Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in the context of this post…

…I was interested to see these recent changes to dietary guidelines for Americans:

“The most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in our nation’s history”

The opening words of the document are striking:

These Guidelines mark the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in our nation’s history.

We have come a long way from the 1995-2005 Food Guide Pyramid:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr posted this South Park sketch from 2014:

Get the president on the phone. Tell him to have some steak with his butter.

“A big but…”

I am reminded of Dr Zoë Harcombe, an independent author, researcher and speaker in the field of diet, health and nutrition, who I first encountered in the covid era, not least following the publication of her impressive article SAGE Conflicts of Interests and other matters.

Dr Harcombe is particularly noteworthy for bringing a successful libel case against The Mail on Sunday which in 2019 published a “takedown” of herself, GP Malcolm Kendrick, and cardiologist Aseem Malhotra…

…for, in the words of this British Medical Journal article…

…being purveyors of fake news and scare stories on statins that it said had caused harm on a scale worse than that of the MMR vaccine scandal. The main article was headed, “Deadly propaganda of the STATIN DENIERS,” and an editorial was published under the headline, “There is a special place in hell for the doctors who claim statins don’t work.”

I wonder how much money the Daily Mail and General Trust has received from pharmaceutical interests over recent years.

In 2024, following Harcombe and Kendrick’s successful legal challenge, this apology was published:

At trial, the Court held that our articles had accused Dr Harcombe and Dr Kendrick of knowingly making false statements about statins, and that a very large number of people ceased to take statin medication and were exposed to serious risk of heart attack or stroke on a scale worse than the MMR vaccine scandal as a result of those false statements. The articles also alleged that there were strong grounds to suspect Dr Harcombe and Dr Kendrick of making these statements motivated by the hope that they would benefit materially, and included quotes from the then Health Secretary, Matt Hancock. We accept the findings of the Court that the inclusion of the Hancock quote created a misleading impression of what he said. We also accept that these allegations are untrue and ought not to have been published…

More details and links can be found here.

I find Dr Harcombe to be well worth listening to, especially on dietary matters. And in the context of the recent developments in America, I particularly recommend this recent article:

Dr Harcombe’s verdict:

The new guidelines are concise, readable and quite revolutionary, but there’s a big but…

She outlines the good news, including:

prioritising animal sources of protein over plant sources

the recommendation to consume dairy, including butter

the healthy fats section mentioning olive oil, butter and tallow — and the long overdue demise of seed oils

grains being way down the list

limiting highly processed foods, added sugars, refined carbohydrates and alcohol

the emphasis on breastfeeding

the statement that: “Individuals with certain chronic diseases may experience improved health outcomes when following a lower carbohydrate diet” in the context of more than 70% of American adults being overweight or obese and nearly 1 in 3 US adolescents having prediabetes

warnings about nutritional deficiencies that are likely to arise from vegetarian and vegan diets

the removal of the 30% cap on total fat

In summary, she says:

The new guidelines are concise, readable and quite revolutionary, but there’s a big but… …the saturated fat cap remains: “Saturated fat consumption should not exceed 10% of total daily calories.” This is the huge ‘but’, because all the good news in the guidelines is incompatible with that one preserved guideline… If the 10% saturated fat cap is followed, all the good advice to eat real food (red meat, oily fish, eggs, dairy, olive oil etc) cannot be followed. If the good advice to eat real food is followed, the 10% saturated fat cap cannot be followed

And adds:

We don’t yet know how this contradiction might get resolved. Even with this anomaly, the new South Park pyramid is infinitely better than the UK dietary advice. This is called ‘The Eatwell Guide’. I have always called it ‘The Eatbadly Guide’. Our terrible beige, starchy, commercial dominance looks even worse alongside MAHA’s bold real food bounty. Make Britain Healthy Again!

A longer version of Dr Harcombe’s article can be found here on her website.

For several years, I have applied to my own diet much of what she advocates. And, as far as I can tell, my health is much improved as a result. Perhaps the best general piece of advice I have encountered is to eat mainly the types of food that were available to our great-grandparents.

But I suspect that “the science” on which dietary advice has been based for decades will take a while to work its way out of the system:

As Harcombe comments:

If you ask those who believe the diet-heart hypothesis, of course you’ll get a defence of the diet-heart hypothesis!

In this context, The Clot Thickens, by the aforementioned Dr Malcolm Kendrick, is well worth reading:

“They suppressed the data…”

And finally, in the context of the recent change to US dietary guidelines, here is a remarkable recent clip from FDA Commissioner Dr Marty Makary (transcript below):

They suppressed the data for 16 years. Two other large studies failed to show an association. Finally, this study trickled out in the medical literature. Nobody noticed it. Those in the low-fat group had higher rates of heart attacks.

I am reminded of this 2016 study from the Czech Republic…

…whose conclusion reads (emphasis added):

Our results do not support the association between CVDs [cardiovascular diseases] and saturated fat, which is still contained in official dietary guidelines. Instead, they agree with data accumulated from recent studies that link CVD risk with the high glycaemic index/load of carbohydrate-based diets. In the absence of any scientific evidence connecting saturated fat with CVDs, these findings show that current dietary recommendations regarding CVDs should be seriously reconsidered.

Back to Dr Makary…

Why? Maybe because when you avoid fat, you have to pound food with carbohydrates and often ultra-processed carbohydrates stripped of fiber and chopped up… that functions like sugar. We created a generation of children with low protein, high carbohydrates, sugar addiction, and burdened with ultra-processed foods. And what did we do as a medical field? Drugged them… at scale. Those days are over. We are telling people the truth about food.

I look forward to UK public health officials adopting a similar approach. But I am not holding my breath.

