Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

If you want some big picture context for much of what is going on in the world right now, I recommend watching this documentary (also available on Rumble):

Or at least the four-minute trailer (also on Rumble). Here is a transcript with a few comments:

[Caption] Central bankers have a system in place to take everything from everyone

[Caption] It happened before.

If you close all the banks, which is what [President Franklin D Roosevelt did in 1933] — he suddenly literally closed all the banks, and then only certain banks were allowed to reopen, which were the ones controlled by the [US Federal Reserve] [which is actually privately owned] — well… suddenly no-one had any money… It’s… hard to imagine when it’s all just shut down, suddenly…

[Caption] It’s about to happen again. They plan to confiscate everything.

It’s about suppression and subjugation, and that’s the lesson when you look at this period in the 1930s.

And that is what they have planned for this kind of a cycle again. And they’ve set up for it. So this plan to take all collateral globally, and to collapse the system in a kind of controlled demolition where they end up controlling everything… this design was set in motion over 50 years ago [with the abolition of the gold standard in 1971]

[Caption] With everyone in penniless fear, they will launch their digital slave currency CBDC.

Gold is not the underlying collateral in this system. It’s all securities globally, so they will be taken under the argument that… we have to save these systemically vital institutions so that we can restart the economy again. How could we restart the economy if they are not protected? So that will be the reason given, and it’s like a game of Monopoly where all of the pieces [and] all of the money on the board are pulled back to the bank. And then they say, “Let’s start a new game. We’ll start over from the basis that we have everything and you don’t. So, would you like to borrow something?”

And this is what the CBDC — the Central Bank Digital Currency [as mentioned in this recent article, and currently being planned by central banks, including the Bank of England] — will be…

It will be very difficult for people to refuse to use [the CBDC] because they literally won’t be able to eat. They will have an app they can download. This will be the “help”… the calvalry riding to the rescue [from whatever crisis or perceived crisis there is]…

“Just download this app and you can load your phone with some [digital] currency to allow you to go buy milk…” But every time you use that, you’re actually borrowing money from them. They have you again. It will happen very fast. This will unfold in a very frightening crisis kind of environment, and people will have difficulty refusing…

[Caption] If you think your “segregated” securities ownership will save you, it won’t.

Even segregated accounts — even people or institutions that have been told that their securities are segregated — are in the same pool, and entitled to only a pro rata share… in the event of an insolvency of the custodian. So, again, segregation is just an appearance. People are told that it’s an absolute subterfuge, and the shocking thing is that even sophisticated institutional investors do not understand this and they don’t want to know it…

[Caption] In the face of a financial crisis, awareness is the answer.