Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in the context of the Prime Minister’s recent proposal for “a bold new model of national service” for 18-year-olds, this is a very brief post to alert you to a documentary — All Wars are Bankers’ Wars — which I think provides very useful insights into the bigger picture of what has been going on over the past hundred years or so:

It was originally released in 2013. It is also available e.g. on Rumble should it be removed from YouTube.

