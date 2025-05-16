Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

It is clear enough from the Bible that the notions of conspiracy and plotting are nothing new. And it is not for nothing that there is the criminal offence of conspiracy under UK law.

But the term “conspiracy theory” was barely used before 1950:

I have seen it suggested that the term came to prominence in the context of the assassination of US President Kennedy. And I can’t help wondering how many people still believe the official version of what happened there.

The term “conspiracy theorist” gained traction rather later, and was often used during the covid era, when people were labelled as such for suggesting e.g. that the virus originated from a lab, that early treatments worked, that face masks did more harm than good, and that the authorities planned to introduce “vaccine passports”.

Chemtrails

In the context of these posts…

I was interested to see Robert F Kennedy Jr, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, on television answering a question in relation to chemicals being sprayed in the skies.

For context, here is RFK Jr’s apparent response to a post on X from last August in relation to a “Chemtrail Pilot Whistleblower”:

Not: “You are talking nonsense. Stop propagating conspiracy theories.” But instead:

We are going to stop this crime.

And in the context of recent UK articles such as this (as if this were something new)…

…here is what he said last month:

We will soon end this crime against humanity and our planet and bring justice to the plutocrats who are perpetrating this mass uncontrolled experiment.

For what it’s worth, I can’t recall people in the UK often complaining about having too much sunshine…

Anyhow, back to the TV clip (transcript below):

Guest: My biggest concern is the stratospheric aerosol injections that are continuously peppered on us every day… aluminum, strontium... sprayed in our skies all day long... how do we stop it? RFK Jr: That is not happening in my agency… we don’t do that. It’s done, we think, by DARPA [the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency]. And a lot of it now is coming out of the jet fuel… those materials are put in jet fuel. I am going to do everything in my power to stop it. We’re bringing on somebody who's going to think only about that, find out who’s doing it, and… holding them accountable.

Wow.

I recommend watching at least some of the documentary Frankenskies, which is largely comprised of footage from governments and the military etc.

It’s also available on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, Vimeo and YouTube.

A 12-minute sampler is available here.

The prospect of 9/11 hearings

And further to these posts…

I was interested to see Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson discussing Building 7 and commenting on potential hearings re the events of 9/11:

Interviewer: What would you like to know about September 11th, the official story there…? Johnson: Well, start with Building 7… I don’t know if you can find structural engineers, other than the ones that have the corrupt investigation inside NIST [the National Institute of Standards and Technology]… that would say that that thing didn’t come down in any other way than a controlled demolition.

Footage of the collapse of Building 7 — a part of the World Trade Centre that was also destroyed on 9/11 — can be seen here on YouTube:

I am reminded of childhood trips to watch the demolition of cooling towers.

Senator Johnson continues…

Just look at that… molten steel… Listen to the documentary… Bravo 7. There’s an awful lot of questions. Who ordered the removal and the destruction of all that evidence… totally contrary to any other firefighting investigation procedures. Who ordered that? Who was in charge? I think there’s some basic information. Where is all the documentation from the NIST investigation.

Calling Out Bravo 7 can be viewed here:

There are a host of questions… I will be asking… now that my eyes have been opened up. I’ve talked to former Congressman Curt Weldon. I will work with him to expose what he is willing to expose… Interviewer: Wow. So we may actually see hearings about this… Johnson: I think so… We have 9/11 families coming forward and saying, “We want the FBI files unredacted. We want those made available in terms of what happened. What did the FBI know had happened?” So we have engaged with that on a bipartisan basis. We want to get those answers… those documents for the families… Hopefully now, with this administration… I think President Trump should have some interest, being a New Yorker himself… What actually happened on 9/11? What do we know? What has been covered up? My guess is there is an awful lot being covered up in terms of what the American government knows about 9/11...

The phrase “controlled demolition” reminds me of how the media sometimes pivots from one official version of events to another.

As to what actually happened on 9/11, I am reminded of Winston Churchill’s 1939 description of Russia as “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma”. And of the Only Connect wall featured in the How to read the media article mentioned earlier.

I can’t help wondering what might be next…

Related:

And this section of last October’s Updates post:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem