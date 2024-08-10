NB I have reworked this post because the original video was removed. Alternative links to the relevant clips can be found below:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post originally featured a link to a thoughtfully compiled montage of archive footage — with no added commentary.

A week or so later, the video was removed for reasons unknown to me.

But given I that think the clips are sufficiently worth watching, I have now updated this post with alternative links to the same pieces of archive footage — in the cases where I have been able to find it — or very similar examples.

I found the final two clips particularly striking.

An announcement from BBC1

Four seconds worth here:

A psychologist’s verdict on Boris Johnson

From 2:44-5:30 here:

Aldous Huxley speaking in 1962 about brainwashing in the context of Brave New World

From 13:32 to 16:55 here:

A 2018 US military briefing on neuroscience and neuroweapons

From 20:39-21:38 here:

Keir Starmer being evicted from a pub during the covid era

1-minute clip here:

A 1980 news report: “Do Jet Contrails Increase Cloud Cover?”

2-minute NBC news clip here:

Clips of Australian police during the covid era

3-minute Sky News Australia clip here:

And the last two…

Jonna Mendez on her role as the CIA’s Chief of Disguise in the early 1990s

From 0:23-2:58 here (also available on Rumble)

Prof Antony Sutton on how American corporations assisted Germany in the run-up to World War II

3:14-11:22 here (also available on Rumble)

When I was at school, a major topic in the history syllabus was Germany in the 20th Century, with a particular focus on Hitler’s rise to power. But I don’t recall anyone even mentioning the role of American corporations.

Sutton’s claims appear credible. Here for example is Henry Ford receiving the Grand Cross of the German Eagle from Nazi officials in 1938:

For reference, IG Farben (which Sutton mentions) was a German chemical and pharmaceutical conglomerate which was the world’s largest such organisation at the time. It was founded in Germany in 1925 and broken up by the Allies after WWII. The major members included the companies later known as BASF, Bayer and Hoechst.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders articles

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered