Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to these posts…

…I have been reflecting more on Jesus’ words in Matthew 18, which I cited at the end of the MyConcern article:

I wonder how much better church life might be if we took Jesus’ words in Matthew 18 as the starting point for formulating safeguarding policy: If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you…

And I have been wondering how many churches, not least those that claim to “sit under the authority of the Bible” or something similar, even mention Jesus’ words in the context of safeguarding.

To that end, I thought it worth exploring the safeguarding policies on the websites of various well-known Church of England churches that, as I understand it, place particular emphasis on the importance of what Scripture says. Such documentation is typically easy to find given that it is Church of England policy to “ensure that safeguarding arrangements are clearly visible on the front page of the parish website”.

I chose three churches in London:

And five in other cities around England:

Such churches typically have a statement about what they believe, including something about the Bible. The following are typical:

In the Bible, Jesus tells us that one thing matters more than anything else: listening to his teaching. [St Helen’s Bishopsgate] The Bible is God’s written word. It is all we need in order to know what to believe and do. [Holy Trinity Platt] As an Evangelical church, we look to the Bible as God’s authoritative word, our rule for all matters of faith and conduct…” [St Ebbe’s]

But when I was looking at what the eight churches above had to say about safeguarding, I did not find much by way of reference to the Bible. And I found no mention at all of Jesus’ advice in Matthew 18:

15 ‘If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over. 16 But if they will not listen, take one or two others along, so that “every matter may be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.” 17 If they still refuse to listen, tell it to the church; and if they refuse to listen even to the church, treat them as you would a pagan or a tax collector.

And my impression was that, in some cases at least, if words like church, parish and diocesan were removed from the safeguarding documentation, it would not be easy to discern whether the guidance actually related to a Christian community as such.

Perhaps what struck me most were statements like these:

Staff members, church officers and associated personnel have a duty to report any safeguarding complaint or concern as soon as they become aware of it… They should not attempt to investigate the complaint or concern personally but should document a written account of the complaint or concern as soon as they become aware of the safeguarding matter. [Holy Trinity Brompton] Under no circumstances should a church worker/volunteer carry out their own investigation into an allegation or suspicion of abuse. It is not our role to investigate, but to pass on any concerns or information received. [St Andrew the Great]

Both of which are, to say the least, arguably somewhat at variance with the approach that Jesus advocates in Matthew 18.

Is it not reasonable to ask how safeguarding policies sit with the idea that Jesus’ teaching matters more than anything else? Or that the Bible contains within its pages all we need in order to know what to do? Or that the Bible is our rule for all matters of conduct?

For context, abuse is defined rather broadly by the Church of England. For example:

Domestic abuse is any type of controlling, bullying, threatening or violent behaviour between people in a relationship.

I cannot help but wonder how many relationships exist where there is a total absence of any type of controlling behaviour.

And I also wonder who wrote the definitions of abuse on the Church of England website, and what their wider perspective is on a biblical approach to safeguarding.

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My guess is that, if I asked those responsible for the safeguarding policy at any of the aforementioned churches, or indeed many other Church of England churches, the response would be something along the lines of: “We are following Church of England policy.”

But to my mind at least, such a response raises important questions.

Not least:

What should be done when a Church of England policy appears not only to be ignoring parts of the Bible that bear directly on that policy, but running contrary to what Jesus says?

And such questions are surely particularly pertinent when there is strong evidence that the Church of England policy in question is doing more harm than good.

There are also matters of principle at stake here which apply much more widely, and which are important in the general context of attempts to shift Church of England policy away from what Scripture says and what most Christians around the world have long believed.

But in any case, a response along the lines of “We are just obeying orders” is not a great look.

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem