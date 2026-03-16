Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In this recent post…

…I featured this podcast with Tom Nelson and diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig, author of the recently published book Spiked: A shot in the dark:

This short post features the next section of that podcast (from 7:32), in which Dr Craig discusses the World Health Organization (WHO). A transcript is below, along with some additional links and figures.

The World Health Organization

[Craig] At the UN level, the other really disturbing thing [in addition to the 110,000 UN social media influencers discussed previously] is what the WHO [World Health Organization] have been up to… What’s troubling for me about the WHO is that they have such a powerful brand… unbelievably trusted… including by me up until recently… absolute faith that the WHO was set up with good intentions to do good… And they had plenty of good to be doing… so let them get on with it, right? But it’s changed so much recently. And if you speak to David Bell, who used to work for the WHO… he’s a doctor… he actually lives in Texas now, but he’s Australian…

Dr David Bell, former WHO medical officer and scientist

Here are the most recent of Dr David Bell’s many Daily Sceptic articles:

I remember him warning about the WHO pandemic treaty back in 2023:

The threat from the WHO has not gone away.

[Craig] And he will tell you how, when he worked for the WHO, they had priorities, and… they were always a bit overstretched… and they were always trying to figure out how they could do the most good… And all of that thinking just got turned on its head because covid became the priority over everything… over their TB program, over their HIV program, over their malaria program… All these things that could genuinely have saved lives… of children in particular, who’ve got a lot of life to lose… And instead it became all about covid in places in the world where covid really was not a threat of any kind… frankly, we can talk about how much of a threat it was anywhere, but nobody argues it was a threat in the places where they were removing these programs.

From the WHO dashboard at the time of writing:

I wonder what numbers those small dots in Africa and Asia actually represent.

I did find this table…

…which shows that Africa, with around 20% of the world’s population, has around 2.5% of the world’s “covid-19 deaths”, i.e. deaths associated with a test with which, in the words of its Nobel prize-winning inventor, “you can find almost anything in anybody”.

Even the total number of “covid deaths” in Africa is dwarfed by the number of malaria deaths on that continent in any single year (around half a million). And unlike for covid, most of those dying are young children.

For further context, the website Our World in Data has these charts…

For the five most populated continents:

For Europe, Africa and Asia:

The WHO dashboard also has these charts:

And these, which I found a bit odd at first glance…

…but which provide a stark contrast to the age profile for deaths from malaria.

But even for a country like the UK, the official government data — from the Office for National Statistics — shows that covid resulted in no more deaths than usual prior to the announcement of the “covid measures” on 23rd March 2020. Even though the virus had reportedly been circulating since the end of January.

Back to the podcast…

And so the WHO have become a real wolf in sheep’s clothing. And what’s frightening to me is that I can lay down why I’m saying that… really, really clearly… and I have… in the book… but most people are so not ready to hear that… it’s difficult to hear… because it’s such a trusted organisation.

Related:

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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