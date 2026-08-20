Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This recent 15-minute video, featuring testimony from Hrafn Margeirsson, deserves a wide audience:

Several things particularly struck me:

his measured, sober and sensible assessment of the covid era

the sudden and tragic deterioration of his 18-year-old daughter’s health after taking two covid shots

his extraordinary encounter with Iceland’s Minister of Health — who apparently personally intervened in 2020 to prevent her own mother-in-law from receiving a covid shot

his comments at the end in relation to a quotation about the disgusting state of Icelandic society

An annotated transcript of the translation (from Icelandic) in the video is below.

Introduction

It is gratifying to see such a strong turnout here today. At the same time, it is deeply saddening that this meeting needs to take place at all. My name is Hrafn Margeirsson, and I want to briefly share my own experience regarding the covid injections and their consequences. Personally, I have little to complain about. I suffered no side-effects from these injections for one simple reason. Fortunately, I never took them. That was due not to any pre-determined stubbornness or ideological opposition. I was like many others. I sat almost spellbound watching the first civil protection information briefings with the now-famous trio, later joined by even more polished speakers, pouring their wisdom over the nation.

I guess he is referring to Iceland’s “trifecta” of Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason, Director of Health Alma Möller (of whom more later), and Director of Civil Protection Víðir Reynisson:

But as those briefings became more frequent and I was able to view them more critically, they began to strike me as increasingly strange. I got the feeling that the speakers had received the questions in advance. Journalists present later assured me that that was not the case. Still, it came very close to it. Reporters were seemingly allowed only one question, and were not allowed to follow up. As a result, the officials could essentially answer however they pleased without ever being required to justify their claims.

Absurd theatre

Then the medicines that were supposed to save the world began arriving in Iceland. I remember the first shipment vividly. The national broadcaster RUV was there to cover it. It consisted of two small boxes perhaps weighing 12-15 kilos each. They had been placed dramatically on a large freight pallet. And then a massive forklift transported the pallet around a warehouse under police escort. I remember thinking, “What kind of absurd theatre is this? What exactly are they trying to sell us?” Then the vaccination campaign began at Laugardalshöll arena [in Reykjavík]. RUV was there constantly as well, always interviewing the same exceptionally cheerful nurse, who smiled and laughed almost every single time. Everything was wonderful. Everything was positive. Everything was going smoothly. In the background, Freddie Mercury’s great rock anthems played loudly.

Vaccine harm

It was all supposed to feel uplifting and exciting. But to me it smelled of poorly prepared propaganda. And it was not enjoyable for everyone. Reports soon emerged of people becoming seriously ill shortly after receiving the injections. Fortunately, many recovered, more than did not, but certainly not all. I remember a report on RUV about an elderly man, I believe from Mosfellsbær [a town near Reykjavík], whose wife had received an injection just days earlier. She became gravely ill almost immediately and died during the night. In my naïveté, I thought the campaign would be halted instantly and an investigation launched. But nothing of the sort happened. The injections continued as if nothing had occurred, and the story was never followed up. I also remember another report concerning a 19-year-old woman in the prime of her life who became paralysed from the waist down the day after receiving an injection, and was hospitalised at Landspítali [the leading Icelandic university hospital]. That story also disappeared without follow-up, and to this day I do not whether or not she recovered. Around the same time, I saw reports in the Danish media that Denmark had withdrawn the AstraZeneca vaccine because of serious side-effects observed there and elsewhere. Yet at that very moment Iceland still had 70,000 AstraZeneca doses in stock, and every single one of them was used.

A highly remarkable story

Then came what I considered a highly remarkable story, published in March 2021 in Mannlíf magazine [the name literally translates as something like “Social Life”]. Journalist Trausti Hafsteinsson reported that Alma Möller, then Director of Health, and one of the strongest advocates for vaccinating the entire nation, had personally intervened to prevent her own mother-in-law, a resident at the Sóltún Nursing Home, from receiving the injection.

Here is the article:

The Deepl translation of the headline is:

Alma said to have forbidden vaccination of a close family member – Leak reported to the Data Protection Authority and the police

And the opening paragraph translates as:

Nurse Helga Birgisdóttir claims that Alma Möller, the country’s chief medical officer, along with her husband, has forbidden a close family member residing at the Sóltún nursing home from being vaccinated. Furthermore, Helga says that those who leaked this information are being sought with a burning light. Alma denies the latter claim in an interview with Mannlíf.

I presume that “sought with a burning light” is an over-literal translation of the Icelandic for something like “hunted down”.

That elderly woman’s son is Torfi Fjalar Jónasson, a cardiologist, and Alma Möller’s husband. What did this physician couple know at the time that others did not? They have never been forced to answer that question. In the financial world, using privileged insider information is a criminal offence. As for myself, having always been healthy, I decided that, if I caught the virus, I would most likely recover naturally. So I chose not to get vaccinated. I went everywhere. I never sanitised my hands. I touched store shelves, railings, elevator buttons, keyboards. I shook hands freely, hugged people, kissed those who welcomed it. I never got tested, never quarantined, and took virtually no precautions except wearing a mask where absolutely required. And the consequences have truly caught up with me. To this day I still do not know whether I ever contracted covid at all. This was supposed to be the plague that would bury us in mass graves.

[My daughter] had always been perfectly healthy…

But not everyone was so fortunate. In mid-June 2021, my daughter, recently turned 18, received a Pfizer covid injection followed by a second one three weeks later. The batch numbers were FC2336 and FE2090. According to research, these batches contained traces of E. Coli contaminants and the carcinogenic SV40 promoter, substances used in laboratory experiments to induce cancer in rats and other test animals.

For more background on the above, see e.g. this fairly short post featuring an explanatory video from independent medical writer Maryanne Demasi:

[My daughter] had always been perfectly healthy. She trained intensely in sports and competed internationally for Iceland in her discipline at the junior level. But shortly after the second injection her health began to deteriorate. First came disruptions to her menstrual cycle, something experienced by thousands of women, many very severely. Yet they were shown little sympathy and were often dismissed as hysterical, or imagining things. The term “misogyny” had been used for far less. Later that winter, my daughter collapsed twice during athletic competitions because of excruciating back pain for which no explanation could be found until much later. Then came anxiety, something she had never struggled with before. She was prescribed anti-anxiety medication. Soon after, she developed chronic diarrhoea that proved extremely difficult to treat. Doctors blamed the medication’s side-effects. Then came loss of appetite and difficulty keeping food down. Again, the medication was blamed. By 2024, she had lost 10 kg, and she had never been large to begin with. Still doctors attributed everything to the medication. That summer, she working in the Mývatn region [in the north of Iceland]. In July 2024 she sought medical care there because of severe abdominal pain and worsening illness. She was given painkillers and sent home. No blood tests were taken. A week later, when her condition had worsened further, she went to the hospital in Húsavík. There she was diagnosed with gastritis, prescribed medication and sent home. Again, no blood tests were taken.

“Turbo cancers”

By August, she had become so weak she could no longer work. She returned to Reykjavík and went to the emergency department at Landspítali. There, at last, blood tests were performed. And the results practically screamed cancer.

The cancer originated in her colon, something almost unheard of in young women, and had already spread to her liver and lung. The shock to her and everyone close to her was indescribable. A few days later, after work, I was sitting in a break room scrolling through a Norwegian publication called Steigan. By pure coincidence I came across an article titled Covid vaccines cause cancer. It described a new category of aggressive cancers now referred to as “turbo cancers”. That was the first time I had encountered the term.

Here is the article:

Deepl translation:

The fact that the “COVID vaccine” has not yet been banned is probably one of the world’s biggest medical scandals! By the editorial staff at Derimot.no. After the entire world experienced a massive “vaccination campaign,” we have seen a surge in many different types of side effects, such as heart problems, vision problems, blood clots, infertility, miscarriages, cancer, and, not least, sudden deaths.

The caption states:

Bill Gates is one of those who profits the most from the dangerous covid “vaccines.”

Back to the main video…

As I slowly worked my way through the Norwegian text, I realised that the article described my daughter’s illness point by point. As her disease progressed, she would go on to check every single box exactly as the article described. The medical team treating her was baffled and desperate. According to them, they had never seen cancer spread so rapidly. On November 12th 2024, my daughter died at Landspítali hospital… 21 years old, after receiving two covid-19 injections that I believe proved fatal. “But wasn’t she simply genetically predisposed?” some may ask. “Do you have any evidence for these claims?” My answer is this: during her final struggle for life, well over 100 tissue samples were taken and analysed. Every single result showed the same thing. She had no underlying cancer risk factors whatsoever. She had been entirely healthy.

According to UK colorectal cancer surgeon T James Royle, who has had the courage to speak out about what is happening, the “SV40 tumour promotor” is but one of many potential mechanisms of mRNA injections inducing “turbo” cancers:

And I am remind of this related article whose title is a quotation from a recent article by breast cancer specialist Professor Charlotte Kuperwasser:

Secret agreements

It was through the Icelandic health care system that she received these injections. When the Icelandic state signed agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers, those companies explicitly waived all liability for any harm their products might cause recipients. The reason was simple. These products were experimental and insufficiently tested. No long-term or even adequate short-term safety studies had been completed. Nor was their effectiveness against the virus fully established. Thus the Icelandic state assumed full responsibility for any resulting harm. Parliament passed Act 156 (2020), acknowledging the state’s liability towards individuals harmed by these products. Yet despite that, people suffering vaccine injuries have found it extraordinarily difficult to obtain justice or compensation from the Icelandic state.

A remarkable encounter with Alma Möller

About a year ago, the Icelandic Cancer Society hosted a symposium here in Skógarhlíð [in Reykjavík] on how to reduce the risks of cancer. The keynote speaker was Alma Möller, former Director of Health and now Minister of Health. She spoke well enough. She emphasised healthy eating, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, sleeping well, exercising, and maintaining an active lifestyle… all perfectly reasonable advice. After the symposium, I waited for her in the parking lot and asked whether she had a moment to speak with me. She kindly replied that she was in no rush. I thanked her for her lecture which I said I had appreciated in many ways. But I added that I found it strange that she had not mentioned the significant rise in excess deaths over the past four or five years, nor the sharp increase from cancer during the same period, particularly among young people. “I’m not familiar with that,” she replied. “I’ve never heard anything about it.” I said, “Alma, I simply don’t believe you. You were Director of Health and now you are Minister for Health. Surely you must know about this.” “No, never heard it,” she insisted. “This is entirely new to me.” Then I asked whether she thought there could be any connection to the covid injections. “The covid injections? Absolutely not!” she replied. “They were extremely safe, effective and necessary. You are completely mistaken.” I answered: “Then why did you prevent your own mother-in-law from being vaccinated at Sóltún [Nursing Home]… in late 2020?” I do not think I have ever seen anyone’s expression change so rapidly. At the time, she was using a cane, and, for a brief moment, I thought she might strike me with it.

“You should know that I do not discuss my mother-in-law’s medical matters with strangers,” she snapped. “Never. And you should also know that she eventually received the injection…”

“I do not discuss my mother-in-law’s medical matters with strangers…”

And in the next breath:

“…you should also know that she eventually received the injection.”

I find it ironic that, in 2021, in many parts of Europe, people not unlike Alma Möller were ensuring that a person’s covid vaccination status was everyone’s business:

I remember those days well, when people would come into work, or to the pub, or indeed to a church homegroup, and declare that they had had their covid jab.

I calmly asked whether she would at least be willing to discuss the covid injections in general, entirely apart from her mother-in-law. She gave no answer. Suddenly, in a great hurry, she limped quickly towards her ministerial car and drove away without saying goodbye. People’s reactions often reveal far more than their words.

A disgusting society

The agreement approved by Parliament in which the Icelandic state accepted liability on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, was never shown to Parliament itself. The media were never allowed to see it. And the Icelandic people, who were effectively used as experimental subjects, were certainly never allowed to see it. It was treated as a state secret. Fortunately, the agreement was eventually leaked online, and, as it happens, I have a printed copy of it right here. Lately, I have often reflected on the words of the late Styrmir Gunnarsson, longtime editor of Morgunblaðsins [literally “The Morning Newspaper”]. His remarks have been quoted many times.

Styrmir Gunnarsson

Styrmir was a serious and thoughtful man who did not speak lightly. During testimony before the Parliamentary Investigative Committee following Iceland’s 2008 financial collapse, he said: I have observed this society for over 50 years. It is a disgusting society. Everything about it is disgusting. There are no principles. There are no ideals. There is nothing. There is only opportunism and power struggles. When I first heard those words, I thought he had lost his mind. But he had not. He still had many years to live when he said that. And he continued writing intelligently and insightfully about Icelandic society until the very end. Thank you for listening.

Related:

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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