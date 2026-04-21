Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post features some extraordinary words from Clive Brooke, a British trade unionist who, as The Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe…

…sits as a Labour Member of the House of Lords, the upper house of the Parliament of the UK, which, according to its website…

…plays a crucial role in examining bills, questioning government action and investigating public policy.

2021

Lord Brooke is recorded in Hansard as saying the following during a September 2021 debate titled Net-zero Carbon Emissions: Behaviour Change:

My Lords, I too am very grateful to the noble Baroness, Lady Blackstone, for her introduction and for giving us this debate. I think we need to spend more time on this question because effecting behavioural change, as many of us know, is very difficult indeed. The biggest change in my lifetime that affected most people was the Second World War, which brought great social changes but also took millions of people off the planet. The next big change that I remember was under Ted Heath’s Government, when we had a three-day week; for the first time in my life we were living without electricity and had candles in the house. That was major behavioural change. The winter of discontent in 1979, which emerged from my old background of the trade union movement, led to a very big change because we got Mrs Thatcher — and without doubt she effected change in the behaviour of the nation in quite a big way. However, we have now just come out of the biggest change, in my experience, in our behaviour, through covid. It would be worth while to reflect on what covid was all about — what its purpose and meaning is. We have not had that debate. My view is that covid is here to reduce the numbers on the planet. The numbers have gone down, but perhaps not on the scale that might have been anticipated if we had not had agility and the brains to find the vaccines and so on.

Lord Brooke certainly has some interesting turns of phrase. I cannot recall hearing anyone else describing the Second World War as “[taking] millions of people off the planet”. And I would be interested to hear more about what he meant by the “purpose and meaning” of covid and his view that “covid is here to reduce the numbers on the planet”.

I would also like to know what Brooke thinks about the fact that, prior to the announcement of lockdown on the 23rd March 2020, the number of recorded deaths according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics was at or below normal levels, despite covid having reportedly been circulating since January.

By way of comparison, here are the figures for the first 12 weeks in 2020 and for the same period in 2018…

…during and after which life carried on as normal.

More detailed figures for 2018 and links to the ONS data can be found in this post.

But I digress…

Brooke continues:

However, [covid] gives us a chance to review what gross national product and growth are all about and whether we can continue to grow in the way that we have in the past — or whether this gives an opportunity to reflect and look for a different direction. We have to look at some of the papers that have been produced by the Government on the major issues: what we eat and how we live at home. Covid has left people working at home — should we have more people working at home? I think the party that produces a policy of allowing people to work at home will get a lot of support, which will grow. Factories have disappeared; offices will disappear. Technology is moving at pace. What the mobile phone has done within a short space of time is absolutely phenomenal, and it is getting faster and faster all the time. My faith is in the youth, not in our age group [Brooke was aged 79 at the time]. I live in an area [presumably Alverthorpe, in West Yorkshire] where we can change nothing. Since 2015, I have been trying to get them to install charging points for electric cars, but we are still no further forward. People have been working from home, and we have roof spaces and attics that can be converted into rooms and used, but no one will permit anyone to have a window to let fresh air or light into these additional spaces. We need to change the tiles on the roofs so that we have solar panels everywhere — yet we have planning rules that completely prohibit that. This all needs to be reviewed, if we are going to start to move in a different direction.

I wonder how many people actually want to work from home, particularly among the youth in which Brooke puts his faith.

He then adds (emphasis added):

We need to talk about the numbers on the planet as well. This is controversial. Bill Gates raised this some years ago and said that the easiest solution to the world’s problems is to take 3 billion people out. Of course, he quickly withdrew that, but we need to recognise that we cannot continue to grow at the current pace. We are heading for 10 billion people, and it is quite unsustainable. We have to start talking about policies in which people will limit the number of children that they have.

“Take 3 billion people out…”

“Controversial” is one way of putting it.

I am reminded of this shocking 2025 Forecast which in 2020 was on the website of the Deagel corporation:

The above figures were removed from the Deagel website during the covid era.

In case anyone finds Brooke’s words unbelievable, video footage of the above paragraph can be seen here:

I am reminded of these words, which are often attributed to Joseph Stalin:

A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.

Stepping back, I am aware that the issue of “overpopulation” has been raised by plenty of prominent people, not least — according to this 2009 Sunday Times article — “some of America’s leading billionaires” who “met secretly to consider how their wealth could be used to slow the growth of the world’s population…”:

Including Bill Gates. Who features in one of my favourite Bob Moran cartoons:

But I doubt that the Microsoft co-founder — who as far as I know has no qualifications in anything to do with public health — has actually said that “the easiest solution to the world’s problems is to take 3 billion people out”. At least in public. The closest related statement that I am aware of comes from this TED talk — Innovating to zero! — given a year after the meeting of the “billionaire club”…

…in which Gates states that:

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.

I wonder what Gates would say on the above today. Not least in relation to doing “a really great job on new vaccines” and the intersection of the Epstein Files with the pandemic preparedness architecture built over 20 years or so.

But irrespective of what Gates has actually said, Brooke doesn’t seem averse to the idea of “taking 3 billion people out”.

The peer of the realm continues…

The Chinese are planning: they need a 5% increase in the Chinese population [i.e. 70 million more people]. This would be a phenomenal problem in terms of climate change, so we need to get people at COP talking about the world population and whether we can reduce it.

I wonder what evidence Brooke would cite for his assertion that 70 million more people (i.e. <1% of the world’s current population) “would be a phenomenal problem in terms of climate change”.

He then goes on to talk about death at both ends of life.

Abortion…

We need free contraception in order to limit this. We also need the rules on abortion that have been introduced and changed during covid to continue so that there is greater freedom for that from home.

For context, here are details of the changes introduced at the end of March 2020:

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has approved 2 temporary measures in England to limit the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensure continued access to early medical abortion services: women and girls will be able to take both pills for early medical abortion up to 10 weeks in their own homes, without the need to first attend a hospital or clinic

registered medical practitioners (doctors) will be able to prescribe both pills for the treatment of early medical abortion up to 10 weeks from their own homes This must be carried out in line with the criteria set out in the attached document.

I am again reminded of the numbers from the ONS at that time, and of this chart, also based on ONS figures, which shows graphically that, prior to the disruption and panic caused by “covid measures”, the number of people dying was at normal levels:

In 2022, the “pills by post” scheme was scrapped…

…but “provision of early medical abortion care via telemedicine” has been made permanent.

This news was welcomed by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists:

For context, here is the most recent published abortion data from the UK government (2024’s figures have apparently been delayed):

And here is the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) website (in April 2026) that states that, “covid-19 vaccines are strongly recommended in pregnancy”…

…and for women who are breastfeeding.

I am reminded of how pregnant women in Spain continued taking thalidomide until the 1980s. And of the consequences.

I wonder if anyone at the RCOG has even looked at any of the evidence such as that featured in this post:

And what the RCOG think of medical ethics, not least in the context of the thalidomide scandal.

And where the RCOG gets its funding.

Back in his speech, Brooke then turns to what he calls “the end-of-life issue”…

As the noble Baroness, Lady Meacher, will be doing, we need to review the end-of-life issue. There was no mercy in watching some of those people die on machines in an awful state. There is nothing Christian about that. We should look for ways in which we can exercise true mercy. If people want to go, they should be permitted to go. We have the technology for it. Millions of people take a sleeping tablet every night because they cannot sleep, and, if people want to end their lives, they should have a right to have a tablet to come to an end, rather than face the awful lives that you can experience when we spend all our time trying to extend life, rather than focusing on the quality of it. That is the kind of change that we need to try to make, in economic terms: moving more into quality than quantity. There are many areas in which we can do it that would be beneficial and that the people would be willing to embrace, if it was presented in an educational and sensible way. So I hope that we can have something more radical than we have experienced so far in the debate on climate change — because water and fire will take so many people out if we do not take it seriously and move quickly on it.

I wonder if Brooke is aware that the number of deaths from natural disasters — including “water and fire” — is actually much lower than it used to be, despite the rising population numbers:

As to the “problem” of world population, I wonder if Brooke ever saw presentations by Hans Rosling — perhaps 15-20 years ago — along the lines of this one:

“Peak child”…

I remember the pre-Trusted News Initiative days when the likes of Rosling were allowed to present on the BBC…

I wonder too, if Brooke is aware of this Our World in Data chart from earlier this year…

…and the fact that even in 2015 the total fertility rate (TFR) was well below the replacement level of 2.1 in many countries:

According to this UN prediction, the world’s population is projected to peak at around 10.3 million in the 2080s and then fall:

But given the current TFR levels, I wonder if the world population will actually reach 10 billion.

Here is what happens with a fertility rate of 1.5:

According to the calculator, a country with an average of 1.5 births per woman will lose 74% of its population over four generations.

I wonder how many members of the House of Lords — and indeed the House of Commons — are aware of the above. And how many share something like the perspective of The Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe.

2025

Finally, here is what Brooke said in a recent House of Lords debate on what is more accurately described as the assisted suicide bill:

My Lords, I have no interest to declare other than that I book the Lords Residence Room 2 for Christian Peers of all denominations to meet weekly for interesting conversations and study… I am a believer that there is some higher power, some spirit or energy of creation. It was there before humans and their religions came along, and it is here now with us. If the human race disappears — as it might, faced with AI and climate change — that power, which gives purpose, goodness, beauty and love, will continue indefinitely. For me, it is my source of hope. That power, however, also gives me the freedom of choice. I have been here since 1997, so, like the noble Baroness, Lady Hayman, I have been involved in numerous attempts to change this law. Unlike her, I voted against Lord Joffe’s Bill in 2004 [Assisted Dying for the Terminally Ill], and I voted against other similar initiatives. In 2014, I spoke and voted against the Bill [Assisted Dying Bill] of the noble and learned Lord, Lord Falconer of Thoroton. But much has changed since then, and God moves in a mysterious way, in my experience. I have come now to take a decision to change my mind. Experience has shown over recent years that change does happen: it happens to churches and it happens to me. When I first came here, there were no women Bishops. The Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 changed that. That is a minor change compared with this century’s growth in the world population from 6.1 billion to 8.2 billion — a 25% increase in 25 years. Just think what the 2025 numbers would be if abortion had not been legalised or there had not been wide-scale usage and advocacy of contraception. Indeed, the growth of homosexuality throughout society has reduced the number of children that we would have had. Had the churches had their way, we would have had a very much bigger population than we presently have, facing the difficulties we have with climate change. We all have change taking place around us, including the churches.

Footage of much of that last paragraph can be viewed e.g. here:

I am reminded of the now-declassified 1974 Kissinger report:

Policies to reduce fertility will have their main effects on total numbers only after several decades. However, if future numbers are to be kept within reasonable bounds, it is urgent that measures to reduce fertility be started and made effective in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

But at the time of the Kissinger Report, nobody was talking about global boiling. Here is a Radio Times cover from the same year:

It’s true, the weather is getting worse. Ice a mile thick has covered Britain 20 times in the earth’s recent past. It’s due again.

Brooke concludes:

For some, dying is welcomed and is peaceful and serene; for others, it is full of great difficulties, pain, anxiety and misery, notwithstanding all the admirable efforts of palliative care. In my experience in recent years, I have seen people with terminal illnesses dying in fear, acute pain and misery. Of course, this can be avoided, as has been said by others, if one has the money. Anyone can go to Switzerland to Dignitas for assisted dying at a price. Further, you can go virtually safe in the knowledge that it is highly unlikely that any punitive action will be taken against you. Why is not such action taken? Is it not because most people see assistance with dying for the terminally ill as an act of caring, compassion and love? For those without the funds for that, this Bill, amended as the House sees fit, provides just that: for them to do it at their home. Who am I to deny that those less able to afford it should not have that choice?

Make of that what you will.

On a perhaps somewhat lighter note, I will finish here with Mitchell and Webb’s Assisted Dying Advert:

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