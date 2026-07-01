Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…this fairly recent Good Morning Britain interview is worth a look:

The interviewee Sammy Woodhouse was groomed and abused by a child sex ring at 14. She is now 32, and works to prevent others from suffering same fate and help victims find justice. She is the author of Just a Child:

A partial transcript is below:

[Susanna Reid, interviewer] Our main news this morning is the fact that the National Crime Agency is ordering police forces across the country to re-open their grooming gang investigations…

I do find it striking how mainstream media journalists — and politicians — seem reluctant to use the word rape.

[Reid] I don’t want to mischaracterise what you said… it’s just that you don’t have trust in the police forces… sort of examining their homework…

[Woodhouse] I’m not rejecting it. I welcome it. We should be doing absolutely everything in our power…

What do you think… you are sort of… almost rejecting what the NCA is doing today…?

[Reid] Baroness Louise Casey did a report in June 2025 and said… despite a lack of a full picture in the national data set… there is enough evidence now available in local police data in three police force areas which she examined… which showed disproportionate numbers of men from Asian ethnic backgrounds amongst suspects for group-based child sexual exploitation.

Our report which is released today shows that this goes back as early as the 1950s… children have been groomed, raped, abused, tortured, trafficked, criminalised, impregnated, murdered, blamed… as we know there was a lot of people that wouldn’t dare go near these grooming, because majorities of perpetrators were Pakistani Muslim men and… people [were]… afraid [of being] called racist or Islamophobic. And unfortunately… we’re still sat here in 2026 and can’t have an open and honest conversation about what’s happening to children in our country.

There still seems to be a focus on protecting the individuals that caused this rather than protecting the victims… and, as we know, there’s been a lot of government corruption throughout these cases.

[Sammy Woodhouse] No, I don’t. And that’s because I’ve seen first-hand the failures and the negligence and the corruption that has been playing out not just… back in 1999 when it was happening to me… but currently… this is still going on…

[Ed Balls, interviewer] Joining us from Rotherham is campaigner and grooming gang survivor Sammy Woodhouse… This is the National Crime Agency sending cases which were not properly investigated… back to the same police forces which failed to engage properly 5, 10, 15 years ago. Do you believe that the police can get it right second time round?

[Woodhouse] What you’ve got to remember is that there’s been police officers being involved in raping these children. And, as you say, we still don’t want to have certain conversations around the fact that you know majority were Muslim men. I mean… I spoke to your colleague earlier before coming on… and he said I weren’t even allowed to… talk about race.

Do you know how disrespectful it is for people like me, that have lived this, that have exposed it, that have been through absolute hell and back, to still be told we’re not allowed to talk about the race of some of these perpetrators after everything that we’ve been through? It’s just disgusting.

[Balls] I can assure you Sammy we’ve been talking about race all morning… and the fact that the grooming gangs in some parts of the country had a particular Asian ethnic male…

[Woodhouse] We’ve identified this in the report that’s going to be published today. It is throughout the entire United Kingdom… children as young as four years old sold and trafficked from Scotland to London.

I met back in 2015 with David Cameron when he was the Prime Minister. I told him all about this. The Tory party have done very little. Look at the Labour Party. This was all happening [when they were in power]. Then we’ve got Reform saying, “Oh well, we’re not going to do anything until… or if we get in power in three years time.”

We’ve got politicians in these political parties that have sacrificed people for votes… and still are... There’s still not enough being done and [while] it’s absolutely fantastic that we’re going to get some people off the streets… there are hundreds of thousands of perpetrators walking free… thousands of professionals that have never, ever been held to account…

It weren’t just about turning a blind eye. They [were] directly involved in raping the children. You had… perpetrators and their family members that were police officers… that were politicians… allowing them to get away with this. It’s corruption right up to the Home Office. I mean the Home Office know about my case and [the perpetrators’] entire operations [in] 1999.

[Reid] Sammy… I hear what you’re saying and I hope you feel that you have been given space to say what you want to say on our programme this morning… and we’re not shying away from addressing the facts that you are explaining…

[Woodhouse] Why was that [comment about not being allowed to talk about race] said to me then…?

[Reid] I don’t know. I’m sorry… but… I have just referred to the fact that Baroness Louise Casey in her own report addressed that.

[Woodhouse] We should never, ever shy away from anything. I don’t care what race or religion a person is. If you are raping and trafficking children, we must do everything in our power to stop it and those conversations… and [people saying we’re not allowed to talk about race] that’s the reason why people like me have never wanted to come forward… we’re just constantly being silenced…

[Reid] We’re not silencing you this morning. I hope you feel that… and, in fact, the conclusion of Baroness Casey’s report was… more effort is required… and, in particular, the ethnicity of perpetrators and offender motivations… in order to understand it better.

[Woodhouse] Well, that report certainly doesn’t shy away from race and religion… I hope everyone watching this will give that a read and… that gives survivors a platform… We’ve started criminal investigations… we’ve started lawsuits against… police, councils, NHS… [and] we are going to be naming… individuals and… doing private prosecutions.

[And I] hope that everybody around the country, including you as mainstream media, will do everything in your power to get the truth out about what is happening to children in the UK.