be there… to support the president… as he takes a stand and reinforces the important of the… Act… and how important healthcare is for all of us.
I’m extremely embarrassed that I fainted, but honoured still to have been there, and happy that he caught me…
[Morgan] Do you see yourself as a great example of Obamacare at its finest… as the president himself leant back to save you…?
[Allison] [laughs] It’s a fun metaphor I suppose…
But perhaps we should leave the last words to Obama himself:
Folks do this all the time in my meetings
Make of that what you will…
Related:
And particularly:
Thank you for reading. You are welcome to subscribe for free to receive new posts.
Dear Church Leaders homepage
Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns
Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God (to be published July/August 2025)
The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem
h/t Thinking Slow