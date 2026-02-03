Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post in relation to artificial intelligence…

…I was intrigued to see this three-minute AI video:

I wonder who came up with the idea for that video, and what their motivation was. And I wonder too what was on the minds of those preparing the recently released Epstein files. As ever, it is important to look for what we are not being told, and to bear in mind that at least some of what we are being shown might not be real.

As to where things are currently at re AI, this short clip is well worth watching:

We are not collectively ready for the flood of fabricated AI videos that we are going to be seeing across our feeds very quickly. Social media as we know it is over. Online platforms as we have known them are gone. And trust in visual content has to be questioned with every single video. Because with a few minutes and a couple of dollars, anyone can generate hyper-realistic synthetic identities or impersonate real people.

I wonder how many AI pictures and videos — in both the mainstream media as well as on social media — have slipped through the net over the past couple of decades without being noticed.

This is obviously not a problem that is going to go away. And when AI is being used to create fake videos, and people are asking AI if those videos are fake, it looks like a dream scenario for propagandists.

