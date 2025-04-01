Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

VI-1. Endothelial damage in all organs [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Dean Patterson, Consultant Cardiologist

I’m a consultant cardiologist and I’m a general physician. I’ve been working in the small island of Guernsey for 18 years this year. This is a perspective which I am going to present, which is very much from my own point of view. And what we’re trying to do is document some of the events that have happened, and to shine a light on people that have been harmed from the covid-19 vaccine. When you look at this slide, it’s talking about what is the heart of the matter. How can we tie together some of the the cardiovascular and systemic effects in different organs when an agent is deemed to be toxic? And indeed, in the tabular format on this slide, this is actually from the FDA list of side-effects of special interest which were known about in October 2020. So when you have an agent that can cause disruption to… the lining of the blood vessels… the endothelium… this is present along the valve tissue inside the left ventricle and throughout the heart, but also throughout all blood vessels throughout the body there is an endothelial lining. And when you get disruption to this through any inflammatory process, you can get thrombosis. And we know the spike protein causes endothelial disruption… [it’s] really important to understand that. The lipid nanoparticle with disease potential once it becomes caustic also can become quite degrading to the endothelium. Thereafter you get platelets, which are the foot soldiers which stop bleeding whenever you cut yourself… they can inappropriately manifest into a thrombotic cascade, and you can end up with inappropriate thrombosis. And we’ve heard about some of the thrombosis pathways which have been abnormal… thick and very rubbery clots. Once you understand that this is a potential key mechanism, then you understand that any organ that this affects can cause widespread disease. So you can get neurological effects, you can get myelitis, encephalitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome... A number of other situations which don’t sound like blood clots on paper… but if you’ve got small blood vessels in these organs being affected in this way, you can suffer with those problems. We know about myocarditis which I’ve seen a lot of, but similarly you can get myocardial infarction, stroke, thrombosis within the abdominal cavity. So you can get infarction in the spleen and in the kidneys. We know about the AstraZeneca side-effect of this very unusual type of thrombosis. And whilst the AstraZeneca vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine, it… also points back to the spike protein mechanism which I think we need to be knowing more about.

More details on myocarditis can be found in Part IV of this series:

VI-2. Missed safety signals [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Jonathan Engler, healthcare entrepreneur and Co-Chair of HART

Because [the covid vaccines have] become widely distributed [throughout the body] and they have a wide toxicity, they’re causing a wide range of adverse events so that, when they’re reported, they’re reported into multiple categories. And that reduces the statistical power to compare the incidence. You can imagine if you aggregate adverse events and say, “We’re going to look at all the adverse events…” that was a huge signal. If you chop it up into thousands of different names, you reduce the power to detect this signal. The other point is that a lot of these adverse events are happening a long time after the injection.

This 2017 study from Norway provides an instructive example:

This study confirms an increased HR [adjusted hazard ratio] of narcolepsy following pandemic vaccination. Slightly increased HRs of narcolepsy and hypersomnia are also seen after influenza infection. However, the role of infection should be viewed with caution due to underreporting of influenza.

Note in particular that:

The mean time between vaccination and onset of narcolepsy symptoms was 7.6 months (median 5 months; range: 1–28 months).

The vaccine in question here is GSK’s Pandemrix, which was hastily rolled out to children for swine flu in 2009. I wonder how many cases of narcolepsy there were where a link to the swine flu vaccine was not even considered, let alone reported.

According to the NHS website, “narcolepsy is a rare long-term brain condition that can prevent a person from choosing when to wake or sleep… [that] can have a significant impact on daily life and be difficult to cope with emotionally.”

In 2014, this International Business Times article reported:

Patients who suffered brain damage as a result of taking a swine flu vaccine are to receive multi-million-pound payouts from the UK government. The government is expected to receive a bill of approximately £60 million, with each of the 60 victims expected to receive about £1 million each.

Also:

Across Europe, more than 800 children are so far known to have been made ill by the vaccine.

And this 2018 BMJ investigation came in the context of “a lawsuit alleging that GlaxoSmithKline’s Pandemrix vaccine caused narcolepsy [unearthing] internal reports suggesting problems with the vaccine’s safety”:

Here are the introductory comments (emphasis added):

In October 2009, the US National Institutes of Health infectious diseases chief, Anthony Fauci, appeared on YouTube to reassure Americans about the safety of the “swine flu” vaccine. “The track record for serious adverse events is very good. It’s very, very, very rare that you ever see anything that’s associated with the vaccine that’s a serious event,” he said. Four months earlier, the World Health Organization had declared H1N1 influenza a pandemic, and by October 2009 the new vaccines were being rolled out across the world. A similar story was playing out in the UK, with prominent organisations, including the Department of Health, British Medical Association, and Royal Colleges of General Practitioners, working hard to convince a reluctant NHS workforce to get vaccinated. “We fully support the swine flu vaccination programme … The vaccine has been thoroughly tested,” they declared in a joint statement. Except, it hadn’t. Anticipating a severe influenza pandemic, governments around the world had made various logistical and legal arrangements to shorten the time between recognition of a pandemic virus and the production of a vaccine and administration of that vaccine in the population. In Europe, one element of those plans was an agreement to grant licences to pandemic vaccines based on data from pre-pandemic “mock-up” vaccines produced using a different virus (H5N1 influenza). Another element, adopted by countries such as Canada, the US, UK, France, and Germany, was to provide vaccine manufacturers indemnity from liability for wrongdoing, thereby reducing the risk of a lawsuit stemming from vaccine related injury.

As a wise man once said, there is nothing new under the sun.

More broadly, the impact on e.g. fertility of a new medical product might not become known for many years.

Back to Jonathan Engler…

In fact James [Royle — featured here in Part V] reported to me the other day… he saw a case… thrombotic… a year after the person’s last injection. So the longer it goes on, the less likely it is going to get linked — for obvious reasons — to the vaccine. And of course the analyses of the regulators assumed that vaccine adverse events only happen within a few weeks of injection, and anything that happens afterwards is nothing to do with the vaccine. But of course these products are different because they have an extended mode of action.

For more details, see e.g. this post:

Here is another short video clip featuring more on missed safety signals:

Contributor: Nick Hunt, retired Senior Civil Servant from the Ministry of Defence who was responsible for the safety and effectiveness of a wide range of explosives

…I was a senior civil servant in the Ministry of Defence where I was responsible for safety management and effectiveness of a wide range of explosive items for the UK Armed Forces. Statistical analysis of Yellow Card reports… various witnesses at the Inquiry explained that instead of relying on investigation of Yellow Card reports, MHRA relies on statistical analysis of the whole Yellow Card database to generate safety signals. Basically, does medicine A have statistically more Yellow Card reports for different types of adverse events than other similar medicines? Our written statement included evidence that the statistical process misses safety signals. The 11 years statistic I quoted [see this section of Part V]… is an obvious one. They must have been missing safety signals from statistical analysis… part of the reason. But what the Inquiry had our evidence about is that MHRA had done a lengthy investigation in 2022 of missed safety signals across all vaccines, not just the covid one but all vaccines. The investigation took, from what I can piece together, about five or six months in the first half of 2022. The Inquiry had the evidence of that but didn’t ask them about it: What were the conclusions and implications of that? What have they done to change things going forward? Have [those things] worked? And then another question which flows… Given that there are, as we’ve documented, missed safety signals, they’re getting baked into this baseline of Yellow Card reports with which they do subsequent generation of safety signals. Well, it must be raising the bar of what’s acceptable for a new medicine or a new side-effect to actually trigger a new safety signal… and make that less likely. That would be a good question to ask the vaccine experts.

According to this approximate analysis of Yellow Card data using minimal assumptions, from Prof Norman Fenton, the number of excess deaths attributable to the covid vaccines in England and Wales is around 50,000 (roughly 1 in 1000 of those injected):

VI-3. The pretence that covid vaccine injury is rare [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Clare Craig, diagnostic pathologist and Co-Chair of HART

For context, terms like “rare” and “very rare” do actually have formal definitions:

Very common : Affects more than 1 in 10 people (≥ 10%)

Common (frequent): Affects 1 in 10 to 1 in 100 people (1–10%)

Uncommon (infrequent): Affects 1 in 100 to 1 in 1,000 people (0.1–1%)

Rare : Affects 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 10,000 people (0.01–0.1%)

Very rare: Affects fewer than 1 in 10,000 people (< 0.01%)

[Emphasis added]

But the word “rare”, that was everywhere. Hugo Keith [Lead Counsel to the Inquiry] said, “I must emphasise the rarity, more often the extreme rarity, of the serious adverse effects that were suffered.” And he really did emphasise it. “Rare” was said by them 134 times. Rare, very rare, or extremely rare was repeated again and again. Yet, excess deaths, working age disabilities, and heart disease soared after Spring 2021 [i.e. at the time of the vaccine rollout]. This was true everywhere, including Singapore and Australia, which had had minimal covid, but were vaccinated at scale along with everyone else. In the trial, the risk of important serious adverse event was 1 in 800 overall for mRNA and was 1 in 550 for Pfizer. There is evidence that the Pfizer mass-produced product had two to at least thirteen times the reported adverse reactions of the lab version used in the trial. 3% of mRNA recipients have evidence of heart damage. That is not rare.

And here is another short video clip on the myth of “rare”:

Contributor: Nick Hunt, retired Senior Civil Servant from the Ministry of Defence who was responsible for the safety and effectiveness of a wide range of explosives

This video deals with the myth that covid vaccine side-effects are rare. If you watched Module 4 of the covid inquiry, you’d be forgiven for believing the myth. “Rare” was their favourite word. “Very rare serious side-effects... Rare or very rare or extremely rare… The very rare and extremely rare… Too rare… Very rare cases, seriously… This one is classified as a very rare side-effect… An extremely rare case… However, the reality is somewhat different. Our evidence to the inquiry, which they chose to ignore, is that serious side-effects and deaths associated with the covid vaccines are anything but rare. And that’s before you start factoring in the longer-term problems of increasing cancers and immune problems, which we’ve evidenced in other videos. I’ll cover just two points here. In 2022, a group of researchers re-analysed the Pfizer and Moderna Phase III clinical trials data, and found that the rate of serious side-effects from the covid vaccines was about 1 in 800. That’s not rare. In 2023, in an FoI reply, MHRA admitted that during September and October 2021 it had received 22,000 Yellow Card reports, of which 17,500 were serious and 118 fatal. In that time there were about 12.6 million first and booster covid vaccinations in the UK. So that’s 1 in 722 serious… [under-reporting again]. That’s not rare. Obviously a Yellow Card only reports a potential association, but, on the other hand, less than 10% of serious side-effects are reported. Also, there is significant evidence that some batches were worse than others:

I am reminded of this post:

So unless MHRA is discounting hundreds of fatal and serious Yellow Card reports as spurious, it’s obvious that serious side-effects from the covid vaccines are anything but rare. All for a so-called vaccine against a virus of negligible threat to younger, healthy adults, which didn’t stop infection, didn’t stop transmission, and which had no long-term safety data. It’s scandalous. It’s even more scandalous given the longer-term safety problems which are now starting to emerge. For example, go and watch our video of our MHRA sitting on Pfizer’s latest report about its covid vaccine causing increases in various heart conditions.

