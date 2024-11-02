Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is the final instalment of a four-part article based on the documentary Stakeholder Communism.

Before reading this post, I recommend reading part 1 and part 2, and particularly the introductory comments in part 1.

The Great Reset

41:45-48:17

As AI — in the form of computers and robots — takes over more and more jobs, it looks likely that the economy will shrink and ultimately collapse as the number of workers (taxpayers) reduces and the number out of work (claiming benefits) increases.

A “Great Reset” of capitalism will then be required:

According to then-Prince Charles (pictured here with Klaus Schwab in 1992 and 2020)…

…speaking at the WEF’s 50th anniversary in 2020:

In order to secure our future and to prosper we need to evolve our economic model… It is my greatest possible hope that you will join me this year in accelerating the transition to sustainable markets and a Net Zero economy…

As the Royals mustn’t engage in politics, Charles speaks cryptically using a stakeholder capitalism slogan instead (on three separate occasions):

People and planet…

Charles shows implicit support for ESG…

An increasing number of corporations are adopting ESG methodologies… There are now growing calls from financial institutions and companies alike to make disclosure mandatory…

…and his speech was made into a promotional video entitled The Great Reset (below left) and another video (below right, transcript below) was also released in 2020:

We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this crisis. Its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change… global crises like pandemics and climate change know no borders and highlight just how interdependent we are as one people sharing one planet. Over the past month or so, despite the ongoing crisis, I’ve been encouraged to see the growing calls for a green recovery. We need only look to the United Nations Secretary General, to the IMF, the EU, the… Petersburg Climate Dialogue, the Canadian government, the COP26 Universities Network and business leaders around the world to see this. And as we move from rescue to recovery therefore we have a unique but rapidly shrinking window of opportunity to learn lessons and reset ourselves on a more sustainable path. It is an opportunity we have never had before and may never have again. So we must use all the levers we have at our disposal knowing that each and every one of us has a vital role to play… [Emphasis added]

And Charles was not alone in pushing the Great Reset:

Another Cultural Revolution?

48:17-53:20

The Great Reset appears to bear at least some resemblance to China’s decade-long shift to Communism. The 10-year timeframe is a recurrent theme:

In Charles’ words:

…with 2020 being seen as the super-year, kickstarting a decade of action for [you’ve guessed it] people and planet

Fifty or so years in the making, it appears that Schwab’s vision is finally coming to fruition:

The plan is known as Agenda 2030, which will be the theme of a forthcoming post. Like The Great Reset it is an open secret, featuring as it does — and has done since 2017 — on this UK government website:

On the face of it, Agenda 30 sounds appealing. But according to the WEF’s Yuval Noah Harari, who features here in this post…

…saying that:

the biggest question, maybe in economics and politics, of the coming decades will be what to do with all [the] useless people

…the future could ultimately be rather worse than China’s Cultural Revolution:

If you know enough biology, and you have enough computing power and data, you can know my personality type, my political views, my sexual preferences, my mental weaknesses, my deepest fears and hopes, and you can do that not just to me but to everyone. Now in the past many tyrants and governments wanted to do it, but nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could do it. But soon at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people.

Artificial intelligence could potentially be weaponised to enforce compliance:

The top-right, bottom-left and bottom-right snapshots above are from China.

In Harari’s words:

If this power falls into the hands of a 21st Century Stalin, the result will be the worst totalitarian regime in human history. And we already have a number of applicants for the job of 21st Century Stalin.

And some those “applicants” can be found in the West.

Build back better

53:20-59:04

On 3rd April 2020, a matter of days after “covid measures” had been introduced, the WEF put out this article on its website:

We must all step up to respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

We must come together with compassion and humility.

We can build back better by ensuring long-term stimulus increases resilience and tackles the threat of climate change. The COVID-19 pandemic is a global emergency, bringing devastation to millions around the world, impacting lives and jobs, and grinding much of the global economy to a halt. It’s a crisis that has shown our vulnerability and confirmed our under-estimation of the probability and exponential nature of systemic risks. It calls on all of us to come together with compassion and humility.

But remember that, as noted earlier, prior to the introduction of the “covid measures”, the number of people dying in the UK (and elsewhere) was, according to the ONS figures… the same as usual.

Almost overnight, the phrase “build back better” became much more prominent…

…not least on the lips of politicians (among others):

It feels like a form of globalist bingo. All the usual suspects. Plus one or two more!

In the US there was even a song (full lyrics here):

Build Back Better was — and apparently still is — UK government policy…

…though I don’t recall much discussion of it during any election campaign.

And the aspiration appears to be “Build Back Better” all over the world. In 2021, “to meet the world’s biggest challenges”, the G7 leaders launched the Build Back Better World Partnership:

On the face of it, such initiatives might sound appealing. But it appears that, as the narrator of the video puts it:

While [people in the West] lose their homes, the stakeholders are spending taxpayers’ money on building the infrastructure required to enslave everyone on the planet

Young Global Leaders

59:05-1:03:37

In the words of Klaus Schwab:

When I mention our names like Mrs Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on, they all have been Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum

He is quite open about it:

What we are very proud… the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau… the President of Argentina and so on… that we penetrate the cabinets…

…[creating] a proactive stakeholder community of the world’s next-generation leaders to inform and influence decision-making and mobilize transformation

…I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau and I know that half of this Cabinet or even more are actually Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. And it’s true in France now… I’m here with the President…

By way of an example of the extent of the influence of the WEF’s agenda, here are the G20 leaders meeting under the banner of the stakeholder capitalism slogan of “People Planet Prosperity” in 2021:

Schwab says that the presence of such people:

…is [usually] the result of… a longer friendship in certain cases. For example, Mrs Merkel… there was a young member from Eastern Germany appointed to the Cabinet as Environmental Minister. And we made her a Young Global Leader… I could go on and on…

But the Young Global Leaders are not just found in politics:

They are CEO’s of Fortune 500 corporations, in royal houses, in leading NGO’s and national non-profits, public figures in civil society, sports personalities, and more.

Here is the WEF webpage where anyone can check out who they are. And here is a list of past Young Global Leaders.

In the words of the video:

They include executives at Virgin, Dell, Microsoft, Blackstone, J.P. Morgan, General Electric, Reuters, EMI Music, Ben and Jerry’s, Ford, Siemens, Puma, Motorola, Yahoo, Sony Pictures, Amazon, Hyundai, Avon, Estée Lauder, Barclays, Lehman Brothers, Hewlett Packard, eBay, Goldman Sachs, McDonald’s, Alibaba, Google, Nestlé, Viacom, Salesforce, Skype, Nokia, Avis, Expedia, McKinsey, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Meta, Open AI, BlackRock, Pfizer, Wikipedia, Black Lives Matter, PayPal, Uber Eats and more

To be continued…

[Update: Link to part 4]

