Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Unless I have missed something, it is now a year since anyone at St Albert’s made any significant mention of “the pandemic” in a sermon. As such, it seemed a suitable time to share some reflections on what was said on the first Sunday of last year, and to flag up some important questions.

The speaker was one of our occasional preachers, who, as it happens, is someone I have rarely if ever spoken to, not least because of the size of the church. But I have generally appreciated his occasional sermons over the years, to the extent that at one point I selected several of them to download and listen to on car journeys.

The passage last January was 1 Peter 2:11-17, with the focus on verses 13-17:

11 Dear friends, I urge you, as foreigners and exiles, to abstain from sinful desires, which wage war against your soul. 12 Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us. 13 Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every human authority: whether to the emperor, as the supreme authority, 14 or to governors, who are sent by him to punish those who do wrong and to commend those who do right. 15 For it is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorant talk of foolish people. 16 Live as free people, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil; live as God’s slaves. 17 Show proper respect to everyone, love the family of believers, fear God, honour the emperor.

A transcript — featuring the introduction and the three parts — is below, along with various reflections and questions.

Introduction

A special shout-out to the Pathfinders this morning… our 11-to-14 age group [who are usually in their groups rather than in church for the sermon]… Do listen in today, because the Bible passage we’re going to look at together this morning is going to matter very, very much to you, as you grow up and embrace Christian adulthood in a world that is changing rapidly. The title on the fixture card and on your service sheet this morning is a little bit alarming to me as a preacher: “What will we think of the government?” And I have to disappoint you if you’ve come hoping for a sort of poor man’s political chat show… in the hope that I will either lay into or alternatively praise to the rafters Mr Starmer and his government. I wasn’t quick-witted enough when the sermon titles were allotted to suggest we perhaps tone it down a little to dampen down your expectations. I should perhaps say… it’s worth saying when we come to a topic like this… that I am myself not in any way politically aligned. I do not belong to any political party or tribe. I vote in each election on the merits of the case… the policies… the personalities involved. So there is no hidden agenda… and perhaps that needs to be said before today’s text… We are picking up on a series we enjoyed last term in the morning services looking at this letter written by Peter… one of the twelve men appointed specially by Jesus to preach the gospel and be the rock on which the early church… the first generation of Christians were built. And he’s writing to some of those first generation Christians living in what we now call Turkey. But more importantly than where they lived… they were living under the sway of the great Roman Empire, and Peter’s going to write to them about how to live as Christians and as citizens… in their case of the Roman Empire… but for us… citizens of the countries to which we, in our international congregation, variously belong. And the headline is there in verse 13. You will all have noticed it as we read through: “Submit yourselves…” says Peter… perhaps rather surprisingly… “to every human authority…” Yes, I know. Already it asks all sorts of questions, doesn’t it? It asks especially the “What about?” question. I always find when we look at this passage… people say, “But what about… suppose the authorities are evil… suppose they don’t agree with us as Christians?” Don’t worry. Keep calm. Peter is going to deal with that question, but first of all he wants to put the whole issue in a much wider perspective. And so we’re going to ask three questions of our passage this morning.

Why should we submit to the authorities?

First of all: Why? Why would God’s apostle Peter ask Christian people to submit to the authorities round about us? Now officially our passage this morning is verses 13-17… which talks about the way we live in society. But we will get it wrong if we don’t remember what Peter has said [previously in the letter]. It will just sound like a bit of a school assembly pet talk: “Be good boys and girls and keep the rules, won’t you”. Peter’s agenda is much, much bigger than that. And we need to look at v11-12, which is why we’ve read them as well, to get the great big driving agenda behind Peter’s instructions… not just in this short passage but in the next couple of chapters of his letter… as to how we should behave in our different situations… our different relationships in this unbelieving world. So, verse 11 then: “Dear friends,” he says, “I urge you as foreigners and exiles…” We’ve had the pleasure this Christmas of welcoming our entire family. We’re widely dispersed now… living in three different countries. But every once in a while the whole family comes together… and [one of our children is] so well adapted to his adopted country… his new country… that he’s ill-at-ease in the country of his birth. He comes across as a just a little bit out of place. And that’s exactly the picture that drives Peter in this whole letter. You may have noticed at the beginning… he talks about us being strangers… foreigners… exiles… as Christians in this world. Our new adopted country, since we were born again in Christ, is heaven, but we have to live out as citizens in the country of our birth, wherever that was for you or for me. Verses 11 and 12: “Dear friends, I urge you, as foreigners and exiles…” as citizens of Heaven living here in this world… “to abstain from sinful desires, which wage war against your soul.” Now hear this: “Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us.” It’s a sad thing… about human life that people tend to be suspicious of those who are different. Looking around at our international congregation, many of you will know the unease with which British people have, shamefully, dealt with you at different times when you were new to the UK… We have, I see, some Australians in our congregation, and we all know they’re a bunch of convicts don’t we… [laughter] …people carry these prejudices and look with suspicion on those who don’t quite fit in.

The tone of the preacher is clearly jocular here.

But I am reminded that, when I think of Australia in the context of recent years, I wonder whether it is the mentality of jailers that is more prevalent than the mentality of convicts:

And so the world, says Peter, will look with suspicion on Christians whose citizenship belongs somewhere else… who behave a little differently… perhaps radically differently in some cases. I wonder, Pathfinders, what it’s like for you at school… if you own up to being a Christian… if you stand for principles that are different from those around you. How do the other children… how do the teachers regard you? I’ve told some of you before the shocking story… and I think you will find it shocking if you are a parent… of [a member of this congregation] who grew up in this church and was then our youth worker… I asked him towards the end of his time as youth worker, “How is someone now in your 20s… when you look at the teenagers 10 years younger than you that you’re leading in our youth groups… how do you see life as being different for them as Christian teenagers from how it was for you when you were their age…?” What he said… and this is just over a recent period of 10 years… he said, “When I was at school, if you said you were a Christian, people thought, ‘Well, it’s a bit weird, but, okay, if that’s your thing…’ [but] now teenagers are coming to me and reporting that if they own up to being Christians… if they stand for Christian principles… they are seen as evil.” That’s the world we’re dealing with. That’s exactly the sort of accusation… the sort of situation that Peter is talking about. And what does he say is the remedy Verse 12: “Live such good lives that they will see your good deeds and glorify God on the day that he visits us.” And that word “good”… there are different Greek words that are written in the New Testament, and this is not the word that means good as in right-and-wrong type of good… “Be a good girl and eat your prunes.” This is the word that we’d say [in the context of] “That was a good meal” or “Isn’t that a good painting?” It’s the word that talks of attractiveness, even beauty. And Peter says to Christians [essentially], “Live the beautiful life, so that people will see your attractive deeds… your attractive behaviour… and glorify God on the day that he visits…” Which, simply put, means that they may become Christians. Ask me afterwards to show my working. So the big agenda that is driving Peter in this whole book, and in the passage that we’re particularly going to focus on for a few minutes now, is that the world will see Christians and be attracted… so that they too may be drawn to to Christ and the salvation that we enjoy through him… It’s straight out of Jesus’ own playbook isn’t it… Do you remember the Sermon on the Mount? Jesus said, “Let your light so shine before people that they may see your good deeds…” it’s that same word [good] again… your attractive behaviour… “and glorify your father in Heaven.” That’s the aim behind Peter’s moral instructions… that we live attractive lives so that others be drawn to Jesus and know the salvation that we enjoy.

How are we to submit to the authorities?

That’s the “Why?” question. What about the “How?” question? How are we to submit to the authorities around us? Verse 13: “Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every human authority…” [Peter] picks examples from the Roman Empire in which he lived… the emperor as the supreme ruler… to the governors sent by him and so on. But notice that word every… submit yourselves he says to every human authority. Wherever we live in society… in whatever circles we move… we’re to be orderly citizens. Submit to the authority. Play by the rules…

At this stage, I think it would be reasonable for the preacher — who has already made reference to the nuances of the meaning of the word translated “good” — to comment on the distinction between the two New Testament Greek words often translated “submit” and “obey” that I outlined here in this post:

I originally wrote most of the material for that post in Spring 2024, and published it in two parts at that time. And I sent what I wrote to the leadership at St Albert’s. I then published the Jan 2025 update a few days after the 1 Peter 2:11-17 sermon.

Here is an excerpt featuring material from a book discussing Romans 13:1-7, a passage which has some similarities to 1 Peter 2 (emphasis added):

…what if our authorities and governments are not acting as ministers of God for our good, but are acting for evil instead? Are we always to obey them? It is interesting that Paul uses the Greek word “ hupotassó ”, meaning ‘to subject’ or ‘be subject to’, in Romans 13:1. There’s another word, “ hupakouó ”, which literally means ‘to obey a command’ or ‘to conform’. Peter and Paul could have used this stronger, more black-and-white word, ‘obey’, but they chose not to. Hupakouó is used 21 times in the New Testament and always denotes a hierarchical context, as in the relationship between children and or slaves and their parents or masters ( Ephesians 6:1 and 6:5 ). The author gives other examples of hupotassó (limited subjection), including (emphasis added): Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ. ( Ephesians 5:21 ) Wives, submit yourselves to your husbands, as is fitting in the Lord. ( Colossians 3:18 ) In the same way, you who are younger, submit yourselves to your elders. All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because, “God opposes the proud but shows favour to the humble. ( 1 Peter 5:5 ) And examples of hupakouó (unconditional obedience to a command), including: [In the context of Jesus calming a storm] They were terrified and asked each other, ‘Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!’ ( Mark 4:41 ) Take special note of anyone who does not obey our instruction in this letter. Do not associate with them, in order that they may feel ashamed. ( 2 Thessalonians 3:14 ) By faith Abraham, when called to go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going. ( Hebrews 11:8 ) And he concludes (emphasis added in the first sentence): We can see then, from the New Testament Greek, that to submit does not always mean to obey. They are two separate actions or postures. Thus, Romans 13 does not prescribe unlimited obedience to the authorities. In fact, it’s a great and clear statement on the limits set on civil government, which is not at liberty to make up its own power structures, void of God. Something similar can be said of 1 Peter 2, where the word translated “submit” relates to limited subjection rather than unconditional obedience to a command.

Back to the sermon…

So in our day, what does that mean? It means the government of the day. It means local by-laws. It means, if we’re students, our school teachers. It means, if we’re drivers, traffic wardens. It means, if we’re sportspeople, cricket umpires. The authorities in whatever sphere we are operating… we are to submit to… And we bridle, don’t we? Don’t you find yourself bridling when Peter says, “Obey all the authorities around you”? I think lots of us do. And that’s because we haven’t taken notice… we haven’t fully taken on board in our lives verse 11… when Peter says, “Abstain from sinful desires.” That’s a bit of a translator shortcut… [a] more nuanced way of saying it would be, “Don’t be ruled by the drives and the desires you used to have before you were born again.” Peter doesn’t actually describe them as sinful. He says they’re just the old way… the natural way of going on from before you became a Christian. And our natural selves don’t like submitting to authority do they… whether we’re 5-year-olds or whether we’re 95-year-olds. But Peter says we should submit… verse 13… to every human authority for the Lord’s sake, because we are his… because we care about his good name in this world… because we are privileged to be engaged in his mission to bring his salvation to the world. And that’s why we play by the rules in our society.

The preacher again appears to be reading the text carefully, and paying attention to the words translated “abstain from sinful desires” to the extent that he offers an alternative and more nuanced translation. But he still makes no reference to such nuance in relation to the word translated “submit”.

If I were bridling here, I suppose it could be partly because I “haven’t fully taken on board” what Peter says in verse 11 — “Don’t be ruled by the drives and the desires you used to have before you were born again.” But I think the main reason for any bridling on my part would be because the preacher is failing to address a distinction — in relation to the words translated “submit” and “obey” — that is important, not least in the context of recent years. I can’t help wondering whether he considered doing so and then chose not to for some reason. Of all the words potentially worth commenting on, surely “submit”, which features in what he has described as the “headline” of verse 13, would be a strong contender for the most important…?

And in any case, says Peter, “What’s not to like?” Why are the authorities there…? In verse 14 he says the governors… his example… are sent by the emperor… under God… to punish those who do wrong and commend those who do right… What’s not to like about that? Would you rather live in [our city] or in Mogadishu [in Somalia]? Would you rather live in a country which… whatever we think of any given government… has a rules-based order that we by-and-large respect… law enforcement that is governed by a public code… or would you rather be living in a place where the local warlords ride around in their trucks with their machine guns and live and rule as they please? If you’re at school, would you rather live in a school where good behaviour is required and enforced. Or would you rather be in a school where the teachers don’t care and the bullies can do as they please? Living in a rules-based society and obeying the rules is clearly a good thing in itself, but, as always in this letter, Peter has his big picture in view. He says… verse 15, “It is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorant talk of foolish people.” And he’s going back to his big theme that we saw in verse 12. He’s saying [essentially], “Look, keep your noses clean, so that people cannot pin any accusation on you about your bad behaviour in the world… so that they can only censor you for the gospel and nothing else. Play by the rules in society to silence the ignorant criticisms of people who don’t yet get it for the sake of the gospel… for the sake of their welfare…” Peter is answering the “How?” question. He says… verse 16, “Live as free people.” As Christians we are wonderfully free in the way that other human beings are not. We are free from the cursed cycle of sin and death and hell. We are not governed helplessly by the natural desires of a fallen human race. We are free to make good choices. We are free to obey God. We are free to live well in a way that others are not to the same extent. And so, Peter says, “Do that. Live well for God’s sake. Use your freedom as a Christian. And don’t,” he says… verse 16… “don’t use your freedom as Christians as a cover-up for evil.” We need to pause and think there, because it’s easy to think, “Evil… that’s all the criminal stuff…” But you know as Christians we are not immune to the culture… the conversations… the opinions of society around us. And if your antennae have been flapping these past few years, you’ll have noticed there is a strong libertarian voice currently at work in public discourse… in political discussion… an attitude which says, “We really don’t like rules. We want to throw off rules. We want to interpret right and wrong… and how we see this country should function by our own judgment and we will live on that basis.” And if you’ve been listening to the Brexit debates [NB this sermon is from 2025 and the Brexit referendum was in 2016]… if you’ve been watching responses to the pandemic… you’ll have heard that voice in the conversation loudly and clearly. And we must be very, very careful as Christians we don’t fall for it… We must be very, very careful… Peter says… verse 16… again that although we are free in the most important way we live nonetheless as God’s bondservants… God’s slaves… we are under the authority of the God who made us… who loves us… who has saved us and who wants the very best for us. Don’t fall for the libertarian con. Live as God’s slaves… and God’s way is that we are good, obedient, submissive citizens.

In relation to evil, I would like to know what the preacher thinks about the systemic evil discussed in this post…

…and how good he thinks he actually is at distinguishing good from evil:

In the context of his reference to the Brexit referendum, I would be intrigued to hear what he thinks about e.g. recent developments such as the one reported here:

And in the context of “the pandemic” and the comment that “we really don’t like rules”, I would be interested to know if the preacher would draw any distinction between rules that are long-established and based on robust evidence versus those that appear to be a knee-jerk response suited to a political agenda based on lies.

I would also like to flag up parts of the Bible such as Matthew 23 where we find Jesus’ verdict on some religious people who really do like rules. I wonder to what extent the preacher thinks that such passages are relevant to what happened during the covid era — when individuals and organisations were all-too-keen to do things for people to see, and sometimes went beyond what the authorities actually required.

I wonder too what Jesus would say to our own congregation in that context. Would he, like the preacher, warn us to be very, very careful about falling for the “libertarian con” (whatever that actually means; it is less than clear to me)? Or would he warn us to be very, very careful about self-righteousness? Maybe he would challenge us about an excessive focus on outward appearance at the expense of thinking carefully about the more fundamental issue of the extent to which what we are being told is actually true?

And by now some of you are really, really seething aren’t you? You’re thinking [shouts], “But what about… we don’t agree with the government… we don’t even think every government is right and godly and that the laws are good. What do we do?” And at last Peter answers your question. But he can answer your question because first of all he’s laid out the basis of why we should live well as citizens and rule-keepers. Verse 17… he says, “Show proper respect to everyone. Love the family of believers, fear God and honour the emperor.”

I am particularly intrigued by the preacher’s choice of words here: “We don’t even think that every government is right and godly…”

I would be interested to know why, if the whole world is under the control of the evil one (1 John 5:19), anyone would ever think that any government was right and godly.

Some related thoughts can be found e.g. in this post:

And as to “we don’t even think… that the laws are good”, I wonder what the preacher thinks of recent legislation in relation to abortion and assisted suicide.

Can you see… he’s giving a ranking of loyalties? Here’s the answer to the “What about?” question. First of all we are to honour all people, because every human being, whatever their status, whatever their position, is made in God’s image. And we are to respect that. We’re to give them the honour due to their humanity. They’re carrying the image of God.

I doubt that many would disagree with those general sentiments. But in the context of recent years, I would be interested in the preacher’s view on a biblical response to authorities pressurising healthy people to take regular medical tests and to cover their faces. How does that square with honouring and respecting people made in God’s image?

And I would particularly like to hear what he has to say about a biblical response to authorities pressuring God’s image-bearers to have something injected into their body. Even as a general rule. Even if that something had been produced in ways of which God would approve. Even if it had been properly tested and had long-term safety data. Even if it had been mass-produced in the same manner as it was made for the clinical trials. And even if it were not based on novel technology. How does “giving people the honour due to their humanity” stack up against “submitting to every human authority” here?

More fundamentally, what should happen when one authority, such as Article 6 of the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights...

…says one thing, and another authority says something that completely contradicts it? How should Christians respond?

These are surely important questions to think about given that our authorities already seem to be anticipating “the next pandemic”.

And, stepping back, I would be interested to know if the preacher thinks that raising any of the above questions is in any way falling for the “libertarian con”?

Secondly, in a special way, we should be loving the Christian family, because we are God’s family. We do have a special responsibility towards each other, and we need to act that out. But thirdly… and here’s the killer… fear God. I think we’re sometimes a little bit coy about the idea of fearing God. We often read about fearing God in the New Testament, but we also often read in the New Testament about not being afraid before God because we’ve been forgiven in Christ. How do we square that? Well, as we walk with the Lord in virtue of the grace of Jesus won at the cross… poured out upon us… making us God’s children… we need have no fear.

In relation to “having no fear”, I am reminded of a certain recent period in history when most church leaders had plenty to say — not least by their actions — about fearing a virus, and relatively little about fearing God. And I was somewhat surprised that the preacher made no reference to that time in this sermon.

I am reminded of the words of Hebrews 2:14-15: “Since the children have flesh and blood, he too shared in their humanity so that by his death he might break the power of him who holds the power of death — that is, the devil — and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.”

As to the notion that “we’re sometimes a little bit coy about the idea of fearing God”, I guess few would disagree. But if we genuinely feared God, and if we really believed that he works out his purposes in the world today, would we not think it important to ask questions such as: “What might God have been trying to say to us in the context of the covid era?”

And would we not, if we were God-fearing people walking in the truth, be inclined to lead the way in moving towards a collective recognition of what happened in 2020 and 2021? Rather than to take the worldly route of brushing the lies under the carpet, and keeping quiet about the disproportionate suffering of the poor, the vulnerable — and particularly children?

We live under the care the protection of an immensely… infinitely-loving heavenly father. But we need to feel the gravity of stepping outside of those boundaries. We need to feel the weight of God’s righteous and severe judgment on a world that disobeys… that rebels… that refuses his authority. Paul said… “knowing the fear of the Lord we persuade men”… He knew what it was like. He knew… the weight of God’s judgment on unbelievers and on rebels. And Peter wants us to fear feel the weight of God’s wrath should we step outside the orbit of his love… the weight of God’s wrath that this world around us will feel if they do not turn to Christ. And there is our get-out clause… sometimes. We don’t after all have to submit to every human authority all of the time, but we need to be very, very careful about this. You see… if the law, or if our school rules, or the the guidelines for any organisation or group to which we belong in this world, [require] us plainly… unequivocally to go against God’s command as we see it clearly written in Scripture… then we must say, “No.” But that does not give us the right to go against every rule or every law that we don’t feel personally comfortable with… that doesn’t suit our preferences… for which we might try and concoct a hand-waving argument that maybe it’s not a Christian thing to do. We are to fear… the God who wants us to behave well in society… for others’ benefit… and play by the rules unless it’s clear that we cannot. And sometimes it is clear. Do you remember Peter and John when they were on trial for preaching the gospel in the book of Acts? They turned to the authorities and said, “Whether it’s better to obey God or to obey you… you must decide, but as for us we have to go on preaching as we have been.” There is a time and a place, but we need to be very, very careful. And it is in that context that Peter then says… verse 17… the last words: “Honour the emperor and traffic wardens and school teachers and cricket umpires…” Why should we obey the authorities? For the sake of the gospel… for the sake of God’s good name… for the sake of those dear lost souls around us who need to know Jesus. How do we obey? We submit to the authorities wholeheartedly, but in the fear of God.

I think most Christians would agree that there are situations — such as the one cited in relation to Peter and John — where there is a clear choice between obeying God and obeying the authorities. I am reminded of Daniel in the Old Testament, refusing to bow down to the image that King Nebuchadnezzar had set up.

I suspect too that most Christians would accept that we do not necessarily have the right to go against every rule or every law that we don’t feel personally comfortable with, particularly if the case can be made only with “a hand-waving argument”.

But there are plenty of situations that are, to say the least, rather more nuanced. And in the context of “rebels”, I would like to ask the preacher what he thinks about Rahab — a prostitute who emphatically does not submit to the authorities of her day, i.e. the king of Jericho and his messenger(s):

Recently, we even sang this extra verse to the song All Through History:

Rahab used her roof to hide the spies She knew that the true God would give her life The Lord was good; the Lord was strong And Rahab lived her life for him

But it is plain from the Bible that Rahab does not merely use her roof to hide the spies. She defies the authorities and brazenly lies to them about what she has done. And yet, apparently as a consequence of her actions, God spares her life and that of her family and others.

Moreover, the New Testament verdict on Rahab is, as far as I can see, wholly positive. Rahab is one of a handful of women mentioned in the genealogy of the first chapter of the Matthew’s gospel. And she is one of only two women commended in the “hall of faith” of Hebrews 11:

And according to the apostle James, she was “considered righteous” for what she did re the spies:

How many Old Testament characters get a better verdict in the New Testament?!

I would be interested to know what the preacher thinks about how what the Bible says about Rahab relates to what he says in the context of 1 Peter 2.

Back to the sermon…

The “So?” question

Finally and briefly, the “So?” question. Where does this leave us? Four quick takeaways: Number one: be grateful. Be grateful that we as long as we live in this country… in the sort of climate that we live at the moment… we live in a rules-based society and people by and large keep the rules and that makes for a peaceable, orderly more or less secure life which is a privilege many… people in this world do not enjoy… Be grateful that God approves of public order… of good citizenship. Secondly, play by the rules. Let’s not cut corners. Let’s be quite clear that we stick to 20 miles an hour in the speed limits… that we fill in our tax forms absolutely honestly… that we don’t cut corners… we are good law-abiding citizens. Thirdly, by all means influence the rules. We have the most tremendous privilege if we are British… and some of you… from some of the other nations from which you come today… if you live in a democracy, we actually in our very small way have the chance to influence the rules by which we must play… Vote thoughtfully… prayerfully as you see is best likely to promote God’s purposes in your countries. And perhaps for some of us… be activists… political and social activism has had a bit of a bad press in evangelical circles for a generation for reasons that are easy to understand if you look back over the sort of lifetime that I’ve existed for. But it would shock William Wilberforce… perhaps the most famous Christian political activist, at least in our own country… My wife loves to tell the story that she read in William Hague’s biography of Wilberforce… of the first… the only… British prime minister [Spencer Percival] to be assassinated… He was assassinated very publicly… the assassin was immediately held and summarily sentenced to be hanged in the morning… and everyone was concerned with consoling the widow… Wilberforce… who witnessed this… [as] a Member of Parliament… went to the cells where the man was being held and spoke to him. And his friends were astonished. “Why would you do that?” they said. And his answer was, “There is no-one in London who has more need tonight of the Saviour.” Concern for the gospel… evangelism… does not have to contradict our social and political involvement. Wilberforce and others have shown down through history that if it’s your gift and you’re calling, and you have the time and that’s what you should be doing with your life, it is a good thing to influence the rules of our society. But like Wilberforce, never take your eye off the main event.

I share the preacher’s sentiments in relation to Wilberforce. Though I am reminded of how William Hague has been pushing digital ID with Tony Blair, calling “for everyone in the UK to get digital ID cards as part of a ‘technological revolution’”:

Here is a 2023 report from Sir Tony and Lord Hague — published by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (website https://institute.global):

And here is what Hague said in November:

“Hasn’t explained it clearly”? Or perhaps the explanation was rather too clear? And maybe people have understood the implications of recent legislation?

What Hague says is not very far from “Digital ID: it’s for your safety”, which, as he presumably knows, is hardly a sentiment without connotations.

I wonder what motivates him (and Blair) to do this sort of thing.

But I digress. And we are almost at the end of the sermon…

The fourth and biggest takeaway brings us right back to the beginning. Above all, remember why… why Peter calls us… God calls us to be good citizens. It’s so that we may live such attractive lives in this world that even though people think Christians are a bit strange, and accuse us of all sorts of things… perhaps unfairly… they may see the attractive way of life that God has called and enabled us to live. And in doing so, they will want it for themselves. They will want to come to Jesus… they will find salvation in him. And that, says Peter… is the great motivation for being good, godly citizens, rule-keeping people in this world in which we live. God grant you and I grace to live well for him. Amen.

For anyone wondering, last January, a few days after the 1 Peter 2 sermon, and a few weeks before the St Albert’s churchwardens told me that my emails to church staff would henceforth be quarantined, I wrote briefly to the church office asking to be put in touch with the preacher so that I could send him the updated version of the God over government? article that I had written. Regular readers of this Substack will not be surprised to know that I got no reply.

Finally, I should perhaps say that I think that there is much that is good about the sermon featured above. And, for better or worse, I do not doubt that most of the congregation went away approving of what they had heard. I am also inclined to think that I would not have heard anything very different if any of our regular preachers had spoken on this particular passage.

But to my mind a passage like 1 Peter 2:11-17 raises important questions that relatively few people seem to be thinking much about. And these are issues which, I suspect, to pick up on the preacher’s opening remarks last January, are going to matter very, very much to our children, as they grow up and embrace Christian adulthood in a world that is changing rapidly.

