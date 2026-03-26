Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Welcome to March’s Updates post. As ever, a warm welcome to new subscribers, a big thank you to readers sharing articles, and much gratitude to everyone for reading.

DBS as a censorship tool

Further to this post…

…Dr Dave Cartland shared this account of what happened to nurse Carley Stewart in 2020:

I was a nurse back in 2020 and… a good one at that. And at the time… 2020… I didn’t really get what was going on… didn’t agree with the policies, guidelines… didn’t get the rationale… Anyway, I shared that opinion. It got me fired… I got struck off… But what’s even worse is that they’ve put it on my DBS [Disclosure and Barring Service] [record]… that I’m a safeguarding risk to society… I can’t get a job anymore. I’m literally not allowed to work with children or vulnerable adults. So I’ve really been f*cked over. But this is the system we’re in… You’re not allowed like to say too much, or you’ll just get [silenced]…

According to its website, DBS “helps employers make safer recruitment decisions”.

“For your safety”.

DBS is also used for those volunteering to work e.g. with children and the vulnerable.

I wonder how many more people there are in a similar position.

Carley Stewart tells her story in conversation with Dave Cartland here:

Also available here.

More Wikipedia corruption

Further to last month’s Wikipedia update (in relation to the Epstein files) and this two-part post featuring an interview with the online encyclopaedia’s co-founder Larry Sanger…

…I noted with interest this recent article:

Wikipedia has been subject to shady, paid-for edits ordered by partners at an elite London PR firm with links to Downing Street. And the clients who benefitted from this “wikilaundering” are some of the world’s richest and most powerful people.

Here is a summary:

You do not get information [from Wikipedia]. You get propaganda.... articles manipulated by the highest bidder, billionaires, PR firms, and woke activists Here’s exactly how the rot works: Shadow Network: London-based PR firms like Portland Communications run secret “black hat” editors and middlemen to bypass every rule Reputation Scrubbing on Steroids: They delete scandals, human rights abuses, and even controversial Epstein files for powerful politicians... while scrubbing migrant worker deaths and slave labor scandals for Qatar, covering up ties to terrorists, and burying corporate crimes for billionaire clients The Price of Truth: Billionaires and corporations pay huge money to bury failures and push lies while their “achievements” sit at the top Gatekeeping at Scale: A tiny insider group controls what billions see as “fact” It’s a bought-and-paid-for propaganda brochure run for the elite and woke activists

This is consistent with what I have seen elsewhere, and not least what Larry Sanger says in the interview mentioned above.

That said, I am fairly sure that the Wikipedia articles to which the above applies are small in number. I am reminded of Mathew’s law — coined by Mathew Crawford:

The more political the topic, the less reliable is Wikipedia.

On a seasonal note, I am reminded of Larry Sanger’s recent observation in the context of Wiki Loves Ramadan 2026:

Or indeed “Wiki Loves Lent”!

Talla context

Further to this explanatory post re Operation Talla…

…this short document from Ethical Approach sets out some important context (emphasis added):

A Plain Guide to Operation Talla, the CJSSC and the CQC/NPCC MOU 1. What is Operation Talla? Operation Talla was the UK-wide policing response to Covid-19. It coordinated how police forces acted across the country. Evidence shows that, in relation to certain allegations (including Covid-related concerns), police were instructed or guided not to record reports from the public. 2. What is the CJSSC? The Criminal Justice System Strategic Command (CJSSC) is a coordination group which brings together police, prosecutors, courts, the prison system and government departments. Its purpose is to manage how the justice system operates during major events such as Covid. In simple terms, it connects, within a command structure, organisations which are usually expected to act independently within the justice system. 3. What is the CQC/NPCC MOU? This [MOU — a memorandum of understanding] is a formal agreement between the police (NPCC) and the healthcare regulator (CQC). It sets out what should happen when there is suspected criminal activity in healthcare. It requires allegations to be taken seriously, information to be shared and cases to be considered for criminal investigation. In simple terms, if there is suspected crime, it should be recorded and investigated by the police. 4. The Problem The MOU requires suspected crimes to be recorded and investigated. Operation Talla evidence shows however, that some allegations were not recorded at all. 5. Why This Matters If an allegation is not recorded, it is not investigated, evidence is not gathered and the law is never applied. In simple terms: no record means no justice can take place. 6. The Key Issue You cannot have both a system which requires crimes to be recorded and investigated and also a system which tells police not to record certain allegations. One of those systems is being ignored. Bottom Line This is not about opinion - Official documents prove the reality of it. It is about process. If allegations are not recorded, the justice system is bypassed.

Until recently, I was unaware of the Criminal Justice System Strategic Command (CJSSC).

According to points 19-22 of this UK Covid Inquiry witness statement from Gregor McGill (Director of Legal Services for the Crown Prosecution Service):

During the pandemic, the main CPS engagement in cross-government co-ordination was through the Criminal Justice System Strategic Command (CJSSC). The CJSSC was set up by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) Departmental Operations Centre. The role of CJSSC was to “take overall responsibility for the multi-agency management of an incident or crisis, establish a common policy and strategic framework within which each contributing agencies command function will operate.” The CJSSC was to feed directly into the General Public Services Committee, chaired by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster [then Michael Gove]. CJSSC ‘Gold Group’ included representatives from across CJS departments, including representatives from Public Health England. The CPS was represented by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), though executive Directors attended when the CEO was unavailable. I attended on occasion. CJSSC was formally initiated on 16 March 2020… stood down from 12 August 2020 until 30 September 2020… [and] met in a weekly rhythm until well into 2021… It ceased in around February 2022.

I find it striking that the issues raised above are rarely if ever discussed in the mainstream media, and not often mentioned in alternative media, particularly by accounts with large numbers of followers.

But this is really important, not least because Operation Talla illustrates how the justice system in the UK operates in practice.

Not unrelated…

“Cop nights”

On the subject of the police, and further to this post…

…and this one…

…which was the first of my articles to be subject to this “age-restricted content” warning…

Here are two more posts from the Rape Gang Inquiry X account:

Disability update

Further to posts such as this one…

…there doesn’t seem to be much sign of improvement alas. Here for example is a chart from Statista showing the percentage of economically inactive people in the UK over the past 25 years:

It is hardly surprising that the figure jumped sharply in 2020 (the “year of the pandemic”) when people were ordered to stay at home. What is striking is what happened from 2021 (the “year of the vaccine”).

Here are two similar charts re the US:

It is important to remember that behind every chart like those above are hundreds of thousands — or, in the case of the US, millions — of ordinary citizens who are sick or disabled to the extent that they cannot work.

Measles coincidence

Further to this recent post…

…I thought it worth flagging up that last month these two items related to measles both appeared on the same day:

A government press release — Parents urged to protect children through vaccination campaign

A BBC article — Measles outbreak could see unvaccinated pupils excluded from schools in north London:

Another coincidence.

Though at least the image of the child with measles is more plausible than the one here, where even the child’s T-shirt has apparently succumbed:

There is of course no shortage of this sort of thing:

Assisted suicide

Further to these posts…

…I noted with interest that Esther Rantzen, who was reportedly diagnosed with stage four lung cancer three years ago, and whose treatment has reportedly ceased to be effective, has done another round of media:

On a related note, following this recent vote in the Scottish Parliament…

…I wonder if the bill for England and Wales will meet the same fate. And how long it will be before there is another attempt to pass this sort of legislation.

Which reminds me…

The “four olds”

Further to this post…

…and this one on the Fabian Society…

…I wonder to what extent historians will draw parallels between developments like these…

…and the destruction of the “four olds” — customs, culture, habits and ideas — during the Chinese Cultural Revolution:

Digital ID by the back door

Further to this post…

…and this context…

…Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, who said in September that digital ID could form “the bedrock of the modern state”…

…is back with a “relaunched digital ID [that] will make it easier to access services”:

“For your convenience”:

Here is the short video that Jones put out on 10th March:

A cup of tea… I wonder if the behavioural scientists have been at work…

In the future, you’ll be able to get all of your government admin done in the time it takes to make a cup of tea. So I can open here, I can see my vehicle tax is due to be paid pretty soon. I’ll be able to just go straight to “Pay now”, see the amount, and pay using my phone. Pretty easy. I can also see that I’ve got eligibility for childcare funding. I can check what my local bin collections are based on what my council is telling me. And if today were polling day, for example, if you wanted to, you’d be able to go along and use this ID as opposed to using your passport, if that’s what you’d like to do. I can also then make sure that, if I’ve got a new job to go to, I’ll be able to share those details and make it very simple as my right to work check is being digitised from 2029. All in the time it takes for the kettle to be boiled. Now the important point here is that digital ID is what makes this happen, because digital ID is how you will log in and prove who you are on the gov.uk app. It brings all of those services together onto your phone, and that’s why it’s different than logging into different websites across government in the way you have to today. But we want to build this in the way that works for you and so that you want to use it, and that’s why we’re consulting on how digital ID will be built and used in the future. If you want to take part in that just search digital ID consultation and let us know what you think.

Telling us all the things that digital ID will be enable us to do more easily. And none of the ways in which it could be used by an authoritarian surveillance state:

In response to a post saying that, “British people need an option that allows them to operate and interact with government without digital id”, Jones put out this follow-up video:

Nobody is going to be forced into having a digital ID…

But I sense that life might become rather more difficult for those who don’t. And I am far from alone. The ratios on Jones’ posts tell their own story.

Maybe people have not forgotten being told, for example, that, nobody will be forced to take a covid vaccine. And that domestic vaccine passports are “not in our planning”. And that “this vaccine will not be used for children”.

And that, according to Jones’ boss only six months ago, “digital ID will be mandatory to work in the UK”.

But the concerns around digital ID do not end there of course. As it happens, on the same day as Jones’ “Digital ID will be voluntary” post, this story appeared in The Guardian:

Confidential health records “leaked dozens of times”…

And two days later:

What the BBC calls a “major glitch”… exposing five million directors and enabling company hijacking:

Here is a two-minute video demonstration:

“For your convenience”.

But don’t let any of the above distract from e.g. the way in which the digital ID agenda is being pushed in other ways, not least via the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill:

Quotes again

And finally, further to this article…

…and this section of the 2025 March Updates post, these striking words of Denis Healey, former UK Defence Secretary and Chancellor of the Exchequer, spring to mind in the context of current events:

World events do not occur by accident. They are made to happen, whether it is to do with national issues or commerce; and most of them are staged and managed by those who hold the purse strings.

As do these similar quotes apparently from 20th century US presidents:

Theodore Roosevelt — “Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people.”

Woodrow Wilson — “Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt — “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”

John F. Kennedy — “The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society... For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence.”

Bill Clinton — “There’s a government inside the government, and I don’t control it.”

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Previous Updates

Previous Updates posts can be found here.

And here are direct links to recent editions:

February: BBC lack of coverage…; “You cannot change your sex”; icy Great Lakes; “our cancer mystery”; measles scaremongering; the VDPS; germ versus terrain; BBC bias; “Hacking wiki again”; digital ID pushback

January: Streisand again; yet another personal story; ambulance calls; sex-selective abortions; Talla context; reputation; after the event; a woman who said No; defections to Reform; digital ID via children

December: What will be the next “Talla”?; climate snippets; mask pushback; Spiked; “Superflu”; abortion arrest; vax trial testimony; staying sceptical; can’t stop Christ...

November: Vaccine harms; the persecution of Dr David Cartland; a global purge of independent leaders; the BBC and Ofcom; climate; a secret UK Cabinet Office meeting; Enoch Burke; NI Public Health Bill halted

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