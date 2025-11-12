Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In this recent post...

...in the context of 1 John 5:19b — “the whole world is under the control of the evil one” — I wrote that:

The Bible says that the whole world is under the control of the evil one. And my working assumption is that “the whole world” includes governments, medical regulators and the media. But I genuinely wonder how many “Bible-believing” Christians — and particularly their leaders — actually believe what that Bible verse says.

And I thought it worth elaborating on that point.

For ease of reading, I will use the pseudonym “St Albert’s” for the church that I attend.

It seems to me that many Christians, and particularly the leadership at St Albert’s, take the view that we can broadly trust the Establishment. By way of example, during the covid era I was told more than once that I could essentially trust the UK Covid Inquiry to get to the truth. But I find it hard to have such faith, not least given that credible organisations, who correctly identified that the threat from covid was grossly exaggerated and that lockdowns did far more harm than good, have not been allowed to participate. And those who somehow still trust official inquiries seem to have forgotten about e.g. the Hutton Inquiry, and David Kelly’s autopsy report being sealed for 70 years.

Part of the context here is that, as far as I know, trusting the Establishment has generally served the leaders at St Albert’s well. The senior staff typically have good degrees from renowned universities. And by worldly standards most of those who serve as churchwardens would be considered successful in their careers — as university professors, teachers, doctors, company directors, other professionals etc. Like many others in the congregation, including me, the senior staff and wardens could reasonably be described as being, to a large extent, products of the institutions of the world. And it is hardly surprising that such people are broadly inclined to trust a system that has worked to their advantage and shaped their thinking.

But in the context of 1 John 5:19b I am inclined to think that we should, at the very least, be slow to trust the Establishment. I am reminded of the apostle Paul imploring his readers: “Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (emphasis added). And those timeless words are surely as relevant now as they ever were.

This is not to deny that God is ultimately sovereign, or to say that any institution is as bad as it could possibly be. But if the world is, as the Bible says, under the control of the evil one — the “father of lies” and the “deceiver of the whole world” — we should surely expect to find lying and deceitfulness in every realm. By which I mean crafty, diabolical, “wolf in sheep’s clothing”-type mendacity and deception. The sort of subterfuge that fools most people. Even Christians. Even experts. Even Christian experts. And I see no reason why institutions in the UK should be immune to this. Or why the notion of Satan’s servants “masquerading as servants of rightousness” should be confined to the Church.

I thus find it hard to reconcile what the Bible says with the notion that we can broadly trust e.g. our government, our media and our public health bodies. As to the nature of “the control of the evil one”, much of it appears to be mediated by money, which is at least consistent with what Paul says about “the love of money [being] a root of all kinds of evil”. For anyone inclined to look, it is not hard to find evidence of this: e.g. payments to politicians, donations to media organisations, and funding of public health bodies by the industries that they are meant to be regulating. But those links barely scratch the surface. The corruption runs much deeper than I had appreciated. And it is not confined to the areas that I have mentioned. Far from it.

When I saw the extent of the covid era deception — not least from our government, our media and our public health bodies — I was dismayed to see so many church leaders, and no small number of church members, endorsing it without question. On some matters the leaders at St Albert’s even went beyond what the government required, despite the fact that the PCC had agreed that we would stick to government guidelines. At the time, I raised various concerns, including in relation to the truth of what we were being told and what the official guidance actually said, and I took the trouble to supply ample supporting information. But I have little evidence that what I said was ever taken seriously. Even when I asked reasonable and relevant questions about the interpretation of e.g. Romans 13 — which is surely well within the scope of the expertise of ordained church leaders — I did not get a response. But those questions have not gone away, and they remain important.

In early 2021, during the third lockdown, I wrote to the senior staff to express concern about church leaders maintaining their reputation for telling the truth, and warning them to be very careful about what they said about certain medical products. I was thus somewhat aghast to see that, around nine months later, the vicar wrote in his blog that we should praise God for his mercy in the context of apparently highly effective covid vaccines. I was also somewhat surprised given that the vicar had stated to me on at least one occasion that he is in no position to make judgements on medical matters. But in any case, his words are not ageing well. I am reminded of Zechariah 8:6, which was actually read at St Albert’s earlier this month: “This is what the Lord Almighty says: ‘It may seem marvellous to the... people... but will it seem marvellous to me?’” And also of Revelation 18:23b: “By your [pharmakeia] all the nations were led astray.”

In the context of the above I felt that, as someone called to walk in the truth, I had no alternative but to resign as a St Albert’s homegroup leader in April 2022. I explained my rationale, but the response was essentially merely a brief note of thanks for my service. And in the three and a half years that have since elapsed, during which I have continued as a member of the congregation, I have had little or no engagement with the issues that I have raised. I don’t think it is much of an exaggeration to say that the church leadership shows close to zero interest in truth and reconciliation in this context.

Last January, as I explained here, I was approached by two of the churchwardens after a Sunday morning service, and told that my emails to St Albert’s church staff would thereafter be quarantined. They also told me, presumably acting on behalf of the church leadership, that: “We don’t care about covid”; and: “Truth is not a topic”. Verbatim.

The former comment reminded me of the many people — including the poor, the vulnerable, and no small number of children — who suffered as a result of covid era policies. The latter brought to mind three well-known words from Pontius Pilate. I trust I am not alone in finding either of those statements difficult to reconcile with anything resembling a Christian view of the world. And I hope and pray that I will eventually be able see rather more of how God has been — and still is — working out his purposes through these extraordinary times.

