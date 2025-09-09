Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Some years ago, I wrote a short piece about the importance of song words, particularly in the context of church services. I had been wondering whether to put it out as a Substack post at some stage. It is rather different to most of what I write here, but I thought it might be of interest to some, and, not least as background to the below, now seemed as good a time as ever. Hence yesterday’s article On song?:

For the purpose of this post, the pertinent point can be found in the first couple of paragraphs:

How many songs are there to which you know the words? Pause for a moment to consider. Ten? Thirty? A hundred? There are probably more than you think. Although I cannot recall ever having consciously tried to learn words to songs, on reflection I find that I have a multitude of song words lodged in my brain, be they pop songs, rock anthems, television signature tunes, Christmas carols, or hymns! Sometimes from many years ago. We absorb rather more than we might think when we listen to songs. If this seems doubtful, consider advertising jingles: how many of those are filed away in your brain?! It would surely be odd for corporations to spend vast sums of money on their advertising campaigns if they didn’t significantly affect how we think and behave…

And among the multitude of song words lodged in my brain are those from Hey Matthew, a track which peaked at #9 in the UK singles chart in September 1987 for Karel Fialka, an Indian-born British singer, songwriter, musician and record producer:

This description from tv80s.com is apt:

Fialka wrote and co-produced the track with Nick Magnus, crafting a minimalist synthscape around a real-life conversation with his young stepson, Matthew, who also voices the child’s responses in the song. It wasn’t designed to be a chart-topper — but it quietly became one of the most haunting singles of the decade.

Haunting is an apposite word I think.

Musically, “Hey Matthew” is stripped to the bone. A looping synth line pulses like late-night static, with no drums, no chorus, and no melodic lift. Fialka’s delivery is flat and spoken, almost like a diary entry. The restraint is deliberate — it forces the listener to lean in, to absorb the eerie intimacy of a father asking his son what he sees on TV and what he wants to be. The child’s answers — “soldier, street fighter, policeman, captain of a boat” — are lifted straight from the screen. He lists shows like Dallas, Dynasty, He-Man, Airwolf, and The A-Team, painting a portrait of a generation raised on action, conflict, and cartoon violence. The father doesn’t interrupt or guide — he just listens. And that silence is the most unsettling part.

Karel Fialka is a genuine one-hit wonder. He didn’t have any other UK Top 40 hit singles, and disappeared from the public eye almost as quickly as he had emerged. He did have a (close-to-literal) further fifteen minutes of fame in 1997 when he and Matthew both appeared on the BBC comedy panel game show Never Mind the Buzzcocks in the Identity Parade line-up. And he released a strictly limited edition studio album entitled Film Noir in 2009 which included this track featuring Tilda Swinton. But I didn’t find much else.

Hey Matthew has somehow stuck in my mind though, and I found myself recently thinking particularly about these lyrics:

Will you walk like a lion in the danger zone? Will you pass unnoticed in the great unknown? When you see the press out on a witch hunt When you see a political publicity stunt Will you fight for the right? Will you be a man? Will you step aside? Will you give a damn? Will you ride that tide with the starry eyed? Will you give and take? Will you laugh 'til you ache? Will you learn to live? Will you take? Will you give? As the bridges burn, will you live and learn? Will you be numbered with the brave and true? Well, good luck kid, here's lookin' at you

Which inspired the main thrust of this article, which features a fair few political publicity stunts — some obvious, some less so.

Political publicity stunts, 1990-2020

In 1987, in my salad days, I doubt I had much idea of what a political publicity stunt actually was. When reading newspapers, I was more interested in the sports pages than anything political.

But I do remember plenty of political publicity stunts in the years that followed…

In 1990, in the context of BSE in cattle, Margaret Thatcher’s Minister of Agriculture John Gummer (now Lord Deben), invited newspapers and camera crews to photograph him trying to feed a beefburger to his four-year-old daughter, Cordelia, at an event in his Suffok constituency:

In 1992, John Major literally got on his soap box to campaign in the General Election:

In 1997, shortly after taking office, we had Tony Blair and Cool Britannia:

Around the same time, the new Conservative Leader of the Opposition William Hague was sporting a baseball cap on a water slide:

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hague didn’t fare too well at the 2001 election. But the stunts kept coming. Several Tory leaders later, in 2006, David Cameron was cycling to work…

…with a car carrying his paperwork not far behind.

And around the same time, the self-styled “heir to Blair” enjoyed a husky-hugging photo opportunity in the Arctic “as part of a fact-finding mission into global warming”:

In 2010, Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg pledged “to vote against any increase in [student tuition] fees”…

…before reneging on that promise soon after taking office as Deputy Prime Minister in coalition with Cameron’s Conservatives.

Two years later, the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson — of whom more later — got stuck on a zip wire around the time of the 2012 London Olympics:

In 2015 there was Ed Miliband’s infamous “Ed Stone”:

And in 2016, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was filmed sitting on a train floor when seats were available:

Which brings us to the covid era.

“I nearly died”

I guess many people would regard the above as typical behaviour for politicians: mostly harmless stunts which often ultimately hindered rather than helped the person concerned.

But in 2020 we had something more serious: Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who doesn’t exactly have an unblemished record of telling the truth — featuring in articles like this one from the Trusted News Initiative:

Boris Johnson has revealed “contingency plans” were made for his death while he was seriously ill in hospital with coronavirus. In an interview with the Sun on Sunday, the prime minister said at one point it was “50-50” whether he would be put on a ventilator. “That was when it got a bit… they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally," he said. “It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it,” he told the paper. He said he knew at the time that doctors had devised a plan in the event of his death. “They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario,” he said, in reference to the former Soviet Union leader, Joseph Stalin.

Leaving aside the context of the manifold covid lies and Johnson’s track record on telling the truth, I am less than convinced about the veracity of headlines such as this one:

Stepping back, it is important to remember that, prior to the disastrous and unprecedented “covid restrictions” that Johnson announced on 23rd March 2020, the number of people dying in the UK was, according to the government’s Office for National Statistics, at or below normal levels:

And as to Johnson in particular, it is worth considering the evidence presented in this 2022 thread from Marcus Ball, and particularly the communications U-turn featured in this summary video (partial transcript below):

[Ball] Before the Prime Minister found out about our investigation, this was the kind of language he was using to describe the severity of his COVID-19 condition. [Johnson clip] The NHS has saved my life, no question. [Ball] The doctors had all sorts of plans for what to do if things went badly wrong and they were going to have to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario. “I nearly died.” He also never complained about or contradicted The Sun’s claim that “Boris Johnson reveals doctors prepared to announce his death as he battled coronavirus”. The message the Prime Minister wanted the world to receive and believe was clear. However, after we had informed the Prime Minister of [our] investigation and after we had been told that Mr Johnson knew St Thomas’ Hospital had gone on the record [to say] that they held no evidence of any preparations to announce his death, the language he used to describe his battle with covid changed completely. [Johnson clip, in response to being asked, “How bad did things get?”] I’ve got to be absolutely clear that whatever happened to me was really mild by comparison with the experience of so many other people… so many thousands of other people in this country. [Ball] That is what PR people would call a complete communications U-turn. From “saved my life, no question” to “really mild”. From “the doctors had all sorts of plans for what to do if things went badly wrong” and “they were going to have to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario” to “really mild”. From “I nearly died” to “really mild”. From “Boris Johnson reveals doctors prepared to announce his death as he battled coronavirus” to “really mild”. I believe that after he found out that we knew, he panicked and U-turned, thinking it would save him by killing my story…

As to one possible reason for Johnson to claim that he was rather more sick than he actually was, here is a Private Eye cover around that the time of that Johnson “nearly died”:

But it seems more than plausible that the episode was also being used to give the impression that covid was much more dangerous than it actually was…

Political publicity stunts, 2020-2025

Moving closer to the present, here are some political publicity stunts from the past five years or so…

In 2020, Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner were “taking the knee”:

In 2022, then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak was pictured filling up a Sainsbury’s worker’s car for a photo opportunity:

Sunak — who, along with his wife, ranked higher than the Queen in the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List — then reportedly attempted to press his contactless card against a barcode scanner.

In 2022, covid era Health Secretary Matt Hancock went on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity — to “ask for forgiveness” (and get paid £400,000):

I will never forget the clip of Hancock walking alone down Downing Street wearing a face mask, and then taking it off as he disappeared into a building.

Or indeed this short clip of him being interviewed at the time of the rollout of the first covid injections:

Genuine tears of joy? Or Duper’s Delight?

In 2024, at his party’s manifesto launch for the 2024 General Election campaign, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey apparently said:

I’ve been told that an election is a rollercoaster. So I’m going to go on a rollercoaster.

And it was a promise that he kept:

And in 2025, Keir Starmer took an AIDS test for the cameras:

And the subject of te$ting brings me back to the covid era…

Covid era photo opportunities

“I’ve had my vaccine/booster”

I am reminded of the many “I’ve had my vaccine/booster” photo opportunities from 2021, such as this one from — yes, him again — Boris Johnson…

…who presumably, with his education at Eton, would have known that, having “nearly died” but recovered from covid, he had acquired robust natural immunity…

And this one from “anti-vax” Tory MP Andrew Bridgen…

…receiving a covid vaccine at Masons Pharmacy.

And yes, that really is the name. Masons Chemists operate five pharmacies around North West Leicestershire, where Bridgen was a popular MP in 2021, winning his seat with 62.8% of the vote in 2019. Having defected to the Reclaim Party, launched by actor Laurence Fox, he then stood as an independent candidate in 2024, when the seat was won by Labour’s Amanda Hack. Bridgen came sixth with 3.2%.

I remember 2021 as a time when vaccine virtue signalling was all the rage. It was hard to avoid conversations about when people were getting — or had had — their jab.

But I am also reminded of the multiple reports of this story that I saw circulating in 2022 — where politicians and many other high profile figures in Spain, including the head of a Spanish pharma company, reportedly “bought vaccination certificates while avoiding vaccination itself”:

Which seemed curious me, for a vaccine that we were assured was so “safe and effective”. And which other politicians and pharma heads were going out of their way to promote.

“I’m social distancing”

And then there were the “socially distanced” photo opportunities.

Images like this one spring to mind:

But compare and contrast the behaviour of those world leaders in this short YouTube video…

Just before the photograph…

…and just after…

Including HM Queen Elizabeth II, so often held up as an exemplary Christian believer.

“I’m wearing my mask”

And then there are the many examples of covid era mask hypocrisy.

Staying with the theme of Boris Johnson…

On go the masks for the camera:

And, seven seconds later, they are off:

Pure theatre.

Presumably they think that we, the people, are stupid. And they are not always wrong on that.

Whatever they may say though, their actions suggest that they hold us in contempt. Along with those who manipulate and influence them, they are not, and I suspect have never been, on our side.

Beyond politicians

But when it comes to political publicity stunts, we need to look beyond politicians. And indeed beyond royalty.

Lucy Connolly

The context

Consider for example the case of Lucy Connolly, a 42-year-old former childminder and the wife of a Conservative councillor, who posted this on the-platform-formerly-known-as-Twitter following the Southport killings in 2024:

As citizen journalist JJ Starky notes:

Lucy was one of more than 1,500 people arrested following the unrest after the July 29 murders of three little girls — Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, and Alice da Silva Aguiar — by Axel Rudakubana. She took no part in the riots. She wasn’t even near them. Her crime involved a tweet — posted at 8:30pm on the night of the murders. It read: Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f---ing hotels full of the b-----ds for all I care, while you’re at it take the treacherous government and politicians with them. I feel physically sick knowing what these families will now have to endure. If that makes me racist so be it. It was a savage, emotionally charged post. But “Set fire to [x] for all I care” is very different to calling for outright arson. She walked the dog, came home, and deleted the tweet. It was visible for less than four hours. The next morning, as parents arrived to drop their children off at Lucy’s home-based childcare business, police showed up and arrested her.

In October, Connolly was convicted of inciting racial hatred. She was sentenced to 31 months in prison, and served just over 10 months before her recent release on 21st August. An appeal had been rejected in May.

Some people argued that the punishment was disproportionate and part of a “two-tier” justice system. Others contended that the punishment was appropriate and necessary to curb hate speech.

The media coverage

Connolly’s case received a high profile in the media in the month after her initial arrest, with coverage on BBC and ITV, and in The Guardian, The Times, The Sun and The Independent:

Despite the precise nature of the above search, which mostly returned articles from around the dates specified, the pieces from the Telegraph are actually from much later. Indeed a search on the newspaper’s website for “Lucy Connolly” doesn’t show anything before this Michael Deacon article in October 2024, when Lucy Connolly was sentenced and the case appears to have been rather more widely reported:

Around the time of Connolly’s appeal in May 2025, there was even more coverage. The snapshot below represents about a quarter of the relevant results on Google:

Several weeks prior to the appeal, this article by Allison Pearson appeared in The Telegraph, a paper which, as noted above, had previously given relatively few column inches to the case:

One of the most striking things about that piece is its length: around 6,000 words! For context, a typical Telegraph article contains under 1,000 words. And longer articles are usually around 2,000 words. Moreover, there are more than 5,000 comments from Telegraph subscribers.

Another striking thing is the extent to which The Telegraph covered the Lucy Connolly story from then on:

There were several articles most weeks between mid-May and early July.

Including Lucy Connolly case raised with White House…

In an extraordinary step, her arrest has now been raised with Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, The Telegraph understands.

And Lucy Connolly ‘manhandled’ in prison, says Tice…

Lucy Connolly has been “manhandled without provocation”, handcuffed and stripped of privileges by prison officers, the deputy leader of Reform UK has claimed. Richard Tice visited Connolly at HMP Peterborough on Tuesday, where he said she had been mistreated by prison officers without explanation.

Tice also had this article in The Sun:

For some reason, at the time of writing (early September) The Telegraph’s search tool doesn’t return any results for “Lucy Connolly” after early July. The screenshot a few paragraphs above shows all the articles that the search tool retrieved.

But the paper definitely did cover Connolly’s apparent release in August…

…along with many other media outlets, including the Daily Express…

Although when I watched that video in slow motion, I found it hard to spot anyone else apart from the driver…

But in any case, the coverage in the media was comparable to that in May:

(NB that Evening Standard article (bottom row) appears to have a picture of Lucy Letby…)

The results of the above search also feature several articles — six in just the snapshot below — stating that Lucy Connolly is to meet US president (and actor) Donald Trump:

And the media coverage continues. Especially in The Telegraph…

…whose 66-minute exclusive interview with Allison Pearson is available for anyone to watch (although the 1,800 words of commentary on the interview are behind the paywall).

Remarkably, there are more than 10,000 comments on this article from Telegraph subscribers, which I guess is a contender for the highest ever? According to this piece on journalism.co.uk, 5,000 is exceptional.

At the time of writing, The Telegraph website’s dedicated “Lucy Connolly” section features seven articles from the past four days alone:

At the risk of stating the obvious, it appears that Connolly is on remarkably good terms with the “anti-establishment” Reform Party.

Firstly, she gets a prison visit from Deputy Leader Richard Tice, who was so “anti-establishment” that during the covid era that he endorsed compulsory covid vaccination for care workers and attended the launch of Matt Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries…

…which was written with Isabel Oakeshott…

…who is also the author of this recent Telegraph article pushing digital ID…

…and the partner of…

Richard Tice.

And now Connolly is sharing a stage with Nigel Farage…

…who was so “anti-establishment” during the covid era that he put out a clunky clap for carers video and called for Tony Blair to become the “UK’s vaccination Tsar”:

I am reminded of the phrase “Pass the brown paper bag.”

I have come to realise that people who are genuinely anti-establishment rarely, if ever, get exposure — good or bad — in the mainstream media.

But it’s far from just The Telegraph reporting on Connolly’s relationship with Reform:

And…

That strikes me as quite a lot of coverage for a non-politician speaking at the party conference of a party that won less than 1% of the seats in last year’s general election — albeit with 14% of the vote.

And Reform’s choice of “The Next Step” as a slogan is a curious one…

…even in the context of the involvement of Claire Fox:

As noted in the article linked above, the online magazine Spiked emerged from Living Marxism, the magazine of the Revolutionary Communist Party, once co-published by Fox:

The same photo appears on the Spiked About page:

And here is a covid era example of an article from Spiked, which claims that for 25 years it has been “making the case… against authoritarianism”:

I can’t help wondering what Brendan O’Neill thinks a pro-authoritarism view would look like.

The Spiked About page also features this quote from the Free Speech Union’s Toby Young:

And the mainstream media presents Baroness Fox of Buckley and Lord Young of Acton as leading “anti-establishment” figures…

It is also worth noting that a key figure in the formation of the Revolutionary Communist Party was Frank Furedi…

…who is now an expert on the sociology of fear…

…and these days writes articles like this one in the Daily Mail:

But I digress…

For, stepping back, there is plenty more to consider about the story of Lucy Connolly.

Connolly’s Twitter/X activity

On the face of it, we are presented with a likeable everyday mother who worked as a childminder but who became “Starmer’s political prisoner”. Try watching a few minutes of the Allison Pearson interview highlighted earlier.

Moreover, as JJ Starky notes:

The children Lucy had cared for included those from Nigerian, Somali, Jamaican, Bangladeshi, Lithuanian and Polish families — hardly the CV of a vehement racist.

But the narrative we are being fed jars somewhat with Connolly’s archived Twitter/X activity. Analysis by Thinking Coalition’s Alex Kriel shows:

An average of around 100 posts per day, which is much higher than most professional commentators on social media, and suggests input from multiple individuals and/or automated technology

An unrealistically large number of likes on the posts, which are almost certainly being amplified by fake bot traffic (something on which Kriel has done plenty of previous analysis)

A long history of foul-mouthed tweets which seem rather out of character for a “likeable everyday mother” and “caring childminder”

Re the second point, Kriel also points out that the number of likes on foul-mouthed but essentially content-free posts is incredible (i.e. not credible):

Anyone who has spent any time on Twitter will know that it is very rare to get even 100 genuine likes. Do you imagine that if you wrote the message below you would get 2.8K likes?

(I added the asterisk.)

He adds that:

The most liked tweet has 6.8K likes, a level that is almost never achieved by accounts with many more followers than Lucy Connolly’s 9.1K (probably also largely fake).

And presents plenty more examples in the linked article, and contends that:

The Approved™ Right including Allison Pearson, the Free Speech Union, Democracy 3.0, Reform UK and others have clearly spent a lot of time looking into (fabricating?) Lucy Connolly’s history. It is hard to believe that they were not aware of this tweet history, which is publicly available via various archive searches. If they were not aware, it undermines their credibility as commentators. Or perhaps they didn’t mention it because it would undermine their preferred narrative. Regardless of the reason, the narrative they [present] to us, of a one-off tweet posted in anger by a lovely childminder, is absolute nonsense.

The @LJCJ83 account “no longer exists”.

Connolly’s post-prison interviews

Connolly’s Twitter/X history is not the only thing that is distinctly odd. The short videos in this brief post from Francis O’Neill are well worth watching.

The first highlights a clip with Dan Wootton, formerly of GB News, telling Connolly in a recent interview that her son died in 2013. And she nods along despite the fact that the BBC reported in 2014 that her son died in 2011.

Coincidentally, Connolly’s husband Ray has also been featured in a BBC report — Covid-19: New Northampton councillor ‘was hospital’s first virus patient’:

The second one features a clip from Connolly’s exclusive Telegraph interview in which laughs as she recounts that her 19-month-old son died of dehydration and kidney failure.

And the final video features a short compilation of clips from the same interviews. In the context of Connolly’s laughing and smirking, O’Neill asks, not unreasonably:

Are these examples of duping delight?

Richard Tice’s prison visit

O’Neill has also investigated Richard Tice’s reported visit to see Connolly in prison. He writes:

We were under the impression that Lucy Connolly was entitled to two prison visits per month and that [in June] Tice had taken an allocated visit. I was corrected on this point by a viewer who pointed out that a prisoner can receive a visit from an MP outside of their regular allocation of visits.

Here is a snapshot from that Hansard link, with the relevant part highlighted:

O’Neill then goes on to describe how on 8th July he sent a Freedom of Information request to HMS Prison and Probation Service to verify that Tice’s visit had actually happened. He also wrote to HMS Prisons and Probations Ombudsman, who replied on the same day to confirm that HMS Prison and Probation Service were the people to contact for the relevant information.

An automated acknowledgement of receipt of his email stated that “this team deals with a high volume of emails,” but that he could “expect a response within 20 working days.”

The deadline of 20 working days passed on 5th August without response. On 6th August he wrote to inquire as to the status of his FoI request. On 7th August he received a verbose reply (detailed in his article) that essentially said that HMS Prisons cannot confirm or deny information that has been made public by Richard Tice and Lucy Connolly, because it would compromise those people’s privacy.

He has now appealed making the point that he is merely looking for confirmation of information that the two people concerned have already put into the public domain.

He has also asked:

If it is not possible to answer my original questions, could you please answer the questions as they are worded below with the name of the prisoner omitted? Could you please confirm whether MP Richard Tice visited a prisoner in HMP Peterborough as reported in the media on 24th June 2025? Could you please confirm whether MP Richard Tice was granted a special visiting order by governor Lisa Garnett or any other official associated with HMP Peterborough in relation to a visit to a prisoner on 24th June 2025?

And notes (on 9th August) that…

…to date it appears that it is not possible for a member of the public to access evidence that verifies the media report that Richard Tice visited Lucy Connolly in prison.

At the time of writing, there is nothing elsewhere on O’Neill’s Substack to suggest he has heard anything further.

In the context of the above, it is surely reasonable to question other aspects of the story. And to ask which aspects of the story we can actually be sure of.

And, if aspects of this high-profile story are suspect, it is surely reasonable at least to wonder about other similar accounts.

Other high-profile arrests

The arrest of Lucy Connolly is of course not the only high-profile arrest in recent years.

Tommy Robinson

Consider for example Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) who was arrested in July 2024 and jailed for 18 months in the following October. His case received extensive media coverage, with the snapshot below featuring less than a tenth of the hits on Google:

In some quarters, it was claimed that Robinson was imprisoned for “telling the truth” and that free speech or “journalism” was under threat. But he was actually imprisoned after admitting contempt of court and 10 breaches of a High Court order made in 2021.

Moreover, in his own words here, on re-entering the UK in October 2024 (emphasis added)…

I made this decision so… if that judge puts me in jail… if they arrest me at court… know that I’m a very calculating person. I’m not an idiot. I planned every f*cking second of it…”

And so when I see headlines like this one…

I cannot help but wonder…

Graham Linehan

Or consider the recent arrest of writer and director — and occasional actor — Graham Linehan, whose work includes Father Ted, The IT Crowd and Motherland. He also received extensive media coverage:

The above snapshot represents around half the relevant hits on Google.

For context, this is not the first time that Linehan has been arrested recently:

As to the more recent incident, I am not quite sure what to make of it, and, in any case, this post is already plenty long enough.

One thing I am sure of is that, when this sort of story gets this sort of press coverage, I should, at the very least, be slow to draw conclusions. Particularly if I have not e.g. seen full footage of what actually happened, insofar as even that can be trusted these days. I guess some of the coverage arises from something resembling groupthink — “everyone else is covering this…” — but I find it hard to believe that what we are seeing as a whole is all genuinely organic.

Moreover, I am now inclined to think that if any story is being reported and amplified across the media, apparently in lockstep, we should at least pause to think about why it is being given such prominence. I am also mindful that, quite apart from anything else, such stories serve to distract us from more important issues, not least the dismantling of human rights, and the push for increasing technological surveillance.

The truth will set you free

Finally, and returning briefly to Hey Matthew, the article from tv80s.com from which I quoted earlier ends as follows:

Fialka, born in India to a Scottish mother and Czech father, later said the song was his most personal—an honest reflection of fatherhood, media anxiety, and generational disconnect. Hey Matthew isn’t loud, flashy, or melodramatic. It’s a whisper that lingers. A synth-pop oddity that turned into a mirror. And decades later, it still feels like a quiet warning from the glow of the screen.

A quiet warning.

I wonder what Fialka makes of recent events.

It seems somehow appropriate to end by noting again the lyrics that have stuck in my head since 1987:

Will you walk like a lion in the danger zone? Will you pass unnoticed in the great unknown? When you see the press out on a witch hunt When you see a political publicity stunt Will you fight for the right? Will you be a man? Will you step aside? Will you give a damn? Will you be numbered with the brave and true...?

And these words from Ephesians:

...each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour, for we are all members of one body... Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them... ...put on the full armour of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled round your waist...

For, on multiple levels, it is the truth that will set us free.

