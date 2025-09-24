(*in the words of the website of the person concerned)

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post is based around a warning following the recent reported assassination of Charlie Kirk and the reaction to it.

I say reported assassination because, as I noted here…

…it is not difficult to fake a gunshot wound. It has been happening — very convincingly — on movie sets for years.

And so I am at least open to the possibility that the whole event was faked. It certainly fits some of the criteria that I outlined here…

…which are characteristic of other high-profile events, such as those featured in this post…

…where it is plain that we are being deceived.

I certainly find it rather odd that footage from after the event looks much less like a crime scene (i.e. all taped off and entrance prohibited) and much more like the aftermath of a stage production (with people milling about and even dismantling equipment).

And it appears that Twitter/X is suppressing posts that feature such footage.

There is also some broader context to consider that I will mention at the end of this article.

But the main focus of this post is the warning that I mentioned…

Firstly, two points for context.

#1

Chase Hughes is a behaviour expert, bestselling author and neuroscientist.

Here is his website — NCI being Neuro-Cognitive Intelligence:

It states:

Chase Hughes retired from the US military in 2019. After a 20-year career, Chase now teaches interrogation, sales, influence, and persuasion. He developed the NCI system for intelligence agencies, which is now the gold standard in Tradecraft. [i.e. “the collection of techniques, strategies and tools used by covert operatives in the intelligence community to achieve their objectives while maintaining secrecy and operational security”]

And presents Hughes as…

…the world’s #1 leading authority on behavior profiling, nonverbal human communication, influence, and persuasion…

Hence the * in the subtitle for this post.

#2

Here are the results of a Google search for “Charlie Kirk” on the BBC’s UK website before 10th September:

The hits relate mainly to English footballer Charlie Kirk, formerly of Crewe Alexandra and Charlton Athletic, who now plays for fifth-tier Altrincham.

Though eagle-eyed readers may have spotted the article “He gets us” Super Bowl Jesus commercial angers both left and right on the third row...

I don’t know how many people in the UK read that article, or would have otherwise heard of the American Charlie Kirk prior to 10th September, but the TV show The 1% Club springs to mind.

The situation is now very different of course, not least following the BBC’s coverage:

The above screenshot represents barely half the hundred or so hits from the home of The Trusted News Initiative.

The story has surely had an extraordinary amount of coverage considering that it concerns someone that few people in the UK had even heard of prior to 10th September.

A warning from Chase Hughes

It’s worth keeping the above in mind as context for the warning (transcript below) that Chase Hughes recently put out following the reported assassination of Charlie Kirk and the reaction to it.

I have added occasional emphasis plus screenshots and comments here and there. And I have used American spellings.

Charlie Kirk is dead, and [his death] exposed something vile and horrifying that I want to share with you... He was murdered while he was speaking in public to a group of college kids. And there’s one part of this that I think should horrify you to the deepest parts of your very soul. Instead of a universal outrage… instead of every decent person saying, “This is insane and this is wrong”, the Internet seemingly lit up with these celebrations and cheers and memes and people actually laughing and celebrating the murder of a man because he wore a different political jersey. So let that sink in for a second… I don’t think any of this is about Charlie Kirk, the person. And I don’t think it’s about whether you liked him or hated him or didn’t even care. I think it’s about the fact that political murder is somehow just another headline nowadays and we scroll right past it. There is a whole new low for where we could go… You have people online cheering like it’s their team winning a Super Bowl… what you’re seeing is an evil, evil mask slipping. This is a signal, and it’s a signal that we — and I do mean we — all crossed into something that is… a lot darker than just politics. This right here, what we’re seeing, is what happens when violence becomes part of a political conversation, when actual TV networks air over and over clips that encourage people to see the other side not as neighbors that we might disagree with, but as enemies that need to be destroyed as the threat to society. And you’ve seen it. I have no doubt. We all have seen this. People in the media saying these people are a threat. These people are dangerous. Maybe some violence is justified and it’s not fringe anymore. This is mainstream. And there are thousands of these clips out there, aired to millions of people, kind of nudging, suggesting, maybe planting seeds that maybe a fist, maybe a bullet is a legitimate form of political debate… A lot of people don’t have the attention span to maybe stick with this, but I pray that you do, because I’m going to expose something here that’s going to change everything for you if you stick around. But here’s the irony, and what I think is an absolute concrete law of history… The minute that your ideas require violence to enforce or spread, they are already completely bankrupt. Every tyrant, every failed ideology, every social collapse starts the exact same way. The debate dies, then violence takes the place of debate. And you can’t argue with a gun. You can only kill with it. And when killing is the substitute for a conversation, society as a whole starts falling off a cliff. We all, myself included, we all have been sold the biggest con of our entire life. And this is that the problem is left versus right or Republicans versus Democrats. That is the distraction fireworks show that they want us screaming about while they’re doing something else. And this is a magician’s trick. And I’m about to really show you what Charlie God — rest his soul — has kind of exposed here. If you turned on cable news today… maybe you scroll social media… what are you going to see? The absolute fringe. They’re going to show you the loudest, dumbest, most cartoonish people from the other side blasted in your face 24-7.

You’re not being shown your neighbor or your co-worker or the mom next door who votes differently. You’re being shown a bunch of professional lunatics that are handpicked to make you think one thing. And the one big thing that they want you to think is, “Oh, my God, these people are insane. They are the enemy. That’s the reason that we’re going downhill.” And none of this is an accident. This is word-for-word textbook psychological operations. Military science manuals literally describe how you isolate a target audience… then you pump them full of a bunch of outrage… you create a tribal us versus them identity. This is straight out of a psy-ops textbook. So why would we want to do this, or why would psy-ops want to do this? Because once you’re locked into tribal thinking, you’re going to swallow anything. You’re going to believe any lie about the other side. You’re going to cheer when other people suffer. You’ll excuse things that you would never excuse in your own neighborhood if you watched it right in front of you and it was one of your neighbors. This is exactly the playbook on how you get otherwise decent, kind people laughing at a murder on the Internet. That is how you radicalize a country without firing a shot. And let me tell you something that you’re not supposed to think about right now. You share more in common… with somebody across the aisle than with a billionaire donor or some media executive pretending to speak for you. I don’t think they want you to see that. They need you divided. They have to have you blind and full of rage because a united, sane connected public is the one thing that they actually fear. So how does a normal person… just a regular person… a guy who loves his kids… pays his bills… maybe argues politics at Thanksgiving… How does he turn into somebody who cheers at the assassination of a political opponent on the Internet? This does not happen overnight. It is a formula, and I’m going to lay it out for you very plain right here. Number one is isolation. And this is where you don’t just disagree with people anymore. You’re told not even to interact with them. You don’t have friends on the other side… don’t date them…. don’t work with those people. You need to cut them out of your life. That is step one. And if you’re paying attention, that’s also step one of joining a cult.

In relation to isolation, I am reminded of the way in which UK citizens were told, “You must stay at home”…

…at a time when, according to official government data, the number of people of dying was at or below normal levels — as it had been during the two months in which covid had reportedly been circulating

Step two is echo chambers. You surround yourself only with opinions that sound just like yours. Social media makes damn sure of this, and algorithms serve you more of what already [makes you angry]. And this has been proven and documented in research. So that rage gets recycled and concentrated… And if you haven’t caught on yet, this is step two of building a cult… a dangerous cult. Step three here is the tribal script. This is the “us versus them” narrative. “Your side is righteous. Their side is evil.” Every single issue is framed like a holy war. And it doesn’t matter if it’s taxes or health care. It’s suddenly life or death and it’s good versus evil. And if you add outrage and righteous superiority, and our brain chemistry starts going bonkers… crazy… that cocktail makes people feel morally justified in hating and silencing and celebrating violence. That is true radicalization. That’s how you turn regular people into basically a sleeper agent without them even knowing.

I can’t help wonder what the behavioural scientists who were notably active during the covid era…

…have been doing since…

The bad news is that what I just said is only the beginning, and it’s happening on both sides of the imaginary aisle. Here’s the truly horrifying part: all of this is not just a result of some advertising and algorithms. This is deliberate. And I would stake my reputation on it. This is not just some accidental by-product of politics. This… what we’re seeing right here is engineered step by step to keep you outraged and blind, and keep you just kind of stabbing and punching in shadows… all the while… real power… people who profit from division stay completely untouchable. So keep this in mind while we’re talking. You have more in common with someone who voted different than you did than the people that you see parading their narratives on on TV. Please keep that in mind forever if you’re able to. An absolutely brutal truth that nobody really wants to face… assassinations… are not usually about stopping some kind of evil. They’re about stopping ideas. You don’t kill somebody because their argument was weak. You silence them because you were terrified that their words are working on people. Think about Martin Luther King Jr. He wasn’t murdered because he was irrelevant and he had bad ideas. He was killed because his vision of racial and economic unity and equality was gaining traction in the country. If you look at President Kennedy — JFK — he wasn’t taken out because he had no power or had crappy ideas. He was killed right as he started poking holes in this weird dark systems grip on our war and defense and secrecy.

Here is part of JFK’s speech from 1961:

“…we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence--on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day…”

JFK gave that speech within a few months of being elected. And he enjoyed exceptionally high approval ratings before being killed in his third year of office.

Yitzhak Rabin… assassinated in Israel… [not] because he was a joker… because he was a laughing stock. He was killed because he was pushing in Israel for peace, and peace threatened power… History is unbelievably clear on this. If debate dies, when open conversation gets replaced with suppression or intimidation and ultimately violence, society walks into a death trap. There is not an exception to this.

I have been particularly struck by the way in which I have personally experienced open conversation being suppressed during the past few years, sometimes in the most surprising places.

The ideas that require censorship or intimidation or blood to survive… they are, 100% of the time, poison. An idea that can’t survive in the sunlight has to live in the shadows. And that is the death spiral that we are in if we don’t stop this sh*t right now.

Let’s look at the other hand in this magic trick. Remember [how] we talked about [how] it was like there’s some misdirection going on here. For decades, the press… the media… was supposed to be our watchdog. “They’re gonna find all the facts. They’re gonna hold the powerful accountable. They’re gonna keep people informed.” And again, you can see this with your own eyes, it’s not right versus left. Look closely at the media… This is darkness versus light. The media is a circus tent with a lot more in common to a casino. This is a propaganda machine just churning out outrage. Let me just tell you exactly how this works. Facts are boring to people. Outrage is more likely to sell. It’s more likely to keep you looking at the screen. That’s their metrics. That’s what they get paid [for]. So instead of showing you some kind of reality, they’re showing you this carefully curated nightmare reel of the absolute worst of the other side. They’re not giving you the whole picture. They’re giving you the most extreme clips that they can find because they know that you’re gonna watch. They know that you’re gonna get [angry] when you see it all. And you’re gonna come back for more tomorrow.

In fact… if I’m very honest, if something doesn’t fit their narrative, it is completely ignored. But if a story can be kind of twisted into a blame game, then it is. So they’re not showing you reality in any sense. They’re showing you a story designed to keep you loyal to your tribe, addicted to whatever their… twisted horror movie version of reality really is. And what’s truly disgusting, what I am genuinely nauseated by… we tend to think, “Oh yeah, the media is trying to sell ads for some pharmaceutical stuff. And they’re trying to sell some car commercial breaks and things like that…” That’s not it. This is more about distraction… While they get you frothing at the mouth over some clip of a protester screaming nonsense, the real enemy to all of us… is entrenched people that you have nothing in common with whatsoever, who decide the narratives… they bankroll politicians and they write the rules — and you know that they win no matter who wins, right or left… you know that they’re the ones getting the checks — they’re laughing at how stupid we are.

This sort of thing is not new…

So let’s stop with the doom and gloom for a second here. And let me just kind of bring this back. If you strip away all of the slogans, all the hashtags, the little talking points of the media, what do regular people want? What do regular people… you and your neighbors… even the people that voted differently than you… We want our kids safe. We want a roof that doesn’t leak. We want food in the fridge. We want a job that doesn’t crush our freaking soul. And we want some goddamn honesty from the people who claim to represent you… to represent us. And guess what? That guy that you don’t like with the bumper sticker down the street, he wants the same thing. The woman with the MAGA hat at the grocery store that you thought was an idiot, she wants the same thing. The mom who is too busy working three jobs even [to] care about politics, she wants the same thing too. But what do they not show you on TV? What is the one thing? It’s that. It’s that you have that much in common with the people who voted differently than you. They will never, never show you that. They show you the screaming protester with the purple hair threatening to burn a bunch of stuff down. They show you this red-faced conspiracy guy spitting at the camera, talking about crazy stuff. They show you the absolute fringe because fringe [makes you angry]. Fringe makes you hateful and angry. Fringe makes you think that the other half of the country has lost its freaking mind.

There are absolute real studies on this. There’s hard data proving that these algorithms and the media deliberately push exactly what’s going to [make you angry]. Because the more enraged you are, the longer you’re going to stay hooked. And they’re literally feeding you a diet of enemies instead of neighbors. They’re programming you to see the world through some kind of warped carnival funhouse mirror, where these loudest weird-ass 1% of extremists look like 160 million people… and it’s not. It is a lie… And if that’s a lie, then let me say one thing that’s true. And let me give you the truth here. You and that weird uncle that you argue with at Thanksgiving, you’re not enemies… you’re both being played. You’re both being manipulated. And the second that you realize that, the second that you look across the aisle and see a fellow human being, instead of some caricature cartoon, is the moment that the scam starts to collapse. And I think I know what you might be thinking here. So if it’s not left versus right, then who the hell is pulling all these strings? Who benefits? So let me ask you, “Who benefits from you hating your neighbor?” Because… let’s be honest… regular people don’t profit from this chaos… But someone does. And that someone is what I personally call the covert elite. Because we have elite and then we have covert elite. And these aren’t like a bunch of Looney Tunes cartoon villains in some underground layer. These are CEOs and megadonors to political campaigns. And you notice how they donate to both sides? These are political lifers… media conglomerates. These are the people who cash big-ass checks no matter who wins the election. They operate on both sides of the aisle because the sides pay out. They don’t care about your values. They don’t care about your family or your future. They care about one thing, and that’s control. And let me tell you, division is the cheapest, most effective tool ever invented for that. Look at how psy-ops are described in military doctrine. You identify your target audience. You feed them carefully selected information. And you push their emotion until their behavior changes. This isn’t theory. That’s written down in black and white, and it’s the same exact playbook that’s being used on you and me… my family, my parents, all of us. Except this time the battlefield isn’t Afghanistan. It’s not some country in the Middle East. It is your living room. It’s your Twitter feed. It’s your nightly news. It’s right here where you’re looking at my face… whatever device you’re watching this on.

I am reminded of the textbook psychological abuse deployed during the covid era (which I recently re-issued in advance of this article):

This is the battlefield. This is why both parties… you’re hearing them scream about each other nonstop, but they never really seem to touch the things that matter. And do you ever notice how there’s always money for war… but there’s never money to fix our roads? You notice how billionaires always seem to fund both sides of the elections? And if you ever notice… if you take a good look, corruption is a bipartisan issue. That’s not incompetence.

I am reminded of Hanlon’s razor:

Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

But I wonder what Jesus would have to say about that.

And I can’t help but think of how the various “stupid mistakes” of the authorities during the covid era led to an unprecedented transfer of wealth from workers to billionaires…

…to say nothing of the direction of travel on medical ethics, human rights and free speech…

I am reminded of this meme:

So whatever it is for the elites, they need you locked in this… “us versus them” tribalistic warfare. Because if you ever woke up and you started to realize that you share more in common with the other side than a single millionaire donor on your own side, the entire game starts to collapse instantly. And I think, if you realized this, you’d stop fighting each other. You’d start realizing that the “right versus left” is fake. And I think that purely terrifies them. So who knows how long this video is going to last on YouTube… But let me be crystal clear about one thing. The real enemy isn’t your Democrat neighbor with the yard sign that [makes you angry]. It’s not your Republican uncle who posts stupid memes on Facebook. The real enemy is entrenched power. And it’s an entrenched power that thrives on one piece of fuel, and that fuel is chaos. The real enemy is those people who profit when you are divided and distracted, and, most importantly, when you are dehumanizing your fellow Americans. This was never about left versus right. It was always about the people versus the powerful. So here’s the starting point. It’s just sanity. Just plain everyday common sense sanity. Ask yourself, do you genuinely want political opponents murdered in the streets? Do you want your neighbor dragged through the mud because they voted differently? Of course you don’t, because you’re a sane human being. And that means that you’re okay. And sanity right now is the most rebellious act that you can commit in this country... Sanity is refusing to let CNN or Fox News or Twitter decide who your enemies are. It’s looking across the aisle that’s probably imaginary and saying, “You know what, I disagree with your ass, but you’re not the devil.” Sanity is truly, openly saying violence is not politics… Violence becomes the death of politics. And true sanity is seeing… the weird idiots on the news and realizing that’s not the norm. That is a cartoon that’s curated for you.

And the second that you stop playing the outrage game, and you refuse to cheer for blood, which I hope you didn’t do… you’re already breaking the spell... I genuinely believe in my heart that sanity is contagious. And when one person refuses to take the bait, the echo chamber starts cracking a little bit. Ten people refuse… it starts breaking open a little bit more. And let me be super clear here. When millions of people… if this were to happen… were to refuse… the machine will collapse. I guarantee it. We don’t need permission to stop being pawns on the board. The minute that you decide right now that you will not be programmed into hatred, then you’ve started to win. And that’s the first step to being sane. And it starts with you. Mr Charlie Kirk… his death was a mirror for all of us. And it’s a mirror showing us how… we have fallen. Because when we see murder being celebrated, when we see neighbors that are treated like enemies, that’s the signal. And I think the good news here is that the machine only works if we feed it. It only runs on our clicks and our outrage and our willingness to see half of this country as a horrifying monster. If you starve this, it’s going to die. It’s as simple as that. Just think about your neighbors. Look at the people around you: your neighbors, your co-workers, the parents at your kids’ school. Do they really look like these dipsh*ts that you see on TV and on social media? Do they actually match these memes and all the screaming clips and stuff? Hell, no. They look like you. They look like me. We’re tired and overworked. We’re worried about bills. We’re praying for a future that isn’t just bonkers… batsh*t crazy. That’s the America that cameras don’t show you because, if they did, you’d stop hating people. You’d start seeing reality. So here is the pledge. Here’s my one thing that I want to give to you here, and you can say this pledge out loud if you need to: I will not let anything electronic decide who my neighbor is. I will not let political violence become normal. I will no longer let propaganda tell me who to hate. I will never cheer for blood. I will choose sanity. I will choose unity. I will choose to see the humanity in people before I see their politics. And if enough of us take that stand, the whole entire rotten, nasty structure starts to fall… because the truth is very simple… There are [many] more sane people than there are psychopaths. What we’re seeing online is fake. There are more of us than there are of them. And the second that we remember that… the second we refuse to be divided against each other, which is fake, the game is permanently over. And I say this as the brainwashing expert and the psy-ops expert. The choice is absolutely ours. Right now, do we keep this programming? Do we keep going? Do we keep letting them program us into sociopaths? Because that’s what’s happening… Or do we break the script and take back our sanity and just finally remember that we are one people. We are not two tribes. And I want you to remember this: if something online [makes you angry], now you know for sure that you are witnessing social engineering. That’s all that is. Let me end this with a quote from Martin Luther King: The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral, begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it. Through violence, you may murder the liar, but you cannot murder the lie, nor establish the truth. Through violence, you may murder the hater, but you do not murder the hate. In fact, violence merely increases hate. Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.

Stepping back, I wonder what Hughes would say about the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 that I featured in this post…

According to Congressman Thomas Massie, that Act “repealed the prohibition that kept the U.S. government from using propaganda on U.S. citizens”.

And it was “Introduced 05/10/2012”.

As it happens, Turning Point USA was co-founded by Charlie Kirk, who was then 18 years old, in May 2012:

Finally here, writing from a UK perspective, I wonder to what extent Hughes’ warning is relevant this side of the pond. It occurs to me that many aspects of US culture have spread to the UK: Hallowe’en, Black Friday, reality TV, fast food culture, coffee-to-go, school proms, baby showers…

We should not take anything for granted.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem