Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

A warm welcome — quite literally, at least from where I am — to May’s Updates post.

Many thanks to readers sharing articles, which is much appreciated. And much gratitude to everyone for reading.

Google’s former CEO booed

Further to this post…

…and in the context of reports such as this one…

…I noted with interest the reaction to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s speech at the University of Arizona commencement ceremony — an event for graduating students.

A transcript of the section from 5:25-6:11 is below, but it is much more instructive to watch those 45 seconds or so and to listen to the crowd’s reaction.

If science is not your passion… if you don’t care about science, that’s okay, because AI is going to touch everything else as well [chorus of boos]. Whatever path you choose, AI will become part of how work is done. If you have an idea for a company, you can build a website overnight. If you want to learn something entirely new, and you want to have a personal tutor in any language, for the cost of an internet connection you can have it. If you have a problem in the world you want to solve, you can now assemble a team of AI agents to help you with the parts that you could never accomplish on your own [chorus of boos]. When someone offers you a seat on the rocket ship, you do not ask which seat. You just get on…

Digital ID developments

Further to this post…

I was intrigued to see that the Polish president has apparently vetoed legislation that would have implemented the EU’s flagship Digital Services Act (DSA) into national law:

Poland’s president on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would have implemented the EU’s flagship Digital Services Act (DSA) into national law, derailing long-planned reforms on online safety, Big Tech oversight, and piracy enforcement. Karol Nawrocki confirmed the veto late Monday, saying the bill “contains provisions that are simply harmful” despite recognizing the underlying EU rules were “necessary.” The European Commission has repeatedly warned Warsaw and other lagging states that failure to transpose the DSA risks infringement proceedings. “There are boundaries that cannot be crossed. Those in power must understand that I am not their notary,” the president said in a statement on his official website… Nawrocki was elected last year. He has positioned himself as an independent check on the centrist government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Government officials accused the president of blocking implementation of EU law for political theater. Privately, lawmakers admit that last-minute amendments tacked onto the bill — reportedly touching on data retention and online speech liability — gave Nawrocki an opening to reject the package on constitutional grounds… The bill must now return to parliament…

Meanwhile, in the UK there are some enterprising children…

More broadly, it seems that there are inherent problems with data security:

The French government has confirmed that its database used to secure identity documents has been breached, exposing around 19 million records containing passport, national ID card, and driver’s license data. National Agency for Secure Titles (ANTS), now called France Titres, is the French government’s main platform and official system for secure identity documents.

Zut, alors!

Meanwhile, in the UK…

Ministers have been urged to do more to protect the public after data from 500,000 people who volunteered their health information to the UK Biobank was breached and offered for sale online in China.

And, according to the British Medical Journal, UK GPs and hospitals are to be “forced to share patient data as US tech giant Palantir is granted ‘unlimited access’ to identifiable information”:

If I had downloaded the NHS app, I think I’d now be inclined to delete it.

I wonder how many people have to push back before the authorities change course.

I am reminded me that, for company directors who want to avoid the Government’s “One Login” system, Together have this “toolkit”…

…and more information here.

Poland, Sweden and the UK

Back on the subject of Poland, and further to this post…

…consider the Sexual Violence: Rape numbers from this United Nations website:

The contrast between e.g. the UK, Sweden and Poland is particularly striking:

And presumably these figures do not include unreported incidents.

Fewer infant deaths in 2020

Further to these posts…

…I noted with interest this research article published in the European Society of Medicine journal:

Figure 1 shows that the number of births in the Philippines has fallen markedly since the covid era:

But what I found particularly striking was the number of infant deaths in 2020:

I find it rather curious that, in the context of a lack of perinatal care due to the chaos of the covid restrictions, the infant mortality rate fell sharply…

The tip of the iceberg

James Cameron

On a related note, and further to this post…

And particularly this one…

…I recommend this recent article by Jonathan Engler:

“Is his case the tip of the iceberg?”

Fallout from the Rollout

On the subject of metaphorical icebergs, and further to posts such as these…

…which I put together to convey aspects of the nature of the individual suffering behind vaccine injury statistics, this book — Fallout from the Rollout: Case Studies the UK Covid Inquiry Didn’t Publish — was published last month:

“Those who were damaged by the vaccine rather than protected deserve proper recognition.” So said Baroness Hallett, Chair of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, in her report on Module 4: Vaccines and Therapeutics, published on April 16th, 2026.

And yet the Inquiry did not publish the accounts detailing the suffering of these people.

I am reminded of this post:

I find the Contents pages of Fallout from the Rollout quite sobering.

Recurrent themes

More denial of data

Further to these posts…

…Dr Clare Craig reports that the MHRA have refused her request to see anonymised data behind one of their recent publications:

This is the FoI request:

Hiding data is plainly not a good look. Which suggests that the alternative would, from the point of view of the authorities, be worse.

Maybe this has something to do with it?:

Meanwhile, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities has announced a “pause in reporting” on excess mortality in England:

More hounding of Irish GPs

Further to these posts featuring Irish GP Dr Marcus de Brun…

…another family doctor — Billy Ralph — has faced a “fitness to practise” inquiry:

News of recent developments can be found here c/o freelance reporter Louise Roseingrave:

The article on legal advice is particularly striking:

This comes in the context of a GP speaking out about the risks from a novel technology product with no long-term safety data.

Moreover, as Dr de Brun pointed out, it was rather odd that:

Professor Dalgleish of St George’s University Hospital London, one of the UK’s top cancer experts, takes the stand at Dr Ralph’s hearing and states — clearly, categorically and under oath — that covid vaccines are dangerous, that they result in cancers and are the cause of excess mortality figures... Yet [Irish broadcaster] RTE report NOTHING... and the Irish Times report that the Professor is merely: ‘against masks and lockdowns’…

As well as Dr Ralph, retired GP Dr Mick McConville is also being hounded by the Irish Medical Council:

I wonder whether the IMC will come to regret what they are doing. I am reminded of these words of Joseph at the end of Genesis: “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”

More pandemic simulation

Further to these recent posts…

…and also to this one…

…it transpires that last month the WHO carried out another simulation of a major disease outbreak:

I also recently came across this tabletop exercise conducted in 2018 by the US Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security:

Here is a snapshot (at 3:19) from Segment 4:

I am beginning to wonder about previous PHEICs, going all the way back to swine flu in 2009…

…which was featured in this 2010 Channel 4 news report:

It is one of the greatest medical scandals of the century according to a leading health expert in Brussels. The Council of Europe’s health chief has accused major pharmaceutical firms of organising a campaign of panic and unduly influencing World Health Organization decisions. And with European countries now burdened with bills for millions of unwanted doses of the swine flu vaccine, he wants an investigation…

Climate change lies

Further to posts such as these…

I was interested to see this recent op-ed in the New York Post:

The United Nations-backed International Panel on Climate Change [IPCC] is responsible for the “climate catastrophe” and “the world is burning” scenarios that environmentalists, academics and many politicians have promoted to force high-cost, coercive energy policies on Americans. Yet last month, the IPCC quietly determined that those extreme scenarios are “implausible” — by which they mean impossible. The most notorious of them — Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5, or “RCP 8.5” — posited a hellish world of 12 billion people in the year 2100… They relied on academics whose careers depended on using RCP 8.5 and several other worst-case scenarios to predict everything from the demise of French wines and the end of pasta to aliens destroying the earth. (No, really.) The claims were ludicrous, but the money that flowed to green groups and politicians to promote them and their preferred “solutions” was only too real. Not for nothing did environmental groups like the Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council collect hundreds of millions of dollars to institute bans on natural gas for heating and cooking. And the economic and, ironically, environmental damages from the policies we’ve adopted to “save us” from climate change have been disastrous. It’s safe to say that many hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of dollars have been wasted on them worldwide…

According to this article:

46 IPCC scientists have resigned because they are not being listened to because they hold opinions that are contrary to the current narrative

The same article quotes each of those 46 IPCC scientists.

But it’s been quite a while since the BBC had anything to say on the matter…

The 1903 Nobel Prize

And finally, following on from the Bring me (more) sunshine section of last month’s Updates post, I was intrigued to learn that, in 1903…

Niels Ryberg Finsen was awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine “in recognition of his contribution to the treatment of diseases, especially lupus vulgaris, with concentrated light radiation, whereby he has opened a new avenue for medical science”

The Nobel Prize website also states that:

Niels Finsen was born in the Faroe Islands, grew up in Iceland and moved in 1882 to Copenhagen to study medicine. In 1893, after a couple of years as a general practitioner, he devoted himself to research. Finsen suffered from a metabolic disease that caused weakness and fatigue, but he noticed that light made him feel more energetic. This led him to study the medical benefits of light…

According to this article from last year…

Finsen saw sunlight as a powerful healer of skin disease. Modern science expanded that vision, revealing that sunlight influences not only the skin but also the immune system, hormones, mental health, and systemic well-being…

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Previous Updates

Previous Updates posts can be found here.

And here are direct links to recent editions:

April: How the intelligence services operate; resilience to war propaganda; smart meters; cash; cardiac and cancer developments; mRNA demise; bring me (more) sunshine; Together rally

March: DBS as a censorship tool; more Wikipedia corruption; Talla context; “cop nights”; disability update; measles coincidence; assisted suicide; the “four olds”; digital ID by the back door; quotes again

February: BBC lack of coverage…; “You cannot change your sex”; icy Great Lakes; “our cancer mystery”; measles scaremongering; the VDPS; germ versus terrain; BBC bias; “Hacking wiki again”; digital ID pushback

January: Streisand again; yet another personal story; ambulance calls; sex-selective abortions; Talla context; reputation; after the event; a woman who said No; defections to Reform; digital ID via children

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