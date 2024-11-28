Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I was going to put the content of this post in the forthcoming Updates (Dec 2024) article. But given that the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, a private members’ bill introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, is scheduled for tomorrow, I think it makes sense to publish it now.

One of the most striking things I have seen recently is this footage of Assisted Dying adverts on the London Underground at Westminster, i.e. the tube station used by MPs travelling to Parliament:

This seems somewhat odd, to say the least, for a Private Members’ Bill.

And particularly given that it was only last year that Transport for London apparently banned a wedding-cake theatre poster for “breaching obesity rules”:

I recommend looking at some of the recent articles by Charlotte Gill — the journalist in the short video above, who has been investigating what is actually going on — and particularly The Assisted Dying Lobby and its publicists.

As doctor and ethicist Calum Miller points out, Kim Leadbeater, who is the sponsor of the Assisted Dying Bill, is — or at least was — the Chair of More in Common (UK website)…

which has recently been promoting polling in favour of assisted suicide, such as this report:

And More in Common —registered as a UK company — is funded by…

…among others, the US-based William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, whose “Population Program”…

…pursues two complementary goals: to enhance and protect the reproductive health and rights of individuals and

to stabilize global populations at levels that promote social and economic well-being and sustain the environment

Make of that what you will.

I can’t help wondering what “the father of public relations” — featured in Tuesday’s post — would say…

