Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post features part of a St Albert’s sermon from early 2009.

I remember hearing someone, who was well-placed to comment, describe the preacher as “the best I have ever heard”. At the time of this sermon, he had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer. During his final 18 months of ministry, he tackled some of the more challenging parts of the Bible, including Lamentations and the latter chapters of Daniel. He died the following year in his early 60s.

This excerpt comes from a sermon on Daniel chapter 11:

It’s not just that we’re not in control of the outcome of human affairs. We also don’t understand them nearly as much as we think we do. The Conservative Prime Minister, Sir Alec Douglas Hume… once said, “There are two sorts of problem in my life: the economic problems and the political problems. The economic problems are incomprehensible, and the political problems are insoluble.” Well, even in a world recession [in 2009], how few of our political leaders dare to be that honest, though they know the world is not in their control, and how we need more humility. We are not in control, and we don’t know half as much as we think we know. Do you remember that brilliant quotation from the introduction to The Book of General Ignorance, which I remember quoting just before Christmas?

As it happens, I had alerted the preacher to the quotation in question by using it as part of something I had written a few months earlier. In doing so, I had not considered the possibility that it might end up being used (more than once) in a sermon.

Here it comes…

There’s an idea going about that the human race basically understands how the universe works. Not you and me, obviously, but scientists perhaps, or experts. Regrettably, this is not the case. In the words of Thomas Edison, the man who didn’t invent the light bulb, we don’t know a millionth of one percent about anything. It’s a very well kept secret, which they don’t teach you at school, that nobody has the faintest notion what gravity is, or consciousness, or electricity, or viruses. We don’t know why there is something and not nothing, and we do not know either how or why the universe began. Worse, 96 per cent of the universe appears to be missing. The world is not solid. It’s made of empty space and energy, but nobody knows what energy is, and they’re beginning to suspect that there’s no such thing as emptiness.

Well, I’m sure that quote won’t just have pleased the non-scientists… How hard scientists find it to remember that science does not provide us with absolutely true statements about reality. It can only provide models and metaphors that explain the phenomena we are currently aware of… We all need more humility, and Daniel has been drumming that lesson into us right through the book. To grasp the great and comforting truth that God is in control, we need first to grasp the humbling truth that we are not. We are not in control. If you and I can’t read our newspapers and be aware of that… we should be. If we can’t listen to the politicians and the experts and be aware of it… we should be… This has been the point of the kings and the beasts that strut on the world stage in the book of Daniel. The celebrities, the scientists, the technocrats, the politicians, the experts… quoting statistics, the campaigners, the social reformers, the crusading environmentalists… We all need to acknowledge that there are forces of chaos far stronger than us. There are forces that sweep the human race and sweep this planet along that are not in human control. Global warming may actually be outside our control. And there are certainly forces within our own human hearts that we haven’t begun to tame, not by our own strength. Every news bulletin reminds us of that, and that should humble us. We might not want to go as far as Jonathan Swift, who described the human race in Gulliver’s Travels as “the most pernicious race of little odious vermin that nature ever suffered to crawl upon the face of the earth”. But you can’t read Daniel 11 without acknowledging our limitations… a humbling sense of how futile human activity is.

“There are forces that sweep the human race and sweep this planet along that are not in human control…”

I can’t help wondering how things might have turned out differently if the above sermon had been preached in 2019. Or indeed 2020 or 2021.

That said, I suspect that many of the congregation might have nodded inwardly at what was said, much as I guess I did in 2009. And that, in the context of the unprecedented nature and extent of the covid era propaganda, hearing such a sermon might have made little practical difference. For it was not easy to resist joining much of the rest of the world in lapping up the lies that we were being told.

But in any case the message that we are not in control is surely one that we need to hear more often.

I am reminded of this diagram that I featured in Who runs the world?:

And of Paul’s words to the church in Ephesus:

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

Related:

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