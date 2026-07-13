Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least as context for a forthcoming article, I thought it worth an update and re-issue of this post…

…from April 2024, which I put out within weeks of starting this Substack. In the early days it was titled merely “Dear Church Leaders” rather than “Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)”.

Below is an updated and abridged version of that article.

I was struck by a World Health Organisation (WHO) document — Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe — and thought it worth sharing. Billed as “a framework for policy makers, educational and health authorities and specialists”, the pdf of the English language version can be found here:

Via this website:

The sexuality education matrix

Below are some snapshots from the “sexuality education matrix”, which can be found on p33ff of the Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe document linked above. NB the large figures in the top left-hand corners relate to the relevant age groups.

Helpful? Or not so much?

It’s certainly a different approach from what I experienced — as I recall, essentially a single biology lesson in what is now called Year 8, which for me came in the context of reading this book which my parents had helpfully bought for me not long before.

But I suppose the sexuality education matrix may be helpful to teachers who are busy, and who get asked to teach RSE (Relationships and Sex Education). And I suppose that if I were such a teacher, I might look to find some useful information online that would help. And I suppose that if I did that, I might end up looking at what the World Health Organization had to offer. (Although if I happened upon the advice above, I think the main thing I would be thinking might be, “Exactly what sort of organization is the WHO?”)

And maybe if I were a government civil servant tasked with putting together guidance for RSE teachers, I might also look to the WHO for information.

But in any case, I guess the above document goes some way to explaining headlines like these:

Pushing back against the WHO

More broadly, readers of this article…

…may recall that, in 2024, the WHO was seeking to extend its powers so that it could enforce covid-style border closures, quarantine measures, and vaccine passports on all member countries, including the UK. And that it would do this in response to the threat of a pandemic, or the emergence of one, or some other public health crisis which the WHO would identify and define — in much the same way as it has (re)defined “pandemic”, setting the bar rather low.

In that context, it was perhaps not surprising that more than 100,000 people signed this UK Government and Parliament petition to End the UK’s membership of the World Health Organization:

Here is the response from the Sunak government:

And here is former Telegraph cartoonist Bob Moran’s take:

WHO wants this for our children?!

Related:

And:

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