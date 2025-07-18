Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to various previous articles, this is a brief post to alert readers to two opportunities to make representation to the authorities on important matters.

1. The WHO International Health Regulations

The first concerns the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations (IHRs).

For those wanting background, there are plenty of links here:

In order to make representation to ministers in the UK, Together have created this useful tool:

It is easy to use, and doesn’t take long. And I suspect that short messages have almost as much impact as longer ones.

And also that even if nothing much changes any time soon, it is preferable if the authorities are aware that plenty of people are alert to what is going on.

NB the deadline is Saturday 19th July, i.e. tomorrow at the time of posting.

2. A call for evidence re digital ID

The second (which relates particularly to the UK) is this Call for Evidence re “harnessing the potential of new digital forms of identification”:

For more information and guidance, see e.g. Big Brother Watch or Together. The submission process essentially involves uploading a Word document or equivalent. And it is not necessary to address all the questions.

For what it’s worth, my brief take on questions 2 and 4 is that existing provisions would suffice if they were actually enforced, and that government over-reach (such as that seen in the covid era) would be much worse with digital ID.

More broadly, I am again reminded of some words from Edward Snowden, featured memorably here in the Jean-Michel Jarre track Exit:

Technology can actually increase privacy. The question is: “Why are our private details that are transmitted online, and why are private details that are stored on our personal devices, any different from the details of the private records of our lives that are stored in our private journals? I think [that] saying that you don’t care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different from saying that you don’t care about freedom of speech because you have nothing to say. It’s a deeply antisocial principle. Because rights are not just individual. They’re collective. And what may not have value to you today may have value to an entire population… an entire people… or an entire way of life tomorrow. And if you don’t stand up for it, then who will?

