This is the final instalment of a four-part article based on the documentary Stakeholder Communism.

Before reading this post, I recommend reading part 1, part 2 and part 3 and particularly the introductory comments in part 1.

Media indoctrination

1:03:37-1:13:58

Corporate media

I guess some readers might be wondering why, if this is really all happening as described, why we are not hearing more about it from the mainstream media.

One clue is the fact that most media companies are owned or run by a World Economic Forum stakeholder:

The BBC

And while the BBC as a whole gets much of its funding from licence fee payers, the number of those has been falling in recent years (p8 of the report at the link):

Perhaps not least because more and more people are becoming aware of the BBC’s role in the Trusted News Initiative — as discussed in this post:

But BBC Media Action makes no secret of where its £20 million+ funding comes from:

The UN… the European Commission… the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation…

For more detail, here is the “How We Are Funded” diagram from the BBC Media Action Annual Report 2022–2023 (p21):

National governments… private and corporate foundations… the United Nations (although, unlike in 2021/2022, no longer the World Health Organisation and the European Union)…

And on the BBC website it is made clear that:

BBC Media Action is proud of its diverse array of corporate partners… …[and] grateful for the generous support of industry leaders across a variety of sectors. They donate valuable unrestricted income so that we can continue to fund our crucial work in vulnerable communities around the world, and help us free vital funds for our programmes by funding training, IT support, software and hardware, marketing, consultancy services and more.

According to that same page (emphasis added):

We are dedicated to creating long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with all of our partners, ensuring utmost value for the support we receive. We partner with organisations in a number of ways, and can tailor the partnership towards delivering on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives through specific strands of our work: media development and media freedom, governance & human rights, health, gender and inequalities, climate resilience and humanitarian response. Find out how partnering with BBC Media Action can enhance your corporate social responsibility programme by contacting our Head of Corporate Fundraising, Jo Zeevi-Green, on jo.zeevigreen@bbc.co.uk.

The notion of stakeholders is even promoted on the BBC Bitesize website:

It is hardly surprising that BBC Director-General Tim Davie appears on the World Economic Forum website:

And that’s just the BBC, an organisation which many people would still rank among the most trustworthy!

Ofcom and censorship

Ofcom also also appears on the World Economic Forum website, as does its Chief Executive Melanie Dawes :

According to the video, Dawes is driving a World Economic Forum censorship initiative — under the guise of “digital safety” — which has led to the UK Online Safety Act 2023:

Here is Section 179:

And here is Section 180:

Let that sink in.

This BBC article quotes Proton CEO Andy Yen, who says the bill gives the government the power to access people’s private messages:

The internet as we know it faces a very real threat… No-one would tolerate this in the physical world, so why do we in the digital world?

I am reminded of some words from Edward Snowden, featured memorably here in the Jean-Michel Jarre track Exit:

Technology can actually increase privacy. The question is: “Why are our private details that are transmitted online, and why are private details that are stored on our personal devices, any different from the details of the private records of our lives that are stored in our private journals? I think [that] saying that you don’t care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different from saying that you don’t care about freedom of speech because you have nothing to say. It’s a deeply antisocial principle. Because rights are not just individual. They’re collective. And what may not have value to you today may have value to an entire population… an entire people… or an entire way of life tomorrow. And if you don’t stand up for it, then who will?

The BBC article quotes the WEF Partner and Ofcom CEO as saying:

Ofcom is not a censor, and our new powers are not about taking content down. Our job is to tackle the root causes of harm… Importantly, we’ll also take full account of people’s rights to privacy and freedom of expression.

We’ll see…

But in any case, as Richard Jeffs points out:

This recently enacted law is particularly a concern for platform owners like myself, who investigate the stakeholders’ corruption.

According to the BBC article:

Breaking the rules could result in fines of up to 10% of global revenue for tech companies, or £18m — whichever is bigger. Their bosses could also potentially face prison time as a punishment.

Disbelief

But as Jeffs points out:

Despite these terrifying examples of how Klaus Schwab is controlling the media and stripping us of our sovereignty, most of us won’t believe it’s really happening.

The video features a quote from Dr Robert Malone, who has researched and written on the subject of Fifth Generation Warfare:

We have all been subjected to the most powerful co-ordinated globally harmonised military-grade propaganda campaign in history of the western world… By definition, these are highly refined psychological warfare tools that were deployed on the entire population…

A key part of the art of Fifth Generation Warfare involves convincing people that they are not actually being targeted by Fifth Generation Warfare — or at least that Fifth Generation Warfare only comes from the likes of Russia.

See for example this recent article:

Jeffs adds that:

Over the past few years we have collectively been indoctrinated to believe a false narrative that has been scripted by the stakeholders and propagated by the media [such that] whenever someone like myself promotes a counter-narrative [most people] have been conditioned to automatically dismiss it as a dangerous right-wing conspiracy theory.

That’s the disinformation correspondent who apparently lied on her CV.

Whatever you think of Elon Musk, he seems to be onto something here:

The video features The Great Reset Indoctrination Scale…

…highlighting these three points of view:

I’m concerned about our human rights

Something suspicious is happening

It’s a dangerous conspiracy theory

Which reminds me of:

Some see

Some see when shown

Some cannot/will not see

And that many highly educated people seem to fall into the last of those categories.

Jeffs contends that:

If you are anything but extremely concerned about our human rights and future, Klaus Schwab and his stakeholders have changed the way you think Indoctrination is caused by the repetition of information. Once we believe something, there is no evidence that can persuade us otherwise. Those of us who lean towards the indoctrinated end of this scale cannot accept [that] our ruling Elites are colluding in the Great Reset of capitalism.

That is certainly consistent with my experience, not least in discussion with my own church leaders.

Jeffs shows how some of his local councillors in Glastonbury reacted with disbelief when they watched the video, with one claiming that he had “not done any critical thinking”.

He knows all too well that:

It doesn’t matter how much evidence this film presents [about the Great Reset]… an indoctrinated person cannot accept it’s happening.

As ever, those putting forward credible minority reports face an uphill battle to be heard:

Some people are unable to accept the evidence, even when it is there for all to see:

And this level of indoctrination makes it impossible for people like the Glastonbury councillors to protect the human rights of their constituents.

The stakeholders’ propaganda is so sophisticated [that] they have manipulated us to believe exposing their corruption is dangerous… [Emphasis added]

But who precisely is it dangerous for? Sharing evidence of the stakeholders colluding in the Great Reset of capitalism is only dangerous for them… To regain control of our governments we can work from the bottom up by ensuring our local councils are not indoctrinated by the one thing that really is dangerous: the far-left ideology

Jeffs points out that:

Communism thrives by indoctrinating us to believe the restrictions are for our safety and to improve society

And that:

…this is how the Chinese feel about their social credit system

He warns that:

The further we transition to stakeholder capitalism and the more indoctrinated we become, the harder it will be to restore democracy

Other things

In the latter parts of the video, Jeffs touches on various other areas, not least to plug his other videos.

These include:

The WHO Pandemic Treaty

As featured e.g. in this article:

At the time the video was made, governments around the globe were:

…discreetly passing laws that [would] grant another World Economic Forum partner — the World Health Organisation — and the Director-General — totalitarian control upon declaring their next health emergency.

…[something that] has all the hallmarks of stakeholder capitalism

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that:

We are nowhere near ready for the pandemics to come

Hmm… Does he know something that we don’t?

Universal Basic Income

Which appears to be the stakeholders’ plan to support us financially when our wealth shifts to them and our welfare systems break:

Notice how this was being pushed in April 2020, only a few weeks after “covid measures” had been introduced.

Central Bank Digital Currencies

Over the past few years, there has been a growing push for the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)…

…along with the abolition of cash, which would mean that governments and/or central banks — or AI systems — could exert unprecedented levels of control over how we spend our money.

It would be easy to limit how much people spend on alcohol, or petrol, or meat. And even to switch off people’s ability to spend money at all if they said something critical of the authorities or if they did not comply with the latest government-recommended Safe and Effective™ injections.

Something not dissimilar — albeit with our current financial system — actually happened in 2022 to Canadian truckers protesting against covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

To quote Freedom Convoy spokesperson Benjamin Dichter:

[Canada] imposed financial penalties so extreme that no Western democracy had ever used them against [any] political demonstrators, let alone non-violent ones

And they even froze the accounts of some people donating money in support of the truckers!

In the context of the covid era, it does not take much imagination to see how we could end up with a Chinese-style social credit system. But the Canadian truckers episode served as a wake-up call to a lot of people, many of whom (including me) have now reverted to using cash wherever practicable — the more people use cash, the harder it will be for the authorities to abolish it.

Stepping back, here is a clip from 2020 featuring Agustín Carstens, the General Manager for the Bank for International Settlements (which serves as a bank for central banks):

“For… CBDC in particular for general use, we tend to establish the equivalence with cash, and there is a huge difference there. For example in cash, we don’t know for example who is using a hundred dollar bill today; we don’t know who is using a one thousand peso bill today. A key difference with a CBDC is that the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability. And also, we will have the technology to enforce that. Those two issues are extremely important, and that makes a huge difference with respect to what cash is.” [Emphasis added]

Note that the Bank of England is openly “looking at the case for issuing a digital pound (CBDC)”:

The Banks says “it would not replace cash”. Not yet anyway. As with so much of the Great Reset agenda, it proceeds stealthily, one step at a time.

Debt crises

It is no secret that global debt has risen to dangerous levels, and that at some stage some sort of financial reset will be required. Debt crises could potentially could be used as a pretext for introducing CBDCs.

The Bank of England now has a “bail-in” operational guide (as distinct from the “bail-outs” of 2008). As the Bank puts it:

Bail-in ensures investors, rather than public funds, bear losses where a firm fails.

Food supply

It’s that man again. Not content with bringing you Safe and Effective™ vaccines, and attempting to block out the sun…

Cybersecurity

In Schwab’s words:

Because there will be certainly what we call the black swans… the unpleasant surprises which will come…

I wonder what is actually going through his mind when he says things like that…

The Great Awakening?

The video ends on what is, on the face of it, an upbeat note. As anyone looking beyond the mainstream media knows, there are people pushing back against the globalist agenda.

Some look pretty convincing to me:

I’m less convinced about certain others though, irrespective of what they say about their spiritual journeys:

I don’t recall seeing Russell Brand pushing back very hard at the height of the covid era. And Jordan Peterson’s advice in 2021 was to “suspend judgement for six months” and “get the damned vaccine”.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said some encouraging things. The test will be what he actually does should he end up in a position of power. And Tucker Carlson has given a voice to many critics of the establishment. But while posts from his Twitter/X account often get many millions of views, other accounts — such as this one putting out clips of the official Scottish Covid Inquiry — have been suspended.

We need to exercise caution here I think.

If the Great Reset has been carefully planned over a long period of time, it would surely be surprising if those behind it had not planned what they would do in the context of various scenarios, including a loss of trust in the mainstream media.

And so I am inclined to be suspicious when I see people who barely pushed back at all at the height of the covid tyranny being allowed huge platforms on alternative media. It is not difficult to discern aspects of a controlled demolition of the covid narrative — and other narratives — that allows many high-profile figures to walk away relatively unscathed.

In contrast, those who were speaking out in 2020/2021 continue to have their voices suppressed, to say the least. I am thinking of the likes of Mike Yeadon and Sucharit Bhakdi — who are among the most qualified people on the planet to assess what has been happening — but there are plenty of others, not least those featured in other articles on this Substack.

Don’t get me wrong. We need all the help we can get. But it seems reasonable to me to assume that the globalists — including the WEF, but also plenty of others behind the scenes — are rather more cunning than many people give them credit for. And so I am inclined to reserve judgement, particularly on the figures with the highest profiles. “By their fruit you will recognise them” is a sound maxim. “Do not put your trust in princes” also springs to mind.

More broadly, I would advise people to “follow the silenced”. As a general rule, I think it is worth paying particular attention to people who get banned from e.g. YouTube, and especially Twitter/X. And those who get discredited by Wikipedia and “fact-check” websites. Because that sort of censorship is what happens to those speaking truth that the authorities really don’t want us to hear.

Dear Church Leaders Archive; some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

The Big Reveal — Christianity carefully considered