Of the many aspects of what happened in the covid era, I suspect that the censorship is, perhaps fittingly, one of the lesser-known.

I guess that most people are now at least somewhat aware that covid was not the threat it was made out to be, that the lockdowns did a lot of damage (particularly to children), and that the vaccines did much more harm than good. But I wonder how much is known about the extraordinary levels of censorship of that time.

In this podcast with Tom Nelson, diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig describes her experience of covid era censorship which she has written about in her recently published book Spiked: A shot in the dark:

[Craig] I’m not a natural writer. I find it really hard work, but I just think it’s so important that [what happened during the covid era is] written down and referenced and recorded… and that also… in having done all of that… there’s no point if no-one’s going to actually read [it]! So I’ve tried to put into [the book] stories as well… around what was happening to people… what was happening to me, because I was challenged by the General Medical Council during that period… and other doctors were going through various witch-hunts… And I think all of that is really important… and also of course the censorship story, because none of it… would really make sense… to somebody who has just lived a parallel life since 2020. It doesn’t make sense unless you understand why you didn’t hear the other side of the story… You have to understand that first, I think, before you can then open your mind to thinking, “Well, actually, there was another side to this story.” [Nelson] Do you want to start by talking about the censorship? [Craig] Sure. What it felt like at the time was mostly smearing. As an individual involved in [challenging the covid narrative] I was being constantly smeared...

I remember Dr Craig being hounded in early 2021 by Tory MP Neil O’Brien, who was then Parliamentary Private Secretary to Justice Secretary Robert Buckland:

Shortly afterwards, O’Brien was featured in this Times article:

From the article, a puff piece if ever there was one:

It isn’t often that politicians are granted nicknames — not flattering ones, at least. Yet the Conservative MP Neil O’Brien has the best one in Westminster. The MP for Harborough has become a virtual superhero in the fight against conspiracy theorists, hunting out lockdown sceptics on social media and destroying them with a barrage of facts. He has been so ferocious that one columnist asked if he had taken amphetamines. Another branded him the “witchfinder-general”. He is dogged in his pursuit of guilty parties and has taken to keeping charge sheets against them — records of deleted tweets and inaccuracies he bombards them with. His relentlessness has been likened to that of a shadowy thriller character you just can’t shake off… The most obvious reason for his passion is that he is married to a doctor. His wife, Jemma, is a GP and administers Covid-19 vaccines on Fridays… [O’Brien] went to Oxford to study medicine, transferring after one term to philosophy, politics and economics. “I loved medicine, but I was sucked in by the lure of politics and economics,” he says…

And:

It was a recent tweet by O’Brien, listing unearthed comments by the Covid sceptic Dr Clare Craig to show “how she’s used her professional qualifications to spread dangerous disinformation”, that prompted Julia Hartley-Brewer to call him a witchfinder-general… Last month he joined a group of volunteers, including the King’s College London science lecturer Stuart Ritchie and an anonymous doctor, to launch a website — Anti-Virus: The Covid-19 FAQ…

As far as I can tell, the Anti-Virus: The Covid-19 FAQ website — along with its “barrage of facts” — was removed from the internet several years ago. All I could find was this blurry image:

Make of that what you will.

[Craig] One interesting aspect of [the censorship] was that when I made a mistake… it would get really widely shared, but when I was telling an inconvenient truth it would get shut down. And so you start to see this pattern about how different things get treated. And there was this… group of people who were telling a story about how there was a military-grade shutdown operation going on… and they were calling it the 77th Brigade… When people were attacking me they’d say, “Don’t worry Clare, he’s just 77th Brigade.” When I was at the receiving end of all that, I wasn’t really sure what to make of it… Are these people actually making up some crazy stories? Are these people bots actually, and not real people at all? [There has been — and still is — a lot of bot activity on Twitter/X] And then it came out in the press that this 77th Brigade was a real army unit who were charged originally with stopping terrorism and foreign interference in the UK.

They were meant to be shutting down bad foreign influence, but they were shutting down me [laughter]. And I am just a regular British doctor. I had nothing to gain at all… and everything to lose. And these military people were coming after me… and people like me. And some of that has been exposed in the mainstream press since, but, frankly, I think there’s a lot more exposure to come, and I think most people haven’t seen the exposure there has been. Now I think that may be… slightly different… in the United States, because you’ve had big high-profile court cases around censorship, and… even court cases… that didn’t necessarily go the way we would want them to go… [but] they still existed. The evidence was all put into the public domain, and you’ve had Congress and the Senate… their various committees reviewing these things and challenging it… because you’ve got the [First] Amendment. And that… is so precious… and I am so grateful for America that that exists, because every other Western country… every other one… has failed on this… and we are going in the opposite direction… and we need you guys. So thank you. [Nelson] You are welcome… Do you think the military grade psyop is still going on now? Or are these people just standing down… and they’re not doing it now…? [Craig] I don’t know what they’re up to. I do know that… around 2022… 2023… there were politicians in our parliament who were asking questions about this because it had come out in the mainstream press. And they were saying, “Look, what’s going on with this 77th Brigade? Who are they accountable to? How many people are employed? What is their current remit?”

Here, for example, is a written parliamentary question from former Tory leader David Davis tabled in January 2023:

And here is the reply from the Minister of State for the Armed Forces at the time:

77th Brigade was created in 2015 and conducts information operations, including information activity and outreach, across a range of disciplines… Like many Armed Forces units, 77th Brigade supported the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and provided support to the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport, who were working to counter disinformation.

Back to the podcast…

[Craig] And… there was a unit in addition to the 77th Brigade called the Counter-Disinformation Unit [CDU]… It began its life under the social media and culture department. But around the time when [the] censorship story broke, it got moved to a different department. And this was [at] a time when Russia had invaded Ukraine… and they claimed… their main remit at the time was Russia invading Ukraine… and they moved [the CDU to] the department for science and technology and innovation.

This is detailed on the gov.uk website:

[Craig] Now, why do you need a counter-disinformation unit in your science department? Science is about challenging… and debate… and humility, because science only works when we admit that we [are sometimes] wrong about things… so that we can learn and see what it is we’re wrong about… and we can test hypotheses and we can engage with other scientists and challenge their work… and try between us to reach something closer to… the truth. And… instead we have this counter-disinformation unit, funded by taxpayers like me, in our science and technology department. [Nelson] Did I write this note down incorrectly from your book… that the UN recruited 110,000 social media influencers? Does that sound right? [Craig] That is right.

See for example:

[Craig] It is so upside down, isn’t it? The UN, through various different means, are doing the opposite… often… of what they’re meant to be there for. And this is absolutely the opposite of what you’d think they were doing… It was actually through UNICEF [originally the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund]… which is meant to be… children and refugees. What’s going on there… that they’re channeling money in that direction to shut people down? It’s really disturbing…

For further reading on what was going on in the UK during the covid era, I recommend this 2023 article:

