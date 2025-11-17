Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

A few years ago I listened to the audiobook version of Forrest Maready’s The Moth in the Iron Lung:

The book challenges the widely-held notion that poliovirus alone caused the polio epidemics of the early 20th century. Maready makes the case that widespread use of neurotoxic pesticides, particularly lead arsenate and DDT, damaged the nervous systems of children, creating paralysis that was later misattributed to poliovirus virus.

The “moth” in the title relates to moth larvae that devastated crops, prompting massive spraying of pesticides which were, according to Maready, the metaphorical culprit “in the iron lung” — the mechanical respirator used for the victims of paralysis:

An “iron lung”

The Moth in the Iron Lung follows books such as Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, originally published in 1962:

Lead arsenate

In case it’s not obvious, lead arsenate contains not only lead, but also arsenic.

Here are some relevant parts of a recent Safety Data Sheet from a chemical supplier of the compound:

And here is the Hazardous Substance Fact Sheet from the New Jersey Department of Health:

Note particularly the section highlighted at the bottom-right.

Lead arsenate has a health hazard rating of 4, the highest available.

But…

The use of lead arsenate insecticide was an internationally accepted practice… [it] was used in many countries , including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the USA… for insect pests on apples and other fruit tree, garden crops and turf grasses, on rubber and coffee trees and for mosquito abatement in cattle dips.

It was not until the second half of the 20th century that the use of lead arsenate was terminated:

…in early 1950s in Massachusetts, USA, in New York and other States in the mid-1960s, and in 1984 in Washington State. All insecticidal uses of lead arsenate in the USA were officially banned on 1 August 1988… In Australia, use of lead arsenate decreased after the introduction of DDT in 1950, and it has not been used on exported crops since 1983…

DDT

Here is an equivalent Safety Data Sheet for DDT (which stands for dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane):

And here is DDT’s Hazardous Substance Fact Sheet from the New Jersey Department of Health:

Safe and effective… according to the experts…

DDT featured prominently in advertising in the late 1940s.

Here is an advert from LIFE magazine:

And here is a 1947 advert for children’s room wallpaper (and ceiling paper):

Actual tests have proved that one fly can carry as many as 6,600,000 bacteria! Imagine the health hazard — especially to children — from flies seriously suspected of transmitting such diseases as scarlet fever, measles, typhoid, diarrhoea… even dread polio!

And we can help you “protect your children” with DDT-impregnated wallpaper which is:

NON-HAZARDOUS to children or adults… Certified to be absolutely safe for home use. Tested and commended by Parents’ Magazine.

And

So convenient…

Finally, here is a two-minute video showing footage of:

[i] someone from the US government spraying DDT insecticide on children in 1947…

[Voiceover] With the possibility of a serious infantile paralysis epidemic, health authorities of the city of San Antonio, Texas, attacked the germ carriers throughout the city. With the war-discovered DDT and special sprayers, sections of the city are blanketed with the insecticide in the fight to stop the spread of the dreaded poliomyelitis. Every suspected spot is sprayed.

[ii] what was happening in Africa around the same time:

[Voiceover] A medical officer [health expert] explains [that] buildings treated with DDT remain effective against mosquitoes for about three months. The Africans at first are not very impressed. Some are afraid that the DDT will poison them, while others suspect some sort of witchcraft. The entomologist [insect expert] calls for a bowl of porridge. This is sprayed with the solution [of DDT] in full view of the audience. He now eats several spoonfuls of the mixture to show that the contaminated food is harmless. Even this fails to convince the audience… the chief spokesman… states his objections with eloquence. He says that the new medicine is a bad poison that may exterminate the whole tribe.

Not least in the context of recent posts about World War I, I was wondering how many church leaders and mission organisations might have supported “the miracle of DDT”.

I asked AlterAI:

Did church leaders ever promote the use of DDT? (100 words)

The response I got was:

After World War II, church leaders promoted DDT as a humanitarian blessing aligned with Christian duty to “defeat pestilence.” Catholic, Protestant, and missionary organizations like the World Council of Churches endorsed its use in global health campaigns, often partnering with colonial and industrial networks. Corporations supplied DDT to missions at reduced or no cost, exploiting religious credibility to broaden acceptance. Bishops and clergy publicly praised “chemical progress” as divine providence. When ecological harms emerged in the 1960s, churches quietly dropped the rhetoric without acknowledging complicity. The episode illustrates how moral authority was co‑opted by industry-driven technocratic agendas.

Apparently this can be verified through the mid-20th century archives of the World Council and Churches, Catholic Mission Periodicals, and Anglican Church Missionary Society (CMS).

Not least in the context of the past five years, I do not find it hard to believe any of the above, and I can well imagine DDT being promoted as part of a global health campaign under the guise of scientific progress (“Praise God for his mercy!”) and “man’s dominion over nature” (citing Genesis 1:28).

Stop the spread…

An omnipresent airborne threat…

A $afe and effective global health solution… according to the experts…

Trust the authorities…

Trust the science…

What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.

“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

