Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Below is October’s Updates post. As ever, a warm welcome to new subscribers. And many thanks to readers sharing articles, which is much appreciated.

And thank you to everyone for reading.

Helen Grus

Further to this post featuring the testimony of Canadian detective Helen Grus…

…whose story has more potential than most to wake people up to the realities of the covid era, the full judgement from March 2025 can be found here:

…and the August 2026 decision to demote Constable Grus can be found here:

Covid in retrospect

Not least further to this post, from the early days of this Substack…

…if you haven’t seen it, I recommend this two minutes or so from US comedian Jimmy Dore as a contender for the best comedic short summary of the covid era:

A weird thing that happened around covid… I’d never noticed this before in any other time of my life… you weren’t allowed to ask questions at any point during this… You had to do what the man on the TV said without questions, and then you’re a good person. But if you question it, then you’re a white supremacist… Trumper… Nazi… I’m like, “Whoa! No, no…” No, I didn’t vote for Trump. I just have questions. “Jimmy… only dumb people ask questions…”

No. I’m pretty sure we’re supposed to question authority. It’s like… a value. “Is that what they taught you in comedy school?” Yeah, that is what they taught me in comedy school… It was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen. Even comedians would get on stage and they would shame people for trying to get informed about a medical treatment that was experimental… that they had to take or they would lose their jobs… and they wouldn’t be able to travel. And when people tried to get informed about that, other people shamed them. They would say, “Please tell me you’re not gonna do your own research.” You’ve heard people say that… “Please don’t do your own research.” You know, before covid, doing your own research used to be called reading. And now you’re shaming me for reading… at the behest of big pharma? It’s like I woke up in the middle of a Bill Hicks bit: “Well, looks like we got ourselves a reader. Tell me, boy, what you reading for? Don’t you know everything that needs to be readed has already been readed by a smart person?” That’s how much people internalise the propaganda for big pharma… that they would be anti-intellectual enough to shame people for reading, while they’re wagging their finger at them for doing it. You would never shame people for trying to get informed… no matter what other subject it was… no matter how unimportant. Like if I say, “Hey, I’m gonna go buy a car…” “Don’t look into it.” Well, how will I know which car to get? “Ask the salesman, he’s the expert. [Who] are you? Henry Ford?”

Vatican vax coin

On the subject of the covid era, and with this article in mind…

…I was intrigued to see this 20 Euros Vatican City coin from 2022:

Here is a close-up:

Trust in science

Not unrelated to the above, I noted with interest this recent publication from the Wellcome Trust:

Here is a snapshot from page 19:

I can’t help wondering what the results would have been in 2022 or 2023. And what they will be in a few years time.

As to ways forward, perhaps being honest about past mistakes might help, though I am not holding my breath on that.

But in the context of posts like this one…

…I can’t see how this sort of advice from the UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists is going to help:

COVID-19 vaccines are strongly recommended in pregnancy…

That snapshot was taken in October 2026, and it appears not to have been updated in the past three years.

I am again reminded of how pregnant women in Spain continued taking thalidomide until the 1980s. And of the consequences.

DMSO again

As to more positive developments, further to this post from almost exactly a year ago discussing the remarkable healing properties of DMSO…

…I thought it worth flagging up some other DMSO-related articles from The Forgotten Side of Medicine Substack published over the twelve months.

DMSO for healing the spine and reversing paralysis; and for healing the nerves and eliminating pain:

And DMSO for healing all sorts of blood/circulation disorders; and for neurological diseases:

Perhaps it sounds almost too good to be true? But have a look at the articles and see what you think.

As ever, “follow the money” explains a lot.

More flu fearmongering and “From the stars, death”

Further to posts such as this one…

…and recent headlines like these…

…here is a recent post from the British Medical Journal showing flu positivity and covid hospital admissions:

For completeness, here are the charts from the UK government’s National flu and COVID-19 surveillance report: 15 October 2026 (week 42) for flu hospital admissions…

…and covid positivity:

I am reminded that, while researching this post…

…featuring AstraZeneca’s FluMist, I revisited this section of May 2025’s Updates post in which I noted that AstraZeneca, when typed into Google Translate (Latin-to-English) as a stra ze neca, gave the result: a road to death.

But for one reason or another, when I checked it out in early October, a stra ze neca gave: From the stars, death.

Somewhat oddly, it now again gives: a road to death

And ze neca still gives: kill me

Strange but true.

Thomas & Friends

Stepping back, and further to this post…

…I recently came across these YouTube videos of Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends promoting the UN Global Goals:

Seven years ago.

Here is a reminder of an alternative take on the Sustainable Development Goals:

Make of it what you will.

Big Food, now and then

On the subject of food, and further to this post…

…there are still plenty of scientists pushing the high-carb food pyramid, such as in this Advances in Nutrition paper:

But try turning to the Conflict of interest section:

That’s not all:

1,600+ words of conflicts of interest.

I am reminded of this post…

…and this 1939 speech from Cicely Williams:

Angry about the bottle baby sickness caused by the use of sweetened condensed milk instead of breastmilk…

I can’t help wondering what the first head of the then-new World Health Organisation’s Maternal and Child Health Services would make of today’s WHO.

Speaking of which…

WHO Communist dream?

And finally, further to these posts…

…it was recently reported that China has nominated health official Song Li to lead the World Health Organization:

Meanwhile, it appears that the WHO Pandemic Agreement has not gone away:

I wonder what effect petitions like this one will have:

We are never far away from “another covid”:

The WHO declares a global pandemic There is a worldwide emergency response: lockdowns; treatment protocols; vaccines — the arrangements for which could be agreed as part of a pandemic treaty Lots of people die from [2]… …but their deaths are blamed on [1]

And round we go, with PCR testing and the media feeding the cycle.

Meanwhile, the rich get richer — not least those profiting from selling PPE, testing kits and vaccines; and the poor get poorer.

Such a process can occur even in the absence of a deadly virus.

It ends when enough people push back.

And the more widely the above cycle is understood, the less likely it is to happen.

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Previous Updates

Previous Updates posts can be found here.

And here are direct links to recent editions:

September: Folic acid; resilient Rantzen; the “alternative”; wildfires; Obama; critical theory; Boots; Google again; the weaponisation of the DBS; Talla and the bishop of Manchester; vaccines

August: Hot and cold; UK Payments 2026 and beyond; Burnham’s 2005 “charm tour”; The Capture of Academia; cancer treatment patents; “I was wrong. I was fooled…”; moral injury; RestoreMe

July: More hot air; CO2 & record harvests; Widdecombe update; pregnancies in men?; 77th whistleblower; driver licensing data; watch this space; Birmingham rape gangs; Andrea Shaw; vax updates; ivermectin...

June: Hot air; “I just couldn’t believe it”; trust in news; two vax updates; car analogy; AI-designed vaccine; Spanish flu again; AlterAI vs Grok; Revealing Faith

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem