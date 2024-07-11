Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I guess most people are aware of what is sometimes called Hanlon’s razor — the rule of thumb that states:

Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

I’ve cited it myself. And there’s a lot of truth in it.

But not everything can be explained by stupidity. And malice is sometimes mixed in with stupidity.

Hanlon’s razor reminds me of a poem by Margaret Anna Alice, who is one of the most prolific and impressive writers I have encountered.

I particularly recommend this story from almost three years ago, which serves as a parable of sorts:

It’s worth reading. And re-reading.

But what I want to highlight in this post is this poem posted on New Year’s Day 2023:

As the poem makes clear, there have certainly been times in history that were much more malice than mistake. And while history does not repeat itself, it does often rhyme.

I think it is important to ask questions about what was actually happening in the covid era. Who knew what, and when? Why did those in authority — particularly public health officials and politicians — do what they did? And to what extent were their “mistakes” actually mistakes?

At the very least, it is worth noting that the covid “mistakes” often seemed to result in:

the transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich, rather than the other way around

ordinary people becoming less free rather than more free

And on that basis alone, I am at least open to the idea that maybe, just maybe, many of the “mistakes” were not actually mistakes.

I invite you to read the whole poem at the link above, and/or to listen to either of these heartfelt audio versions from Dr Tess Lawrie and Dr Mike Yeadon:

There are plenty of links embedded in the text of the poem for those wanting to follow up what it says.

