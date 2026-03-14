Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

With something of a heavy heart, not least in the context of the approach of Mothering Sunday, I thought it worth sharing this recently-published research article (the snapshot below is of the PDF):

The journal has an unusually transparent peer review policy (emphasis added):

PLOS recognizes the benefits of transparency in the peer review process. Therefore, we enable the publication of all of the content of peer review and author responses alongside final, published articles. Reviewers remain anonymous, unless they choose to reveal their names. We encourage other journals to join us in this initiative. We hope that our action inspires the community, including researchers, research funders, and research institutions, to recognize the benefits of published peer review reports for all parts of the research system.

The article is based on results from 106 women who gave birth between November 2020 and October 2022 at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the University Hospital of Würzburg (in Germany).

The authors conclude:

In our trial, spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 could be detected in placental Hofbauer and trophoblast cells as well as in villous capillary endothelia after infection and/or vaccination indicating a possible transplacental effect or uptake or both. Further, we have found residues of the vaccine RNA via RNAScope technique but no viral RNA in two individual spike protein samples. No correlation was seen between spike protein or modRNA detection in the placentas with the medical outcome of mother and child due to our inclusion criteria and the small cohort. Therefore, we would like to encourage to reproduce this investigation on a larger collective.

Which roughly translates as:

We found that the covid spike protein could be detected in cells lining the blood vessels of the placenta. And we found residues of vaccine RNA but no viral RNA in two samples. This needs further investigation.

The implications of these findings for the long-term health of the affected babies — and their children — are unknown.

One important thing to bear in mind is that it can be difficult to get studies published that call into question either the safety or the effectiveness of covid vaccines.

The above article is consistent with a presentation given by breast cancer specialist Professor Charlotte Kuperwasser at a recent meeting of the US government’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

A transcript is below, along with my [rough translation] with less-technical language:

For biodistribution, Pfizer did not use the actual spike mRNA product in their studies. Instead, they substituted in a luciferase reporter mRNA packaged in the same lipid nanoparticles. This approach allowed them to track where the mRNA traveled in rodents. [In their experiments to assess where the vaccine particles might go in the body, Pfizer did not use the actual vaccine. Instead, they used some other similar particles packaged in the same way, essentially in tiny blobs of fat that are known to move around the body easily. This approach allowed them to track where the particles ended up in the bodies of rats and thus to predict what would happen in the case of the vaccine in humans.] The studies showed that, following intramuscular injection, most of the mRNA remained at the site of injection, but there [were] also notable levels detected in the liver. Despite the limitations of this approach, which can underestimate low-level or transient distributions to other tissues, it nevertheless showed that the vaccine components do not remain confined to the injection site. [The experiments showed that, following injection into the muscle, most of the substitute vaccine particles remained at the site of injection, but that significant amounts were found in the liver. Despite the limitations of this approach, which can underestimate the extent of the issue, it did imply that the vaccine particles do not stay in the arm.]

I am again reminded of a January 2021 Australian Government document titled Nonclinical Evaluation Report for the BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY™) (often called the Pfizer vaccine, although it was actually developed by the German company BioNTech):

The above snapshot is from p45. It shows that, in rats, covid vaccine nanoparticles accumulate in many organs of the body, including the ovaries. And that the authorities were aware of this from the beginning of the rollout.

Back to the ACIP presentation…

For Moderna, no dedicated biodistribution study was performed with the covid mRNA itself. Instead, data was provided from a surrogate product, a CMV mRNA (mRNA-1647) which used the same lipid nanoparticle formulation. In their rat study, after intramuscular injections, high levels of the mRNA were detected at the injection site, but also in multiple organs, such as the draining lymph nodes, spleen, eye and liver. [Similarly, in the studies to determine where in the body Moderna’s product goes, no experiment was performed with the actual covid vaccine ingredient. Again, data was provided from another product which was packaged in the same way, in tiny blobs of fat that are known to move around the body easily. In experiments on rats, after injection into muscle tissue, high levels of the substitute tiny blobs of fat were detected at the injection site, but also in multiple organs, such as the draining lymph nodes, spleen, eye and liver.] Lower levels were also found across a wide range of tissues, including the heart, lungs, testes, and brain. Importantly, this study clearly showed that the mRNA can cross the blood-brain barrier. [Lower levels were also found across a wide range of tissues, including the heart, lungs, testes, and brain. Importantly, this experiment clearly showed that particles like those used in the vaccine can get into the brain.]

Consistent with what was seen in animal studies, the vaccine mRNA and its spike protein have been detected in humans across multiple tissues, including blood, lymph nodes, the heart, and even the brain. These findings make it clear that the mRNA does not remain confined to the injection site. Importantly, persistence has been documented well beyond the initial hours or days, lasting weeks in some tissues, and, in certain studies… detectable for many months. [Consistent with the animal experiments, the vaccine particles and the spike protein they produce have been detected in the blood, lymph nodes, heart, and even the brain of humans. These findings make it clear that the vaccine particles do not stay in the arm. And that they stay in the body for a long time… many months in some cases.]

To summarize the biodistribution data, it’s important to note that neither Moderna nor Pfizer used their actual commercial mRNA vaccine products in the preclinical biodistribution studies. Instead, they relied on surrogate construct packaged in the same or similar lipid nanoparticles. [In summary, it’s important to keep in mind that neither Moderna nor Pfizer used the vaccines to be given to the general public when they were doing their pre-rollout testing. Instead they used a substitute material that was packaged similarly, i.e. in tiny blobs of fat.] Second, the results of those studies show that the mRNA and lipid nanoparticles were not confined to the injection site. Systemic distribution was observed with evidence that the mRNA can cross the blood-brain barrier. Consistent with these findings, studies in humans have confirmed that vaccine mRNA can be detected in multiple tissues, including lymph nodes, the heart, the central nervous system, and blood. [Second, the results of these experiments (in rats) show that the substitute material did not stay in the arm. It was found in various other parts of the body, including the brain. This is consistent with observations in humans that have confirmed that actual vaccine particles can be detected in many parts of the body, including lymph nodes, the heart, the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and blood.] Finally, persistence is not just short-term. In some reports, mRNA has been detected for weeks to months, and in certain cases as long as 706 days post vaccination. Taken together, these data highlight that biodistribution is broad and persistence is longer than initially expected, raising important questions and concerns for ongoing research and safety monitoring. [Finally, the vaccine particles don’t just go to lots of parts of the body. They stay there for a long time — around two years is not unknown. This is not what we were led to believe would happen, and it raises important questions about the safety of the covid vaccines.]

Remarkably, at the time of writing in March 2026, this is the advice of the UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG):

“Strongly recommended in pregnancy”

I am not quite sure what to say. Other than that giving novel-technology products with no long-term safety data to healthy pregnant women is reckless at best. And that I am inclined to bear in mind the above when considering the advice of the RCOG — and indeed other health authorities — in relation to other vaccines.

Related:

Also:

And:

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