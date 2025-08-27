Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This short post features two pre-2020 warnings from people who are generally well worth listening to.

Tim Berners-Lee in 2016: “You have to take care of the internet”

Not least in the context of this post…

I was interested to see this 2016 clip from Tim Berners-Lee, who is often credited with the invention of the World Wide Web (emphasis added):

[Interviewer] What would you like us to know about the future of the web? [Berners-Lee] That you have to take care of it…. You can spend… 99% of your life just using the web. But the other 1%… please think about protecting it… looking at the legislation that is coming through… Is someone trying to put legislation in your country, or another country, which is trying to take control of the web…? Look at the deals with the big companies… are they in fact starting to restrict your freedom? And, if necessary, use that 1% of your time to go out and protest. Get everybody… start a movement… You need to be… maybe… an activist… If you use [the internet] then you have a duty also to protect it…

Jonathan Sumption in 2019: “We will not recognise the end of democracy when it comes…”

In a not dissimilar vein, and further to these posts…

I was interested to read this part of Jonathan Sumption’s The Reith Lectures in 2019 (emphasis added)

There is already plenty of gloomy speculation about how long democracy can last against an adverse economic background without my adding to it. Prophets are usually wrong, but one thing I will prophesy; we will not recognise the end of democracy when it comes, if it does. Advanced democracies are not overthrown, there are no tanks on the street, no sudden catastrophes, no brash dictators or braying mobs; instead, their institutions are imperceptibly drained of everything that once made them democratic. The labels will still be there, but they will no longer describe the contents; the facade will still stand, but there will be nothing behind it; the rhetoric of democracy will be unchanged, but it will be meaningless. And the fault will be ours.

Among other things, Lord Sumption is a former senior judge who sat on the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom between 2012 and 2018.

His words in 2019 came only a matter of weeks before the establishment of The Trusted News Initiative, headed by the BBC:

We could do with hearing more from the likes of Berners-Lee and Sumption. And indeed anyone with any sort of public voice. Until there is a much wider recognition of where things are currently heading, I doubt much will change. And the chances of that happening through the mainstream media look increasingly remote.

