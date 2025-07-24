Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

An unpublished climate change report

Further to posts such as these…

I was intrigued to see that, according to this MSN article, NASA “won’t publish key climate change report online, citing ‘no legal obligation’ to do so”:

The report in question is the National Climate Assessment (NCA). The 2023 report is available here.

If there were a genuine climate emergency, why wouldn’t the authorities be keen to publish the evidence that showed it, not least to push back against those scientists questioning the narrative?

Though of course it is rather more difficult to question the narrative when the evidence for that narrative is not published…

We might also reasonably ask why, if the evidence is so compelling, a self-styled “green industrialist” and Labour Party donor such as Dale Vince wants to “make climate denial a criminal offence”:

I am reminded of this placard:

And the way that the raw data on which scientific papers are based is sometimes hidden from the public.

Policing and Pride

Further to this post…

I was interested to see this recent judgement on a case brought by the Free Speech Union:

In a ruling with significant implications for free expression and the political neutrality of public institutions, the High Court has found that Northumbria Police breached its duty of impartiality by allowing officers to take part in a Pride event. Free Speech Union member Linzi Smith brought the successful legal challenge, with support from the campaign group We Are Fair Cop. The case arose from the force’s decision to allow officers to march in Newcastle’s 2024 Pride in the City parade and to staff a police stall decorated in the colours of the Progress flag, alongside a van painted in the same design, all while visibly associating themselves with the political messaging of the event. At the heart of the dispute was the relationship between policing, impartiality, and belief. Linzi is a gender-critical lesbian who believes that sex is real, binary and immutable – a view protected under the Equality Act 2010 and the European Convention on Human Rights. For many who hold such beliefs, the Progress flag is not simply a symbol of LGBTQ+ inclusivity, but a marker of ‘gender ideology’: the contested claim that self-declared gender identity, rather than biological sex, should take precedence in policy and law. As the judgment records, Northern Pride, the organiser of the event in Newcastle, openly campaigns for that ideology and has stated that gender-critical people are not welcome on its marches. When police officers appear in uniform and under official branding while displaying that flag, the message it conveys to gender-critical citizens is not one of neutrality, but of institutional alignment with one side in a highly polarised and legally sensitive public debate. This, ultimately, is what made it a legal issue. Police officers have a duty to act with impartiality, and to be seen to do so. That duty is set out in the Police Regulations 2003, the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020, and the College of Policing’s non-statutory Code of Ethics, which chief constables are required to have regard to. Officers must avoid activities likely to interfere with the impartial discharge of their duties, or that risk creating the impression they may not do so…

More details in the above article. Full judgement here.

A “Private Members’ Bill” as “[one] of the Government’s major priorities”

Further to this and other posts re the UK assisted suicide bill…

…which is officially listed as a Private Members’ Bill…

I was somewhat surprised to see this written answer from the Department of Health and Social Care…

…in which the Assisted Dying Bill is described as “[one] of the Government’s major priorities”.

I am reminded of this post on the Fabian Society:

Measles and mumps scaremongering

Further to this article…

…and this series of posts…

Pathologist Dr Clare Craig points out that official figures show that:

Measles and mumps in England are at levels that would barely register on the scale used to report them in 2018.

Here is the data:

And yet we have headlines like this:

And announcements like this:

Vax charges dropped

Again on the subject of vaccination, and further to this post…

I noted with interest that charges against US doctor Kirk Moore were recently dropped. According to this BBC article, Moore was:

…accused of destroying Covid-19 vaccines worth $28,000 (£20,742), distributing fake vaccination record cards, and giving children saline shots instead of the vaccine at their parents’ request. [Attorney general] Pam Bondi said Dr Michael Kirk Moore Jr. “gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so”. He had been indicted by the Justice Department under the Biden administration in 2023… The acting US Attorney for the district of Utah, Felice John Viti, filed to dismiss the charges on Saturday, saying this was “in the interests of justice”… Dr Moore and other defendants faced up to 35 years in prison on multiple charges, according to the Associated Press news agency.

A recent interview with Dr Moore, from before the above development, can be viewed here:

In the words of his interviewer, former UK orthopaedic surgeon Ahmad Malik:

Dr Kirk Moore MD is… facing 15 years in prison for simply doing what his patients asked and even more importantly abiding by The Hippocratic Oath that requires that doctors “First Do No Harm”. The exact wording of the oath is “I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm”. In this conversation with Kirk, we talk openly about the PREP Act and how it’s being used as a legal shield for pharmaceutical companies and government officials under the guise of a public health emergency. Kirk is currently facing serious legal charges (up to 30 years imprisonment if found guilty) because of the way he practiced medicine during the COVID era, and this episode gets to the heart of that battle, not just legally, but morally. To put it bluntly, he ran a vaccine clinic but didn’t dispense the shots and in this podcast you will hear why. Kirk has previously been on the show and you can find links to that podcast here…

I wonder what the motivation was for dropping this case, in which, presumably, plenty of evidence regarding the safety and effectiveness (or otherwise) of the covid injections would have been discussed.

I also see a striking contrast. On the one hand, we have the hounding of courageous and ethical doctors who spoke out in the context of medical tyranny, honoured the Hippocratic Oath, and defended basic principles of informed consent. And on the other we see little by way of accountability for e.g. public health officials and regulators who knew about the risks and harms associated with covid vaccines but who kept quiet.

On the plus side, I was encouraged to see this clip from Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo:

Very fortunately, very few people — very few children and very few adults — are putting these mRNA covid-19 vaccines in their bodies. We still have older people doing it, but fewer people who are older doing it also. And they shouldn’t be doing it, because [the vaccines] are not fit for human use. When was the last time that you had a vaccine that literally almost every single person knows someone who’s had a bad reaction from…? I’ve been a physician with my MD since 2011… I’ve taken care of many, many patients… Boston… Los Angeles. And in Florida I also see patients in the County Health department from time to time… Until this pandemic… I could not tell you someone I knew individually who I was confident was actually injured from a vaccine. Now there are very few people that I run into who either themselves have not had a bad reaction from these mRNA covid vaccines, or who don’t know someone who’s had a bad reaction from these vaccines. They are terrible vaccines…”

Footage of the full press conference (30 minutes) can be viewed here:

Inside the Vaccine Trials (film)

Staying with the vaccine theme, and further to posts such as these…

I recommend the film Inside the Vaccine Trials, particularly for anyone with an open mind who has not looked much beyond the mainstream media:

There are also links to local covid vaccine injury groups in many different countries:

Here is a link to the film on YouTube, which apparently no longer censors such information.

Aluminium and health

Further to this article…

…featuring UK professor Chris Exley’s comments on the link between aluminium exposure and autism…

I was interested to read this recent post…

…in which he writes:

I [recently] suggested that RFK Jr was sensibly avoiding raising the heckles of an already on edge aluminium industry at this early point in his battle with the purveyors of human disease and misery. Well, to my knowledge the HHS Secretary has still not put his cards on the table with respect to aluminium and yet the fight back has well and truly begun. My first indication of an industry running scared came from the mouth of Dr Scott Gottlieb [commissioner of the FDA until he was elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors in 2019]… Now we can be wholly certain that the aluminium industry and their minions the vaccine manufacturers are, as we say here in the UK, bricking it. They have got their lame duck ‘scientists’ at the Serum Stat Institute (SSI) in Denmark to manufacture a study that purports to show no relationship between exposure to aluminium in vaccines and ill health in infants. JLW [James Lyons-Weiler] has written an excellent substack critique of the paper and I urge you to read [it]. In the meantime I have submitted a comment to The Annals of Internal Medicine… which they will not publish… I spent forty years of academic research on aluminium and I never really believed that I would see the day when the aluminium industry was running scared. This is what is happening now and they will be using their considerable power and influence to protect their product and their trillion dollar industry. What we need now is for RFK Jr, the Health and Human Services Secretary, to hold his nerve… Aluminium is a cause of brain damage in severe autism. Now is the time for RFK Jr to say so and to commission the independent research needed to provide the unequivocal evidence of aluminium’s role in infant mortality and ill health. Only then can we really make America and the rest of the world healthy again.

Pegasus: a UK pandemic preparedness exercise

Further to this post…

I noted with interest that, further to this January 2025 UK government press release…

NHS England published this only a matter of days ago:

I cannot help but recall Albert Camus’s words:

The welfare of the people… has always been the alibi of tyrants

And that the UK Coronavirus Act 2020, a long and complex piece of legislation which had apparently been in the works for several months when it was introduced on 25th March 2020, and which contains some extraordinarily draconian provisions, remains on the statute books.

A Parliamentary petition to repeal it was initiated three months ago, but has attracted < 3% of the signatures required for consideration for debate in Parliament:

WHO IHRs

On the subject of “pandemic preparedness” and further to this post in relation to the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations (IHRs)…

I was intrigued to see this response from the US c/o Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr (partial transcript below):

I want to speak to you today about a controversial issue that could directly impact you and your family during a global health emergency. Last year, the World Health Organization’s governing body made some far-reaching amendments to its International Health Regulations, otherwise known as the IHR regulations. These regulations establish the legal framework that gives countries rights and responsibilities for managing public health events with global impact. The deadline to reject these amendments is next week and we are rejecting them…

With a properly functioning media, this would surely make headline news. But when I searched “World Health Organisation” and “World Health Organization” on the BBC News website on 21st July, I got the following as the most recent results:

BBC Gaza documentary

Still on the subject of the BBC, not least in the context of this post…

…and this meme of sorts…

I was interested to see this extraordinary announcement from BBC News:

BBC Gaza documentary breached editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose child narrator was son of Hamas official, review finds

Artificial intelligence gaslighting

Continuing with the media theme, and further to these posts…

I recommend watching this clip of Sky presenter Sam Coates describing a remarkable incident of AI lying and gaslighting him:

I wonder how much of this sort of thing goes unnoticed…

Covid and the Church

Further to posts such as these:

A one-day event organised by Health and Truth is scheduled for Saturday 20th Septemberin in Portadown (County Armagh, Northern Ireland):

Presentations from Jonathan Weissman can be viewed here.

Revealing Faith

And finally, further to this post…

…the first three chapters of Revealing Faith are now available to read here:

The remaining six chapters are scheduled for publication on Saturdays throughout the summer holidays.

