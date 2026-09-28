Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I doubt that most people getting their news from the mainstream media even know about the existence of the Allison Inquiry, which earlier this month heard testimony from Canadians injured by a covid vaccine:

The Inquiry was chaired by Canadian Member of Parliament Dean Allison and broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. It is the first time that Canadian lawmakers have had this sort of forum to listen to citizens speak of their experiences with the Covid-19 vaccines.

Here are two examples of those giving testimony:

A particularly sobering part of the proceedings came just before lunch each day when the names of some of the 1,400+ covid vaccine-injured people who had applied to appear at the hearings were read out.

On the final day, there was a presentation from Dr Peter McCullough, who, in the words of his website, is “one of the most published cardiologists in history”:

I first heard of Dr McCullough in 2021, and I featured him on the penultimate slide of the Twenty covid-related questions from October 2021 that I put together almost five years ago:

Here is Question 19: Why are credible mainstream doctors and scientists being censored?

And here is a short excerpt from what McCullough had to say (13:07ff) at the Allison Inquiry:

It’s been my clinical experience, after examining thousands of patients, that if anyone has any little flaw in their genetics… their epigenetics, or in their baseline condition, the vaccine seems to strike at that flaw. For example, if someone has a proclivity to blood clotting and they take the vaccine… boom! We are seeing the biggest blood clots we’ve ever seen in medical history. A blood clot in the leg before the pandemic was about an inch long. I have patients where the entire leg is a solid blood clot… [And] we are seeing anyone who has a polymorphism… a genetic difference in… proteins in the heart… to be the ones who are hit with myocarditis [inflammation of the heart muscle], for an example. It’s a multifactorial Venn diagram of who’s going to end up with a vaccine injury and who’s going to be spared. When I went on the Joe Rogan podcast towards the end of 2021 [I was asked] “Dr McCullough, if these vaccines are so bad, why isn’t everybody injured and dead?” I didn’t have an answer, but I have an answer now. It’s partly the variation in the concentration in the vials, which Public Health Canada and the Canadian agencies have refused to examine… the concentration of messenger RNA or adenoviral DNA in the vials… or examine for contaminants. It’s individual baseline variation… and then it’s the library of antibodies that they raise against this spike protein. If their immune system is perfect, they can neutralize every single bit of that spike protein… hopefully forever… and they never have a problem. But in an important paper by Yonker who is from Harvard, with little boys who are suffering myocarditis in Mass General Hospital…. and a control group of boys who were fine from taking the vaccine, the boys who had myocarditis, the antibodies were missing the spike protein… and the spike protein was allowed to cause damage.

There’s a great diversity of these vaccine injury syndromes. To make it more complicated, the spike protein shown on the left… it folds… it goes in different patterns, and it has different… characteristics of its own in the human body. The spike protein in one human body [does not behave in the same way] in another human body. It may fold in a way where it damages neurologic receptors in the spinal cord, causing transverse myelitis. It may fold in a way where it attaches to red blood cells and forms micro blood clots and… blindness in the eye. And you can see on the right… it goes everywhere. From the biodistribution and what we understand… [the] messenger RNA or adenoviral DNA in lipid nanoparticles and spike protein [goes] everywhere in the human body. This is the last thing you would want with a genetic code that is coding for a lethal protein. It is the worst biological idea I’ve ever heard in my life.

By way of reminder…

Right at the beginning of the covid vaccine rollout, the authorities were aware, from a study in rats, of how the lipid nanoparticles from the mRNA vaccines would almost certainly be transported to many parts of the human body.

Below is a snapshot from p21 of a report (with a Canadian sponsor) from November 2020 titled A Tissue Distribution Study of a [3H]-Labelled Lipid Nanoparticle-mRNA Formulation Containing ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 Following Intramuscular Administration in Wistar Han Rats:

And this is a snapshot from p45 of a January 2021 Australian Government document titled Nonclinical Evaluation Report for the BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY™) (often called the Pfizer vaccine, although it was actually developed by the German company BioNTech):

The concentration in the ovaries was substantially higher than the concentration in the heart.

And yet those who expressed concerns in relation to the potential impact on fertility were dismissed as crazy “anti-vaxxers”.

In relation to Dr McCullough’s analysis, UK pathologist Dr Clare Craig comments:

This is why siblings all had myocarditis in some families. It is worse than [Dr McCullough] says. The RNA was truncated making short proteins. The synthetic uridine caused the machinery to slip and produce other proteins. No one knows the full variety of shapes and autoimmune responses.

As far as I can tell, press coverage of the Allison Inquiry in the mainstream media has been minimal. Searching for “Allison Inquiry” on the BBC News website gives mainly links to local radio presenter Allison Ferns.

On the plus side, the Toronto Sun, which has a six-figure circulation, has covered the Inquiry and indeed published articles like this one:

We need more of this sort of journalism.

And finally here, not least to illustrate where things are at in the UK, here is a snapshot taken from the British Heart Foundation website in September 2026:

All the approved vaccines have been shown to be safe…

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency continues to monitor Covid-19 vaccines to make sure they meet strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

That’ll be the same Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) that is, as I understand it, still sitting on a Pfizer report showing heart conditions in the vaccinated getting worse over time. As discussed here:

The words of Maya Angelou again spring to mind:

Related

These posts in particular:

And these articles:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem