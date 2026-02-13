Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I am now inclined to ask basic questions about the truthfulness of any unusually high-profile media story that has at least some of the following features: Strong emotions are evoked

There is widespread mainstream media coverage

Responses to the story are amplified by large social media accounts and/or bots

An “official conspiracy theory” is being discussed openly in the media

Those asking reasonable questions that point away from the official narrative and/or the official conspiracy theory are attacked and/or censored

Basic human freedoms are eroded, including the right to free speech

There is a transfer of wealth and/or power from the poor to the rich

Society ultimately becomes more divided and polarised

The timing is particularly convenient for the powers that be in terms of providing a distraction from other things that are going on

The first three are particularly important I think. Especially in relation to any event that could plausibly have been staged by crisis actors such as those featured in this post:

On a related note, I am also inclined to ask two basic questions about anyone who seems to come from nowhere and is given a high profile in the media:

Who is this person? And why is he — or she — everywhere?

And this December 2025 article from The National…

…which can be read here at press reader.com, asks essentially that very question about Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham.

The subhead hints at one possible answer:

Reform UK aim­ing to ‘short cir­cuit’ claims party accepts racist views

And the article opens with an overview of Cunningham’s recent rise to prominence:

Im the last few weeks a new Reform UK coun­cil­lor has been appear­ing across news pro­grammes and panel shows — and people have begun to won­der why she’s get­ting so much atten­tion. Her name is Laila Cun­ning­ham and since her defec­tion to Reform UK from the Tor­ies on West­min­ster City Coun­cil, she’s appeared on the likes of Sunday With Laura Kuenss­berg, News­night, LBC and GB News. There are thou­sands of coun­cil­lors in the UK and they don’t often get so much spot­light put on them, so why is Cun­ning­ham every­where…?

That last paragraph poses an important question.

And the article — written on 18th December — attempts to answer it with the help of various “media and politics experts”.

But perhaps the most perceptive comment comes from the writer of the article, who observes (emphasis added):

Pre­vi­ously, she was a pro­sec­utor for the Crown Pro­sec­u­tion Ser­vice but resigned fol­low­ing her defec­tion after mak­ing highly politi­cised remarks about law and order. Born to Egyp­tian par­ents who had fled their coun­try in the 1960s, she is a Muslim and a mum of seven chil­dren. [Cunningham] has been tipped by many to run as the party’s can­did­ate in the next Lon­don may­oral elec­tion and has been branded a “rising star” in the party by cer­tain corners of the media. She was also the face of the Women for Reform cam­paign launched earlier this year, as the party looks to win over female voters.

For three weeks later, in early January, this happened:

Background

Laila Cunningham was born Laila Ahmed El-Meleigy in 1977 in London to Egyptian parents who had emigrated to the UK in the 1960s. She was formerly known as Laila Dupuy, following her first marriage, to Philippe Dupuy in 2003.

This recent article in The Telegraph…

…which begins…

Laila Cunningham, Reform UK’s newly unveiled candidate for mayor of London, is a bundle of contradictions…

…fills in some of the detail from Cunningham’s perspective:

Dressed in an elegant cappuccino-coloured suit, the attractive, brown-eyed 48-year-old [Laila Cunninghan] tells me… “I’m like a Rolo”, indicating a tough exterior that hides an inner softness. Never is this more evident than in her refreshingly candid admission that after she caught her first husband, French businessman Philippe Dupuy, having an affair more than a decade ago she gave him a second chance. “Well I had four children under five, so I was trying to keep it together,” she explains. “I’ve seen what divorce can do to little kids, especially.” The couple went on a “romantic” holiday where they tried to patch things up — even getting matching tattoos. “We went to Japan because I’d always wanted to go. It was a very nice trip. But then afterwards he cheated on me again.” With the same person or someone different? “Someone different.” After her divorce, Cunningham did freelance legal work, before setting up an app called Kitchin Table for self-employed women to set up working groups in their homes. Shortly afterwards she met her second husband, American credit investor and tech entrepreneur Michael Cunningham. They married in 2018 and she added to her brood with another child, while taking on Michael’s two children from a previous relationship. Describing her parenting style as “disciplined” but not helicoptering, she says: “You can’t micromanage seven kids. My children are my best friends, I love them.” The couple now live in a flat in exclusive Bayswater, close to Hyde Park, which she denies is worth a reported £5m.

According to The Mirror, the flat is worth a mere £3.9 million:

For context, Laila Cunningham — along with the Kitchin Table app — was featured in this article in The Guardian in 2018:

And according to this post from London Centric, which has plenty more background information, her second husband Michael…

…worked his way up through the music industry and the world of hedge funds, before moving into the cryptocurrency gambling space, with stints at Six Sigma Sports and as founder of EdgeBet.Ai, which promised to use AI to make it easier for people to place bets. His LinkedIn lists him as founder of Exascale Labs, a provider of data centres for AI companies which this week [mid-January 2026] announced plans to list on the stock market at a $500m valuation.

Facial recognition

On the subject of the Telegraph headline — re the banning of the burqa — I guess there are plenty of people, including some who would generally consider themselves advocates of freedom, who might support such a move.

Cunningham goes even further in this article in the Evening Standard:

…a cloak of anonymity for criminals… I’m not telling women what to wear. I’m saying that if you cover your face, that will be a reason for stop and search… I don’t think in an open society you need to cover your face. I’ve prosecuted a woman in a burka. It has to be assumed that if you’re hiding your face, you’re hiding it for a criminal reason.

I find that last sentence quite striking.

I am reminded of the Home Secretary’s recent comments (emphasis added)…

When I was in justice, my ultimate vision for that part of the criminal justice system was to achieve, by means of AI and technology, what Jeremy Bentham [British philosopher, jurist, and social reformer (1748–1832)] tried to do with his Panopticon. That is that the eyes of the state can be on you at all times.

…from this recent Telegraph article that I featured in this post:

And also of recent developments in relation to facial recognition:

…which is one of the things that Cunningham says she opposes:

I can’t help wondering what discussions have gone on behind the scenes in relation to how facial recognition might operate in an environment where it is acceptable for women to cover their faces.

I wonder too what Cunningham made of the wearing of masks during the covid era. She certainly seemed keen on the jabs, even at the end of 2021:

But then I guess that fits quite well with the Reform Party whose leader who was so “anti-establishment” during the covid era that he put out a clunky clap for carers video and called for Tony Blair to become the “UK’s vaccination Tsar”.

And whose Deputy Leader endorsed compulsory covid vaccination for care workers and attended the launch of Matt Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries.

Acting as the public face of Reform

Stepping back, I was intrigued to see this profile of Cunningham — under her previous name of Dupuy…

…on backstage.com, which advertises thousands of jobs for actors and performers:

I am reminded of this article that literally speaks of Cunningham being someone who will lead Reform UK London and act as the public face of its campaign across the capital.

Cunningham has certainly had more than her fair share of the spotlight on the media stage. I don’t recall many defecting councillors getting this sort of coverage:

And the coverage continues:

The bigger picture

As to the bigger picture in relation to people whose rapid rise to prominence is far from organic, I am reminded of this post…

…featuring the “father of public relations” Edward Bernays and his 1928 book Propaganda, in which he speaks of:

A relatively small number of persons… who pull the wires which control the public mind, who… contrive new ways to bind and guide the world.

And also of this quote, often attributed to Lenin:

The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves

It should thus not surprise us when we see influential public figures who seem to come from nowhere and are given a high profile in the media. There is no shortage of such people today. And I find it useful to keep those two questions constantly in mind:

Who is this person? And why is he — or she — everywhere?

I also find it instructive to reflect on how any of various public figures might have risen to prominence in years gone by. And I have come to realise that the media-sponsored promotion of influential people is hardly confined to politics.

