Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth highlighting a couple of things further to this post in which I described my own evidence-based journey in relation to vaccines:

Dissolving Illusions

In that article I referred to Dissolving Illusions, a book in which the authors use public health records to show that the number of people dying from various diseases had fallen to very low levels before the relevant vaccines became available:

And so I thought it worth drawing attention to this recent podcast, in which Roman Bystrianyk — one of the Dissolving Illusions authors — presents material from the book.

The presentation starts at 4:40. The whole video lasts almost two hours, but you can get much of the gist of it from the first 20 or 30 minutes or so.

Other Doc Malik podcasts are available here, and the majority are accessible without subscription.

Dissolving more illusions

In the same article, I also made reference to US civil rights lawyer Aaron Siri and his epic 2018 Vaccine Court Case Deposition with Dr Stanley Plotkin (sometimes known as the “Godfather of Vaccines”).

And so I thought it worth drawing attention to this recent post from Siri, which discusses this recent article from Plotkin et al:

Share

Dear Church Leaders homepage (or via Substack, or e.g. DuckDuckGo, but not Google for some reason)

The Big Reveal — Christianity carefully considered (which can also be found via Substack, or e.g. DuckDuckGo, but not Google)