Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Welcome to April’s Updates post. And a warm Spring welcome to new subscribers.

Thank you to those sharing articles, which is most appreciated. And much gratitude to everyone for reading.

How the intelligence services operate

Further to this post featuring a warning from Chase Hughes, whose website describes him as “the world’s #1 leading authority on behavior profiling, nonverbal human communication, influence, and persuasion”…

…and these posts:

I noted with interest Hughes’ comments here in relation to how the intelligence services operate:

When I’m saying… somebody’s an operative… or whatever word you want to use… they’re not walking around on their off time pulling out their secret CIA ID card and badging into the main building. That’s not what happens. Even if you go back to Project Mockingbird, they’re just getting some talking points in a letter every once in a while. They’re just saying, “Oh, you know what, don’t have this guy on your show or don’t allow this to be spoken about on your show.” Or, “If they talk about this, you’re going to cut it out.” It’s simple things like that… some very basic instructions. And the way that somebody like a Gen Z person might get recruited is… let’s just use you as an example… Somebody comes up and says, “Hey… I love your podcast…” They’re in a restaurant or bar or whatever. And they say, “I have a serious question for you though: ‘Are you a patriot? Would you consider yourself a patriot?’” Now I’ve got you locked into identity, right? And then I say, “Well, I have an offer for you, but before I show you anything, I just want you to say… yes or no… would you be willing to entertain the offer and look at what I have… and it might be uncomfortable. Would you be willing to look at it…?” Stage one is… I show you all of your browsing history… captures from your webcams on all of your phones and computers… of you doing the most compromising sh!t you could ever possibly imagine… every bad thing you’ve ever done, recorded in some way. And I’d say, “I like your podcast. I think you’re doing a great job. And I want to protect you and I want to keep all this from the public eye. We also want to give you $20,000 a month.” So now you feel like you chose all of this. So you walk away not feeling like I shoved this in your face. I told you it was going to be stressful… you agreed to it… and you agreed that you’re a patriot… and all the other agreements. And now… if you say “Yes”, the reason that you’re doing this on your podcast is for your country, because you’re not going to call yourself compromised. We have this thing called cognitive dissonance that keeps our brain from thinking, “I’m a bad person.” So now, even though you’re being asked to silence people… not have certain people on the show… leave something out of your podcast… you’re telling yourself, and whoever’s your handler is telling you, “This is for the greater good, and you kept Americans safe by doing that.”

Of course it is not only young podcasters who have browsing histories… and indeed real-world history…

I am reminded of this summary from Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, of how the EU/UK now regulates social media:

Resilience to war propaganda

Further to this post in the context of the recent conflict in the Middle East…

…this part of a series in relation to World War I…

…and this article featuring psychologist Dr Gary Sidley…

I noted with interest this recent post — from Dr Sidley — not least because it is the sort of thing I have contemplated writing myself:

Here is a summary outline — which is fleshed out in the article:

Russia/Ukraine conflict

DESPITE GIVING MULTIPLE REASSURANCES TO THE CONTRARY, FOR THE LAST 25 YEARS NATO HAS EXPANDED OVER 1,000 MILES EASTWARDS, MOVING EVER CLOSER TO THE RUSSIAN BORDER. THE U.S. HAVE UNILATERALLY WITHDRAWN FROM TWO MISSILE-LIMITING TREATIES EVOKING RUSSIAN CONCERNS ABOUT BEING THE VICTIMS OF A FIRST STRIKE THE U.S. HAVE CONDUCTED COUNTLESS NATO EXERCISES NEAR TO RUSSIA’S BORDER AND HELD REGULAR JOINT MILITARY EXERCISES IN THE UKRAINE THE U.S. FACILITATED AN ARMED, FAR-RIGHT COUP IN UKRAINE TO REPLACE A DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED PRO-RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT WITH AN UNELECTED PRO-WESTERN ONE THE U.S. RE-STATED THAT UKRAINE WILL BECOME A NATO MEMBER, AND THEN REFUSED TO RENOUNCE THIS POLICY EVEN WHEN DOING SO MIGHT HAVE AVERTED WAR

US/Israel war with Iran

THE U.S. PREVIOUSLY PLAYED A CENTRAL ROLE IN THE OVERTHROW OF A DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED IRANIAN PRIME MINISTER THE WEST HAVE PREVIOUSLY RESORTED TO DISTORTION AND PROPAGANDA TO JUSTIFY MILITARY ACTION AGAINST IRAN THE WESTERN ASSAULT ON IRAN HAS LONG BEEN PLANNED IRAN HAS BEEN, AND CONTINUES TO BE, THE HOME FOR MANY THOUSANDS OF JEWS THE NUCLEAR THREAT POSED BY IRAN HAS BEEN OVERSTATED

All from someone who evidently thinks for himself and, as far as I know, has no vested interests.

Unlike e.g. those who profit from investments in oil futures.

Smart meters

Further to this post featuring the “conspiracy theory” that is Agenda 2030 on the UK government website…

…and this one on fossil fuels…

…I noted with interest this article:

Owners of energy-efficient homes were targeted by the government with “nanny state” research exploring how they could be discouraged from turning up the heating, it can be revealed. Officials in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) wanted to know how people could be dissuaded from consuming more energy after installing net-zero upgrades such as insulation and double glazing. London Economics, a think tank, was tasked in Feb 2024, under the Conservative government, with carrying out an in-depth review of academic studies on consumer behaviour and proposed using smart meters to “circumvent habits” and introducing “environmental taxes”. Visual prompts and “nudges” were suggested as ways to “promote pro-environmental behaviours”, such as using colours on smart meters to indicate higher heating usage, as well as stickers on new boilers. Researchers also focused on why households might use more energy after having improved their home’s energy efficiency. The report cited studies that blamed “moral licensing” whereby “individuals justify ‘immoral’ behaviour (such as turning up their heating) by having previously engaged in moral behaviour (such as installing energy efficient measures)”.

“‘Immoral’ behaviour (such as turning up their heating)”…

I sometimes wonder if there is anything “smart” that is doing more good than harm.

Cash

Also in relation to Agenda 2030, and further to this post…

…I found this post a useful reminder of some basic economic reality:

Give a £50 note to a butcher. He spends it at the baker The baker spends it at the candlestick maker. Each of them gets the full £50. It keeps circulating, doing its job, again & again After 50 transactions, it’s still £50. Now do the same thing with a card. Every time that £50 moves, a cut is taken, 1.5%, 3%, sometimes even 5% The butcher pays. The baker pays. The candlestick maker pays. Each transaction chips away at the total. Keep that going 50 times…& a large portion of that original £50 has been taken in fees This is the real reason they want a cashless society Cash is freedom, but it’s also trillions the banks can NOT take from you

Cardiac and cancer developments

Further to these articles…

…below are a couple of the many pieces of the mounting evidence in relation to developments in health since 2021.

Norway

Firstly, this post from Norwegian journalist Rebecca Mistereggen in relation to the numbers of users of cardiac medications:

NB the y-axis does not start at zero.

A short summary:

New statistics from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) show that the use of cardiac medication (ATC group C – heart and circulatory system) among young people aged 15–44 has increased by nearly 28% from 2020 to 2025. In the group 35-39, there’s an increase of 40,65% !!! The graph (y-axis: users per 1,000) illustrates that the rise began in 2021, coinciding with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to younger age groups from the summer of that year. The increase has continued in the following years, and the trend does not appear to be slowing down. Interestingly, there was no increase in 2020. This aligns with an Israeli study that found no association between myocarditis and COVID-19 infection before the vaccine rollout began.

No increase in the year of the virus… the rise began in the year of the vaccine...

A familiar pattern…

France

Secondly, this from Véronique Rogez, a French GP who was barred from practising after refusing covid vaccination:

Translation via Deepl:

The Times magazine headlined its February 13, 2025, article: “The Race to Explain Why More and More Young Adults Are Getting Cancer” Le Parisien on March 29, 2024, asked, “Why So Many Young Patients?” The Gustave Roussy Institute declares war on cancer in young adults: “Leaders at the Gustave Roussy Center are warning of a sharp increase in the incidence of cancer among young adults and outlining their action plan to better understand, anticipate, and treat it… Drawing on an American study released in the summer of 2024, the specialist cites staggering figures. “For people born in the 1990s and later, the risk of developing colon cancer has increased 3.6-fold, and the risk of pancreatic cancer has increased 2.5-fold.” How Can We Understand Cancer in Young People? When reading the literature on this subject, one is struck by the dramatic language used: “surge,” “scourge,” “dismayed experts,” “mysterious cases,” “struck suddenly,” “rapid rise,” “dizzying phenomenon,” “baffling,” invasive, aggressive tumors, oncologists baffled by tumors that resemble those of 80-year-olds, a meteoric rise, an explosion, and even a tsunami—and this is happening all over the world. This has led to the use of the term “turbocancer”—a very telling phrase, though refuted by specialists—and yet Prof. Joyeux is spot-on! This term aligns with what we observe in the field…

The headline translates as:

The Cancer Epidemic: The Unasked Question? “We’re missing something”

Oui.

Here is Prof Henri Joyeux on this histoire triste (translation c/o TurboScribe and Deepl):

[Interviewer] Are we being lied to? [Prof Joyeux] Of course we are being lied to. When we were put under lockdown, we were lied to. When we were told that the vaccine had been tested, we were lied to. It had not been tested. Today, we have “turbo cancers”. Do you understand? “Turbo”. Turbo cancer. My colleague, who is the boss of the Gustave Roussy Institute, one of the leading figures in modern oncology, recently wrote an article. He was interviewed… and what does he say? He says we’re alarmed by cancers in 25- to 35-year-olds. Lymphomas, bladder tumors, colon tumors, rectal tumors… And what does he say he’s going to do? “We’re going to set up a committee…” I really like that term. We’re going to set up a committee to figure out how to treat them better. Excellent… he’s 100% right. But I’d like him to say, “We’re going to look for the causes.” That’s the first question we ask ourselves: “But where does it come from…? Why do I have colon or rectal cancer?”

Une question pertinente: “What effect did covid vaccination have on the body’s defence mechanisms against cancer?”

Related:

mRNA demise

Further to various posts in relation to mRNA vaccines, not least these…

…I noted with interest this recent announcement, which I presume was not an April fool:

BioNTech [the manufacturer of the “Pfizer vaccine” of the covid era] will shut its vaccine and therapeutic drug manufacturing plant in Singapore by February 2027.

The story in more detail:

In 2022, BioNTech acquired a manufacturing facility in Tuas Biomedical Park from Novartis, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical firm, and announced that the facility would serve as its regional headquarters. After a full build-out, the plant was expected to have a production capacity of up to several hundred million doses of vaccines based on messenger RNA – the technology behind BioNTech’s groundbreaking Covid-19 vaccine. Besides Covid-19 vaccines and boosters, BioNTech had also planned to develop and manufacture other therapeutics and vaccines – such as cancer vaccines – on clinical and commercial scales. However, sales of Covid-19 vaccines plummeted after the pandemic, while most cancer vaccines by BioNTech and other companies are still under development.

Moreover, according to this not unrelated story:

Pfizer and BioNTech have been unable to recruit healthy adults aged 50 to 64 fast enough…

And:

Moderna is apparently also facing enrollment [sic] challenges.

The Moderna part of the story in more detail:

Moderna is also running a COVID-19 vaccine trial in people aged 50 to 64. Sources at four sites involved in the study told Reuters that the company is also facing enrollment challenges. Moderna has yet to comment on the trial’s enrollment rate, although commercial challenges in the U.S. vaccine market could suggest a dip in the number of people interested in the trial. Moderna’s plan for 2026 foresees U.S. sales potentially dropping from $1.2 billion to roughly $1 billion, CFO James Mock said at a TD Cowen event in March. The forecast follows political and regulatory pressure. In February, the FDA refused to review Moderna’s application for an mRNA-based flu vaccine, saying the company failed to support mRNA-1010 with an “adequate and well-controlled” trial. The main point of contention had to do with the comparator vaccine used in older adults. However, the two parties ultimately came to an agreement in which Moderna would resubmit its application based on age. A decision is due in August.

I asked AlterAI:

How much would I expect to be paid to participate in a covid vaccine trial in the US in 2026? (30 words)

And got the response:

Participating in clinical trials typically yields compensation averaging around $4,000 per year, though specific amounts depend on time commitments, travel, risk profiles, and institutional review board approval requirements.

So there we have it. While the UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists continues to recommend covid vaccines in pregnancy, the vaccine companies can’t recruit enough trial volunteers at $4,000 per year.

Maybe word is getting round in relation to how “safe and effective” the covid vaccines really were, and how people like Maddie de Garay (among many others) were treated:

Bring me (more) sunshine

Further to this update from last April, I was intrigued by this paper — Risk–benefit balance of habitual ultraviolet exposure for cardiovascular, cancer, and skin cancer mortality: UK Biobank cohort study — posted as a pre-print earlier this year:

Former HART co-chair Jonathan Engler has analysis and this summary:

The results are striking: Basically, high UV exposure is associated with fairly dramatic reductions in cardiovascular and cancer deaths, at the expense of a very small increase in skin cancer deaths.

The paper is consistent with A Midwestern Doctor’s summary here:

One of the oldest proven therapies in medicine is sunlight exposure… Given its safety, effectiveness, free availability and lack of a lobbyist to protect it, it’s hence plausible that those aiming to monopolize medicine would seek to restrict public access to it. Medicine’s campaign against sunlight has been so effective that many are unaware of its benefits, including: Mental Health: Sunlight is crucial for mental well-being, notably in conditions like seasonal affective disorder, but its benefits extend further, as unnatural light exposure disrupts circadian rhythms. Cancer Prevention: A large epidemiological study discovered that women with higher solar UVB exposure had half the incidence of breast cancer, and men half the incidence of fatal prostate cancer. This 50% reduction greatly exceeds the effectiveness of current prevention and treatment approaches. Likewise, unnatural light has been repeatedly observed to worsen cancer outcomes. Longevity and Heart Health: A 20 year prospective study of 29,518 Swedish women found that sunlight avoiders were 60% more likely to die overall (and 130% more likely to die than the highest sun exposure group). Notably, smokers who got sunlight had the same mortality risk as non-smokers who avoided the sun as the greatest benefit of sunlight exposure is a reduction in death from cardiovascular disease.

And also with this short 1998 article (h/t Sanjeev Sabhlok) from The Lancet featuring Niels Ryberg Finsen — “the man who loved the sun” and who won the 1903 Nobel Prize in medicine for the discovery of the “beneficial effects of light on various diseases”:

But there is of course little or no money to be made from healthy people enjoying the benefits of sunshine. And plenty to be made from medical treatments for unhealthy people — plus of course sales of sunscreen, aftersun and fake tan etc.

Together rally

Finally, and further to this update from last month…

…on Saturday 25th April (tomorrow at the time this post is published) there are several “Scrap Digital ID” rallies around the UK organised by Together:

LONDON: Trafalgar Square, London (WC2N 5DS) EDINBURGH: Holyrood Park (Broad Pavement), Car Park, Queens Drive, EH8 8AZ CARDIFF: The Senedd, Welsh Parliament, CF99 1SN BELFAST: City Hall, BT1 5GS 1:30pm for a 2:00pm start

I wonder how the events will be reported — insofar as they are reported — in the mainstream media…

Previous Updates

Previous Updates posts can be found here.

And here are direct links to recent editions:

March: DBS as a censorship tool; more Wikipedia corruption; Talla context; “cop nights”; disability update; measles coincidence; assisted suicide; the “four olds”; digital ID by the back door; quotes again

February: BBC lack of coverage…; “You cannot change your sex”; icy Great Lakes; “our cancer mystery”; measles scaremongering; the VDPS; germ versus terrain; BBC bias; “Hacking wiki again”; digital ID pushback

January: Streisand again; yet another personal story; ambulance calls; sex-selective abortions; Talla context; reputation; after the event; a woman who said No; defections to Reform; digital ID via children

December: What will be the next “Talla”?; climate snippets; mask pushback; Spiked; “Superflu”; abortion arrest; vax trial testimony; staying sceptical; can’t stop Christ...

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