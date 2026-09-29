Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

September’s Updates post is below. As ever, a warm welcome to new subscribers.

Much gratitude to readers sharing articles, which is much appreciated. And ongoing thanks to everyone for reading.

Folic acid

Further to this update on folic acid from earlier this month…

…the UK Parliament petition to End the mandatory fortification of white flour with folic acid immediately (which takes barely a minute to sign) looks as though it will reach 100,000 sometime in November, at which point “it will be considered for debate in Parliament”.

But folic acid, which NICE (the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence) classifies as a drug, and which the NHS warns many people against taking, is already being put in almost all white and brown flour, and is now in so many other products that it is very difficult to avoid.

The supposed benefits of folic acid are dubious to say the least, but whatever we may think about this case, what has happened surely demands pushback. Our authorities, without a debate in Parliament on the matter, and without widely publicising what they are doing, are putting a drug in our food. Moreover, this drug has no long-term safety data, and its dosage through the food supply is not controlled, meaning that many people, not least children, will exceed the recommended dose.

There have been proposals to add drugs to drinking water — such as statins and even lithium:

And if there is not sufficient pushback on folic acid, I see no reason why the authorities will not in due course add other things to what we eat and drink. Apart from anything else, putting an additive in food (or water) generates revenue for those who supply whatever it is.

Here is the current UK government “guidance” for Bread and flour: labelling and composition, subtitled “How to comply with food standards law when producing, importing or selling bread and flour”:

The amounts of iron and niacin are being raised substantially. And calcium carbonate, which is not very different from chalk, is the only one of the “nutrients” where there is a “not more than” requirement.

The new UK requirement for folic acid — or pteroylmonoglutamic acid — is 0.250 mg per 100 g flour.

For context, in the US, this NIH website advises, among other things, that “folic acid in doses above 0.1 mg daily” — i.e. the amount contained in 40 g of UK flour — “may obscure pernicious anemia…”:

It also states: “Long-term studies in animals to evaluate carcinogenic potential and studies to evaluate the mutagenic potential or effect on fertility have not been conducted.”

And in case anyone is wondering, two average slices of bread contain more than 40 g flour.

Below are the latest folic acid-related articles from HART:

I have an article scheduled for tomorrow featuring a recent interview with Dr Clare Craig, not least for those new to the folly of fortifying flour with folic acid.

Resilient Rantzen

Further to this post…

…here is the “News about Esther Rantzen” on 12th September, the day after the most-recent push to legalise assisted suicide was voted down in the House of Commons:

By way of reminder, Rantzen said in May 2023 that her lung cancer was in stage four. And at the end of 2023, the BBC News website reported that Rantzen had joined an assisted dying clinic.

The outcome of the recent Parliamentary debate was a close call. According to Hansard, the only two main party leaders who voted were Kemi Badenoch and Ed Davey (both against). Neither Andy Burnham or Dave Doogan (newly elected SNP leader at Westminster) voted. And neither did Nigel Farage.

The “alternative”

On the subject of political “alternatives” and further to these posts…

…I noted with interest reports that Alice Weidel, the co-chairwoman of German political party AfD (Alternative for Germany) is:

a lesbian leading a party that promotes traditional family values

anti-immigration but has a partner born in Sri Lanka

portrayed as a German nationalist while her family lives in Switzerland

She is also:

a former employee of Goldman Sachs

a former employee of the Bank of China; she lived for six years in China

apparently the grand-daughter of a prominent Nazi judge

Make of that what you will.

As to the UK’s main “opposition figure”…

…according to this analysis from two academic sociologists at Warwick University and UCL, Nigel Farage “often gestures to his love of pints and the pub — specifically Wetherspoons — and understands the use of these spaces for populist nationalism.” But, as “one Brexit Party source ruefully revealed to the Daily Star, ‘The truth is the man doesn’t actually like beer. He just drinks it to be seen with it.’”

Here is the relevant article:

All the world’s a stage.

I am reminded that somebody once said, “The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”

Wildfires

Further to this post…

…below are the latest charts from Our World in Data.

In the UK, 2026 has seen a greater cumulative area burnt by wildfires than most recent years:

In short, 2026 looks similar to 2019, and not so bad as last year.

But in Europe as a whole — despite the situation in France, where hundreds of people were arrested in connection with starting fires during the summer — 2026 has a smaller cumulative area burnt by wildfires than most recent years

In short, 2026 is looking similar to last year, for which Europe saw the least fire damage in recent years.

Obama

Further to this post…

…I noted with interest, while researching and writing this article…

…that Prof Norman Fenton says that the first time he wrote anything that could any way could be conceived as political was during Obama’s first term:

There was an interesting debate about whether [Obama’s] book [Dreams from My Father] had been ghost written by… Bill Ayers… People had looked at the similarity… I think someone had done the Bayesian analysis [and] I didn’t think it was very good, so I just redid [the] analysis… And I actually didn’t come to the conclusion that the book was ghostwritten, but I think I maybe had put something [about the idea] that… it could have been. [And] simply for doing that… this was seen as… casting doubt on the integrity of the greatest man who has ever lived and was… going to be the saviour of all mankind… the ferocious attacks I got from other senior members of statistical professions was phenomenal… the Royal Statistical Society… absolutely incredible… I was blown away by that…

Fenton’s 2011 article on his Probability and Risk blog can be found here.

I am reminded that Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize during his first year as president. I wonder how history will eventually judge him.

Critical theory

As to critical theory, which Fenton mentions more than once in The Capture of Academia, for an informed Christian perspective I recommend the recently published What Is Critical Theory? by Bradley G. Green:

It is a short and readable book which I found helpful for understanding some of the background to today’s “culture wars”.

A review can be found here, and I thought these two sentences neatly summed up the book:

Tracing the genealogical relationships within intellectual histories is notoriously difficult. However, Green convincingly reveals the connections between the early critical theorists of the Frankfurt School and contemporary social activism.

Boots

Further to this post…

…it seems it is not only Sainsbury’s offering taxpayer-funded jobs.

There is also Boots (now part of Venture Capital) which has come a long way from Jesse Boot’s Victorian era family herbal medicine shop in Nottingham, founded in 1849 (20 years before Sainsbury’s). In 2007 Alliance Boots apparently became the first-ever FTSE 100 company to be bought by a private equity firm.

And a few weeks ago, this scheme was announced:

It might sound like a good thing. But, as noted in the second half of the KickStarter post, I do wonder where these schemes might ultimately be leading.

Google again

Further to these articles…

…while I was searching for links for the Agenda 2030 re-issue post, I searched for “dearchurchleaders substack agenda 2030” on Google and got this:

Several articles in which Agenda 2030 is mentioned, but no link to the main post, and a rather odd “AI Overview” statement about a Substack publication functioning as an official or distinct blueprint…

In contrast, here is what I got when I searched DuckDuckGo:

The weaponisation of the DBS

Further to this post discussing the vindictive persecution of GP Dr David Cartland…

…and this one…

…describing how, in the context of the Vioxx scandal, which resulted in tens of thousands of premature deaths, the pharmaceutical company Merck created a “hit list to “destroy”, “neutralize” or “discredit” dissenting doctors…

Here is dissenting doctor David Cartland describing what has recently happened to him (transcript from 8:51):

I’ve had a letter confirming that a panel of three very elite sports regulatory barristers… have unanimously voted to uphold the ban and give me a total ban for life from the whole of football… I can watch my son… very kind of them to let me watch my son play football… but I must be passive and not be active and not shout an instruction. If my son scores, I can’t say, “Well done, son. Great goal.” This is what my interpretation of the ban is… a total football ban. And I’ve looked into how many referees in the world have received such a sanction and [for] what reasons… [And] there aren’t any. There aren’t any football referees, amateur or professional that I can find… There are small number of players that have received playing or stadium bans for things like match fixing, betting scandals, throwing fireworks into crowds, racism, drugs, doping etc. But nothing about writing letters giving my autonomous clinical opinion that bodily autonomy is important… After all, if that is such a crime, isn’t the medical profession admitting that battery and assault are okay… and that mandatory — without choice — medicines should be okay to administer against the will of the patient? That goes against every principle in medical ethics… All I’ve got left really… is my publicity. Tell people about this. Even if you agree or disagree on my covid stance… my views on transgender… it doesn’t really matter. It’s got nothing to do with football.

A growing number of professions now require DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks: teachers, NHS and care staff, social workers, childcare, foster carers, prison and probation officers, taxi and private-hire drivers, security guards, solicitors, accountants and financial advisers; and other roles working with children. Moreover, some employers request DBS checks voluntarily even where not legally mandated.

But DBS checks are being abused here. An ethical doctor is being neutralised, discredited, and even, at least metaphorically, destroyed. This looks to me like the thin end of a very undesirable wedge — not least given that it involves a form of punishment that is apparently beyond any justice system.

Talla and the bishop of Manchester

On the subject of the covid era, and further to these two articles…

…I read with interest the Bishop of Manchester’s contribution to a House of Lords discussion earlier this year on a Police Reform White Paper:

During Covid, the Operation Talla policing ethics committee was largely set up under my chairmanship because police chief constables were under such pressure from Government Ministers, who were announcing things, often on social media at nine o’clock at night, saying “This is now the law” when it was not. The police wanted somebody independent who could support them in the face of that kind of ministerial overreach. So I worry, as the noble Baroness, Lady May, does, about the risks of ministerial overreach and the powers being given centrally.

…and this analysis from Ethical Approach Lead Investigator Ian Clayton:

He concludes:

The Bishop of Manchester’s contribution is significant because it places on the parliamentary record a first-hand description of Operation Talla from the perspective of its ethical governance. His evidence indicates that Talla operated in an environment where Government Ministers were applying pressure to chief constables, where Ministers were at times publicly presenting matters as law when they were not, and where senior policing considered an independent ethical safeguard necessary to protect itself against what the Bishop expressly called “ministerial overreach”. That evidence materially deepens the context in which Operation Talla should now be examined. It shows that questions concerning central influence, police independence, law versus Government instruction, ethical safeguards and the boundary between political direction and policing judgment were not invented retrospectively. They were part of the operating environment recognised by those involved at the time. For our investigation, the most important consequence is straightforward: The Operation Talla ethics committee was not peripheral to the national Covid policing architecture. It existed substantially because the boundary between Government power and independent policing had already become a live problem. That makes its complete documentary record, its minutes, papers, advice, recommendations and referrals, potentially one of the most important evidential sources available for understanding Operation Talla.

Vaccines

Residual DNA in non-covid vaccines

Further to this post, written in the context of discovering more about the history of vaccines generally…

…and the confirmation of DNA contamination in covid vaccines as discussed in this post…

…I noted with interest this recent article from independent scientific journalist Maryanne Demasi:

In essence:

mRNA vaccines are not the only products made using recombinant DNA technology. Manufacturers also use it to produce vaccines against hepatitis B, human papillomavirus, shingles and influenza, as well as monoclonal antibodies given to infants to prevent RSV. All of these products can carry residual DNA from the manufacturing process, yet fundamental questions about what happens to those fragments after injection remain largely unanswered. This years-long investigation—built on internal company documents, regulatory filings, court records, and scientific interviews—points to a deeper issue. Residual DNA may not be just a benign impurity. It can have adjuvant activity, stimulating the immune response and potentially boosting a vaccine’s efficacy. Consequently, removing the impurity might also compromise its performance — a dilemma that may prove to be the vaccine industry’s dirty little secret.

Flu vaccines for kids

Finally, and further to this post…

…in which I acknowledged that I used to pay for an annual flu vaccine, I recommend this accessible and informative overview from surgeon-turned-podcaster Doc Malik in relation to the push for flu vaccines for children:

A written version can be found here:

I wish I had seen something like that article when I was first thinking about flu vaccines many years ago.

Previous Updates

Previous Updates posts can be found here.

And here are direct links to recent editions:

August: Hot and cold; UK Payments 2026 and beyond; Burnham’s 2005 “charm tour”; The Capture of Academia; cancer treatment patents; “I was wrong. I was fooled…”; moral injury; RestoreMe

July: More hot air; CO2 & record harvests; Widdecombe update; pregnancies in men?; 77th whistleblower; driver licensing data; watch this space; Birmingham rape gangs; Andrea Shaw; vax updates; ivermectin...

June: Hot air; “I just couldn’t believe it”; trust in news; two vax updates; car analogy; AI-designed vaccine; Spanish flu again; AlterAI vs Grok; Revealing Faith

May: Google’s former CEO booed; digital ID developments; Poland, Sweden and the UK; fewer infant deaths in 2020; the tip of the iceberg; recurrent themes; climate change lies; the 1903 Nobel Prize

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem