Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Which? magazine was first published in the 1950s:

Which? is owned by the Consumers’ Association, and, according to a recent annual report, has around 500,000 paid members, although this number has been in decline in recent years:

The website is ranked at #25 in the UK.

As someone who reached adulthood before the internet arrived, I remember growing up with Which? magazines around the house, although never quite this many at one time:

My father, who grew up in Yorkshire and generally spent money fairly frugally, was a subscriber. I could see why. In the days before online reviews, Which? and its comprehensively indexed range of articles provided a valuable source of useful information when it came to choosing household goods.

And so after I had left home and started work, I became a paid Which? member, and I have continued to read the magazine — and the website — ever since.

Until now.

The covid era

As with so many things, the covid era was something of an eye-opener.

This Coronavirus advice from Which? page is still live and gives something of a flavour:

This How to spot fake news piece from Spring 2020 offers “Five ways to spot fake news”. And includes advice such as:

Is the source of the news an outlet that can be trusted, that has a reputation for being credible, or is it just a blog that you’ve never heard of before?

Organisations like Full Fact and Snopes exist specifically to fact-check news stories and viral content… these sources will be able to provide credible answers.

“Credible news outlets” that can be trusted, perhaps members of The Trusted News Initiative spearheaded by the BBC… versus those blogs from medical whistleblowers who took the time and effort to bring us data-driven, evidence-based analysis…

And organisations like Full Fact, the fact-checking service that claimed that “covid-19 vaccines are very effective”, that “the covid vaccines saved many lives” and that “catching covid-19 is not less risky than vaccination”…

How are those articles ageing, Full Fact?

Not unrelated, this Watch out for fake coronavirus medicines and dodgy health advice article from Which? includes the advice:

If you’re after updates, stick to official trusted sources, such as the WHO and NHS websites.

Myths… can fuel anxiety and panic, and mean that people do less of what we know actually works (such as hand washing, social distancing and avoiding touching your face).

The WHO and the NHS that advised pregnant women to take novel technology injections with no long-term safety data...

And myths… such as the hubristic and fanciful notion that we can prevent transmission of an airborne virus!

“Ah, but that was 2020,” some may point out. “Lots of us were caught off guard in the early days.” And yes, it is understandable enough that Which? was fully on board with the mainstream narrative in Spring 2020.

But then there are articles like this one from 2022:

And, having read the early 2020s Which? magazines pretty much cover to cover, I cannot recall any mention of e.g. the dubious nature of the official narrative and the massive harms caused by lockdowns. Nor of vaccine harms and the importance of medical ethics and informed consent.

Moreover, I cannot see any reason to think that, if/when the WHO declares another “pandemic”, the Consumers’ Association will be anything but fully on board with the official narrative. As with so many organisations, Which?’s parroting of the message of conflicted health authorities has more than a whiff of groupthink and virtue signalling, and bears scant evidence of critical thinking.

But I wonder to what extent Which?’s response to the covid era is indicative of a wider malaise.

A conflict of interest?

In 2024 I wrote to Harry Rose, the editor of Which?, in the context of an article about cutting cholesterol:

Dear Mr Rose I noticed that in the What really works to cut cholesterol? article (Which? magazine, April 2024, p32), there is a short piece from Prof Sir Rory Collins (p35) advocating statins.

This Which? article, from April this year, is similar, and also features input from Prof Sir Rory Collins:

It states: “Overall, for most people the 25–50% reduction in heart attack risk offered by statins far outweighs these rare and often manageable risks.”

Hmm. According to the UK government’s Rare Diseases Framework: “A rare disease is defined as a condition which affects less than 1 in 2,000 people.”

Back to my 2024 email…

But there is no declaration of any conflicts of interest. For example, how much funding has Prof Collins — or any of the various institutions he works for — received from pharma companies, or from organisations funded by pharma companies? If Which? is genuinely “100% independent”, should it not be taking advice from people who can honestly declare that they have no such conflicts of interest? Particularly when the market for the product in question is so vast (reportedly more than $15 billion for statins in 2023). Having… read fairly widely, I think Prof Collins’ view could reasonably be described as partial (to say the least). For context and perspective from the other side of the argument, please see below the extracts from two articles [below] written by an independent journalist. As to statins, I have a family history of heart disease, but I now plan to avoid medication insofar as I can — and certainly statins. Much better to adjust diet and to live healthily (including getting plenty of sunshine). But there’s not a lot of profit for corporations in that sort of advice! [Yours etc.]

The articles I mentioned were these two from Maryanne Demasi:

I got no reply at all from Harry Rose or anyone else at Which?

Folic acid

And then came folic acid…

As I noted in this post…

…the Consumers’ Association is a UK charity that aims “to empower consumers to make informed choices about goods and services by undertaking research and publishing the results of that research”. And in 2002, in the context of a decision by the Food Standards Agency not to recommend that folic acid be added to flour, this BBC News article…

…reported that:

The FSA decision has been welcomed by the Consumers’ Association which warned not enough was known about the risks for the body to recommend to ministers fortification of flour. Sue Davies, principal policy officer for the Consumers’ Association, said: “We welcome this decision. “Now it’s important that the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health address the many issues that need to be researched before revisiting this subject. “These include effective ways of monitoring of possible B12 deficiency if folic acid were added to flour; the possible long-term effects of high doses of folic acid for the whole population; and the issue of choice: consumers would need an alternative if they don’t want to eat fortified products.”

But I could not find any evidence of pushback from the Consumers’ Association this time around. Or indeed of how closely it has looked at the evidence in the published literature.

I have since written to Which? — via their Get in touch page inviting members and non-members to call or email — on three separate occasions. And I have directed them to this accessible summary of the issues:

There is now so much more evidence than in 2002 that putting folic acid into food is a bad idea.

But I have had no reply from Which? beyond “Thank you for your message. We’ll pass it on to the relevant people.”

And, as far as I can tell, there has been no recent mention of folic acid in the Consumer Association’s magazine, despite plenty of discussion of supplements.

I find this somewhat ironic given that the Parliamentary petition End the mandatory fortification of white flour with folic acid immediately has recently gained substantial momentum and has now been signed by well over 100,000 people…

…and the story has been covered in the national press.

I had been considering cancelling my Which? membership for a while. It almost happened after the lack of reply in relation to the statins article in 2024. I had lazily continued on the basis that the organisation does some good work. But for me the lack of engagement on folic acid was the final straw.

I did consider contacting the Which? Council of Trustees. And had my reservations only been about the lack of folic acid coverage, I might have done so. But I have other doubts aside from those expressed above, not least in relation to the magazine’s advice on diet and other health issues. And a glance through the bios of the trustees did not inspire confidence: a Chair of Audit and Risk for Wikimedia UK… a Google global public policy director… a former BBC head of compliance…

And so, after more than 20 years of Which? membership, the stash of magazines will no longer continue to pile up. Despite the “Cancel subscription” offer of six months at half price:

Maybe the behavioural psychologists have been at work? But my mind is made up.

As to the £14.99 a month that I will save, it has more than covered a long-overdue paid subscription to Maryanne Demasi’s MD REPORTS.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

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Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem