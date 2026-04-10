Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

It is around 18 months since I began drafting what has become the first half of this article. Whereas some posts are very much “of the moment”, this one is not like that. But now seems like a suitable time to revisit what I wrote back in 2024 and to finish what I started.

The “Spanish flu”

In the context of the events of recent years, I have been asking myself not only, “To what extent are we being told the truth?” but also “To what extent have we been told the truth?”

It was in that spirit that I put out several posts in relation to World War I last November. Those articles got something of a mixed reception among people I know locally, but that did not surprise me. For if people are reluctant to countenance the notion that our authorities have been deceiving us over the past few years, it is hardly surprising if they are reluctant to engage with evidence that points to deception going back much further.

But I think that, not least in the context of “the whole world [being] under the control of the evil one”, it is important that people who are called to walk in the truth continue to ask that latter question: To what extent have we been told the truth? And the so-called Spanish flu is surely another case in point, not least in the context of the covid era.

I can remember vividly that, in Spring 2020, as the media reporting of a “novel coronavirus” became more and more prominent, one of my first thoughts was of the influenza pandemic that occurred around the time that World War I ended. I don’t recall hearing much about it when was growing up, but by 2020 I was well aware of the general consensus that tens of millions had died, including many young adults.

It was not difficult to find information such as this from official sources such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

And, understandably enough, it seems that I was far from alone in my searching at that time:

I do not recall giving Spanish flu much further thought during 2020 and 2021. But as the extent of the covid lies became clearer, and as the authorities and mainstream media continued to push the deception, I began to wonder what had really happened in 1918-1920.

I was aware of the notion that the name “Spanish flu” had arisen because it was originally reported in Spain, where newspapers were apparently much less censored at the time. But I was more interested in how many people had actually died, and what had killed them.

I also wondered whether the term “Spanish flu” had been used much in the years immediately following 1920. And so I did some searches on Google’s Books Ngram Viewer, which shows something of the extent to which phrases have been used over time. NB the figures on the vertical axis are percentages rather than absolute numbers.

For context, here are the results of searches for two other major post-WWI events — the General Strike of 1926, and the Wall Street Crash of 1929:

Nothing particularly surprising there.

And here is the result for “influenza epidemic”, which a hundred years ago was apparently a much more widely used term than “flu epidemic”:

Use of the term “influenza epidemic” peaked around 1920 and was still fairly common until around 1970, when presumably relatively few people who had lived through 1918-1920 were still writing. Again, nothing particularly surprising.

But consider the pattern for “Spanish flu” (or Spanish influenza)…

Here are the figures for 1900-1930:

It seems that the use of the term was already close to its peak by 1916.

Zooming out, here is the result of the same search for 1900-1990:

And here are the figures for 1930-1990, i.e. without the massive peak around 1914-1924:

Not a great deal of variation there.

But then in recent years, from 1990 until 2022, the latest year for which data is available, it appears that the use of the term “Spanish flu” increased substantially, peaked in 2015, and then fell back to 1990s levels:

Here is the chart for the whole period of 1900-2019 for context:

I find that pattern at least somewhat curious. And given that the “Spanish flu” was apparently responsible for more — perhaps many more — deaths than the whole of World War I, it does seem to me rather odd that I heard so little about it while growing up in the latter part of the twentieth century.

Pandemics

Not least in the context of the covid era, I also searched for “pandemic” — which is a somewhat scarier word than “epidemic”. And it appears that, relative to the use of other words, the use of “pandemic” has risen substantially in the last 30 years or so, particularly from around the mid-1990s up until the 2009 “swine flu pandemic”…

…which in 2010 was reported on the UK’s Channel 4 as “one of the greatest medical scandals of the century” — as noted here in this post:

I wonder how history will judge the swine flu scandal in relation to covid…

As to the 20th century, I find it somewhat curious that, from the “pandemic” Google Books Ngram Viewer chart for 1930-1990…

…there is not much evidence of what are now called the other two “influenza pandemics” of the 20th century — in 1957 and 1968.

Though that is consistent with e.g. this analysis from Denis Rancourt (formerly Professor of Physics at the University of Ottawa).

Over the past 18 months or so I have kept notes in relation to the Spanish flu with a view to finalising the article I began in 2024. And so I listened with particular interest to this section (from 33:57) of this recent podcast with Tom Nelson and diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig, who has, among other things, been looking into the evidence for what really happened in relation to the many deaths attributed to influenza. A transcript with additional links and supporting information is below.

[Nelson] Do you want to talk at all about the narrative that we’ve been told about the Spanish flu in 1918 and what the reality was? [Craig] Yes, I love that topic. I can’t tell you everything of the reality, but I can tell you lots of things about it that were really, really wrong. And the big one is the number of people who died. This is something that everybody quotes all of the time. And what fascinates me is how that number has changed over time. [And] it keeps changing. It keeps getting bigger. You can literally track its progress over the last hundred years as it’s grown. The Welcome Trust claim it’s 100 million lives that were lost, and the maths just doesn’t work…

Here is the BBC Media Centre Spanish Flu webpage from 2018:

The devastating global pandemic infected up to a third of the world’s population and killed nearly 100 million people, more than both world wars combined. Working with Wellcome Trust…

I am reminded of investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore’s The Wellcome 5, which is well worth a read if you haven’t seen it:

Oh, and here (p14) are details of where BBC Media Action was getting its funding from in 2018-2019…

…including £2,003,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In 2020/2021, the Gates Foundation contributed (p15) £1,464,000:

Back to the podcast…

The death rate

[Craig] Everybody agrees there were three waves. They agree about 10% were affected in each wave… so that gives you the number of potential infections. And if it was 100 million deaths it would be a [huge] death rate… It just completely doesn’t add up. And so you only have to do basic maths to see it is completely wrong…

Some basic maths…

World population at the time: 2 billion

Expected worldwide infections based on 10% susceptible in each wave: 200 million

Expected deaths worldwide based on 2% case fatality rate: 4 million

Expected worldwide from three waves: 12 million

[Craig] So that made me interested in going back right to the earliest number I could find, which was written in the 1920s, when somebody had said, “Right let’s figure out how bad this was…” [when the world was] coming out the other end of it… And they had great data on certain places in Europe and the USA. And there were some big gaps in their data set for places like China and Japan… and all of Africa and Asia… So they extrapolated from their data, but they also added in a multiplier. They said, “Well, we’ve got great health care in the US, so let’s assume that we survived this more than they did everywhere else.” So they did a multiplier for the rest of the world. And having done that, and modeled the number, they came up with 20 million deaths. That’s a big difference from 100 million, but I think [20 million] was also wrong, because when you look into what happened in terms of the pathology… it’s not right. There’s two pathologies going on.

Two pathologies

[Craig] You’ve got influenza pathology where people have a viral infection and they subsequently get a pneumonia, and then they get a bacterial infection… often… on that pneumonia. They don’t have to have that in addition, but that’s often what happens. And they die. The people that die in that way are old and frail… That’s a… normal influenza death. And this particular virus… this H1N1 virus from 1918… it’s still around. It still comes back every single winter. And in some winters it’s the dominant influenza virus. It’s never done anything more than that since or before. And so then you’ve got this other pathology… [in] young people. They died with massive fevers. They had a weird violet rash on their face called a heliotrope rash. Their lungs were full of blood and wet and heavy. They died very suddenly. Now that pathology is not influenza. It’s something else. And so when you look at it just as a pathologist, you say, “Well, what kinds of things could cause that?”

Here is what a heliotrope rash looks like:

Since the early 1920s, how many people have been getting this other pathology when H1N1 returns each winter…?

Phosgene?

[Craig] Well, some people have proposed it was phosgene gas from the trenches. Phosgene gas is colourless and odourless and deadly. And when people die, they die in that manner. It was being produced in factories around Europe, and it had this odd smell of wet hay… and some people had used that description about these people dying of flu… So that’s interesting. I don’t get it though. I don’t see how that could happen. How can you affect that [such a] large… part of the world? It was everywhere… Pacific islands like Samoa had it… [and] I don’t see how you can get gas from the trenches and the factories to Samoa. So I don’t think that’s the answer.

Aspirin toxicity?

[Craig] Another answer, which I find absolutely fascinating and quite compelling, is that there was a ‘wonder-drug’ at the time… Aspirin has been around since medieval times. It’s made from willow bark… [and] it’s been used for fevers for forever. But it was being manufactured by Bayer in Germany [at] the turn of the century. And when war was declared their patent became obsolete. And so loads of US and UK companies took on aspirin as their new product and marketed it in a big way. So when the influenza fear and hysteria began, these companies were pushing their product as the solution. And there was a lack of knowledge about how toxic aspirin can be… There were recommendations to take a dosage that we know is fatal. And when aspirin kills, it kills… with… the massive fevers and the hemorrhagic lungs and the sudden death. And so I think aspirin is a very likely candidate for what happened there.

From the New York Tribune in 1918:

“For Your Protection”…

At least the advert doesn’t describe aspirin as “safe and effective”.

[Craig] And I find that fascinating because then you’ve got this other aspect of that story which is, “Well, why were the people so frightened that they were shoving aspirin into young healthy people in that manner?” And if you look at the newspapers around that time, which you can get now… it’s brilliant… all these things are being digitalized… you can read about the attitude towards influenza among Victorians. Going back to Victorian times… they died a lot, and so they were… absolute hypochondriacs. It was astonishing. They were talking about health all the time. And they were constantly writing advice about what to do with this and that. And the advice… tended to be, “At the first sign of anything, jump into bed and call the doctor.” It wasn’t very good advice… if the doctor is then giving you aspirin. And if the aspirin is making you feverish… then you’re like, “Well… this is a really bad one… we’d better give them more aspirin.” And then they do die. And so then the next person who gets a fever… they’re that much more scared, aren’t they? And so you can see how these hysterias can take off. In fact, there was one newspaper article… thinking about Samoa… where they were reporting… about how the third wave was going to be the most deadly one. You’re like, “Oh, that’s so familiar…” This is before the third wave had happened… they were reporting it was going to be even more deadly this time…

The notion of aspirin as another possible killer in the “1918 pandemic” was discussed in this 2009 piece in The New York Times (archived version available to read here):

The editors of the journal in which Dr Karen Starko’s article was published summarised the driving factors behind the aspirin problem:

Its use was promoted by the drug industry, endorsed by doctors wanting to do something, and accepted by families and institutions desperate for hope.

In the ancient words of an exceptionally wise man:

What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.

Back to the podcast…

[Nelson] Roughly what dosage of aspirin were they taking… how many times what people are taking today? I’m curious... I think it was 3 g… the recommendation… a really huge amount. And there was one woman who described her husband dying. It was tragic… how they were giving him half-handfuls… as often as they could… of aspirin. So it was a completely different league to what people are at risk of [from aspirin today]. But… there wasn’t [much] understanding of drug safety… That has been learnt slowly and the hard way… [and too much] aspirin can actually be very dangerous in children… under-12s should never have aspirin at all… that lesson was learned a lot later on…

The NHS website advises against giving aspirin to children under the age of 16:

And according to the online version of the The Merck Manual, the world’s best-selling medical textbook (emphasis added):

Acute salicylate toxicity typically results with ingestion of a total dose ≥ 150 mg/kg (approximately 7.5 to 10 g in adults).

For context, a typical tablet today contains 0.3 g (300 mg) aspirin.

[Craig] And so I think, when we’re looking back historically, we shouldn’t look back and assume things we know today were known… And we shouldn’t even assume that the words they’re using are used in the same way that we use them today. Just because they called something an “influenza wave” doesn’t mean it was what we would call… an influenza wave today.

Related:

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