Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I don’t know when I first heard the phrase “the first casualty of war is truth”. Perhaps it was in history lessons at school. But in any case those words have stayed with me.

It is not a new idea. Indeed some claim that the phrase “in war, truth is the first casualty” originates from Aeschylus, the first of classical Athens’ great dramatists, sometimes called the “father of tragedy”, who lived around 2,500 years ago. Others dispute that, but there is no doubt that the sentiment — or something like it — has often been repeated.

And the notion that the first casualty of war is truth is surely more important to bear in mind than ever. Particularly in a world where artificial intelligence is being used to blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy:

There is no shortage of available examples to illustrate the general point. One of the most well-known — from before the era of AI — is featured below. But the bottom line here is essentially about the importance of asking, whenever we see anything reported in the media:

To what extent can I be sure that what I am being told is true?

And that question is particularly important in the context of war.

I am reminded of this 2023 BBC News article…

…relating to former US president George H W Bush (once director of the CIA) in 1990. It is an example of how the mainstream media sometimes tells us something resembling the truth long after the actual event:

When Saddam Hussein invaded the oil-rich emirate of Kuwait in August 1990, President George HW Bush snarled: “This will not stand.” But as US troops were scrambled to the Gulf, the American public was dubious about the justification for military action. The Kuwaiti government-in-exile promptly hired a US public relations firm, Hill & Knowlton, whose Washington DC office was run by Bush’s former chief of staff. The PR firm coached a purported witness, introduced as a 15-year-old girl called “Nayirah”, to tearfully tell US congressmen in October 1990 that Iraqi soldiers had entered a hospital in Kuwait, removed babies from incubators and left them to die on the cold floor. Nayirah, reporters were assured, was using an assumed name for fear of reprisals against her family back home. Only after the war would it emerge she was the daughter of Kuwait’s ambassador to the US. And her story was completely baseless, as John MacArthur details in his book, Second Front, Censorship and Propaganda in the 1991 Gulf War. Bush is recorded as having publicly touted this tall tale at least six times as he blew the bugle of war. “Babies pulled from incubators and scattered like firewood across the floor,” the president said on one occasion during a speech to US troops in Saudi Arabia. MacArthur writes that the hoax helped rally the American people behind calls for military action. In January 1991, Bush’s war resolution narrowly passed the Senate. Six senators cited the incubators story as justification for authorising the conflict, notes MacArthur. Operation Desert Storm launched days later.

A related 1992 New York Times article from John MacArthur is available here .

A clip of the testimony from “Nayirah” can be viewed at 36:39-37:49 here:

As to Iran in 2026, I am reminded of the Iranian Coup of 1953…

…which was covered here in 2018 by the pre-Trusted News Initiative BBC (emphasis added):

In 1953 Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadeq was overthrown in a coup. It was billed as a popular uprising in support of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, yet behind the scenes were the British and American intelligence services. Mossadeq had swept to power only two years earlier promising to nationalise Iran’s vast oil reserves, but this, along with an apparent Communist threat, worried the two western governments whose post-war economies relied heavily on access to Iranian oil…

I am reminded of another famous quote — one that is often attributed to Mark Twain:

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem