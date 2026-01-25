Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to articles such as this one on Jeremiah 5…

…and this more recent one featuring an address at last September’s Covid and the Church conference…

I thought it worth sharing part of this sermon from Rev Dr William Philip, who featured in this post with a 2024 interview that is aging well:

The passage is Ezekiel 8-10, and the sermon can be watched/listened to from 24:28 here:

A transcript with links, supporting information and occasional comments is below.

Introduction

I want to begin with a question: Why do we insist that at the very heart of our Christian faith is a doctrine so extraordinary… so shocking that it is a huge stumbling block to so many people who would call themselves monotheists… worshiping one God alone — Muslims, Jewish people today, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormons… many others as well… [That doctrine is] the doctrine of the deity of Jesus Christ, in whom the one true Living God became fully man. Why must God become man? Well, that’s the question and the title of one of the most famous books of Christian theology, Cur Deus Homo?, written by Anselm, Archbishop of Canterbury in the 11th century. That was an age when archbishops were still concerned with God and gospel issues, not just green and gay issues, and he wrote this marvellous book.

Cur Deus Homo? — which roughly translates as Why was God a human? — can be read online here:

And in that book he gave the answer to that question. It’s the resounding answer that the Bible gives so clearly. Why must God become man? Well, because only a God-man could ever atone for human sin and evil. The Incarnation can be explained only by the need for atonement. The whole reason for the manger as a cradle for the Son of God is that he might become a mediator on the cross for the sins of men. Many people today find that hard to understand. If God is love, surely God can just forgive sins out of love alone. Why the need for justice… for punishment for sin? Well, if you just think even of some of the terrible things that we’ve seen in the world in very recent days, and think how loving it really could be to pretend that these things are just trivial… to brush aside horrific evil… as if really it was of no consequence… These questions aren’t new, and in that book Cur Deus Homo? Anselm delivers his answer, and he answers his questioner who is asking exactly that sort of question. Why does God have to become man? Why can’t he just forgive? And he gives in his answer perhaps one of the most famous lines in the book, where he says that to even think like that means, he says, that you have not yet considered the greatness of the weight of sin. And that is the reason that we need a Saviour so great… only the overwhelming weight of the glory of God-become-man can possibly overcome the weight and the woe of human sin.

This question of why God must become man was at the heart of The Big Reveal, a book that I wrote during a time between jobs several years ago, and which is now available to read here. I sought to explain how it is only when we see at least something of the nature of the problem of human sin that it becomes evident why the solution has to take the form that it does — in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the man who is God:

Part (i): Background

Part (ii): Problem

Part (iii): Solution

But I digress. Back to the sermon…

Our late Queen, in one of her Christmas messages, said so truly that God sent into the world neither a philosopher nor a general, important as they are, but a Saviour with power to forgive. And Matthew chapter 1 tells us that the one to be born would be “Immanuel”… God with us, called Jesus… Yeshua… God saves… because he will save his people from their sins. But you see we begin to understand the real cost of forgiveness that required God himself to become man… and the sheer weight and the wonder of that true gospel of saving forgiveness… we begin to understand that only when we begin to grasp the sheer weight and the woe of human sin and evil in this world… and in our own hearts. Paul, Christ’s apostle, tells us that all Scripture is written for us, to make us wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. And… it’s chapters like Ezekiel 8-10 that are here to teach us… to wake us up to the real weight and the woe of our sin, because here we have in vivid technicolour God’s exposure of sin and evil… and his execution on sin and evil… and his inevitable exit from the presence of sin and evil. And it begins with a devastating exposure at the very heart of the worshipping church.

Ezekiel 8:1-6

Ezekiel 8:1-6:

In the sixth year, in the sixth month, on the fifth day of the month, as I sat in my house, with the elders of Judah sitting before me, the hand of the Lord God fell upon me there. 2 Then I looked, and behold, a form that had the appearance of a man. Below what appeared to be his waist was fire, and above his waist was something like the appearance of brightness, like gleaming metal. 3 He put out the form of a hand and took me by a lock of my head, and the Spirit lifted me up between earth and heaven and brought me in visions of God to Jerusalem, to the entrance of the gateway of the inner court that faces north, where was the seat of the image of jealousy, which provokes to jealousy. 4 And behold, the glory of the God of Israel was there, like the vision that I saw in the valley. 5 Then he said to me, “Son of man, lift up your eyes now towards the north.” So I lifted up my eyes towards the north, and behold, north of the altar gate, in the entrance, was this image of jealousy. 6 And he said to me, “Son of man, do you see what they are doing, the great abominations that the house of Israel are committing here, to drive me far from my sanctuary? But you will see still greater abominations.”

Look first at chapter 8 which shows us the exposure of sin and evil. The glory of God has been defied by man even at the very heart of God’s own house… his temple. And what’s exposed here is the complete pollution of worship. Verse 1 very carefully dates these events. It’s about 14 months after Ezekiel’s original vision, and so these elders of Israel who are seeking him have seen relentless dramatisations for a long, long time. And perhaps they are just beginning to see that this man does actually speak from God, however reluctant they are… And no doubt they come hoping for some more positive word. But their hearts were hardened… God himself says that, when they come again in chapter 14… and in chapter 20… And here they’re going to get a message that they really do not want to hear… and they will struggle to believe. Chapter 8… through to chapter 11 is a single unit. The first paragraph of chapter 8 here [and] the last paragraph of chapter 11 are like brackets… they describe the glory of God. But whereas chapter 8 verse 4 here begins by stating the glory of the God of Israel was there… that is in the temple in Jerusalem… as these chapters progress, that glory is moving… moving steadily away from the heart of the temple. Chapter 10 ends with the glory moving out completely from the temple, and then… chapter 11… moving out completely from the city into the hills beyond. And what we’re seeing is Ichabod all over again. Do you remember the name that was given in terrible grief by the dying mother to her child in 1 Samuel 4 when the ark had left the middle of God’s people and gone away… she called her child Ichabod because the glory has departed from Israel [Ichabod means “no glory”]. Well that’s the message in these chapters, except it’s far, far more terrible because what he is exiting is the magnificence of Solomon’s temple and the wonder of David’s city. And the four scenes that unfold here in Ezekiel’s vision in chapter 8 show why it’s happening. This terrible judgment is more than justified by the sheer scale of the defiant desecration right at the heart of the temple itself. And he’s shown just how bad it is, bit by bit, as it gets worse and worse and worse, so that he can pass on that message to others. So as he sits there among these men, verse 2, he again sees this vision of God that he saw at first… the figure with a form of human appearance surrounded by brightness and fire. And the Lord God himself, by his hand, lifts him up, verse 3, by his hairs and transports him as it were… so he can see things now as God sees… behind the sham and the pretence of men… to see the reality of what is actually going on. And what he sees is shocking. It is the complete pollution of worship… a terrible exposé of sin and evil. The very first thing you see… in verse 3 is this provocative image of jealousy, right in the face (verse 4) of the glory of the god of Israel. And so his terrible tour begins. And it’s as though he starts off thinking he’s going to have a wonderful tour of a historic building like a cathedral… but immediately discovers… no… he’s actually in the chamber of horrors. The tour begins in verses 5-6 with the first abomination… this image of jealousy sat defiantly and obtrusively in the north gate we’re told. That was the gate that the king would enter into the temple from because his palace was just to the north of the temple. And north too was the direction that Jeremiah the prophet had warned Judah that they would be invaded from in Jeremiah 1. But here already is a spiritual invasion of God’s house with this image… almost certainly an image of Ashera, the mother of Baal… the Queen of Heaven as she was called… that had been erected in the temple by Manasseh, one of the worst kings of Judah… It was later destroyed under Josiah and his reforms, but it seems that it’s been restored again, probably by King Zedekiah.

Asherah , the Queen of Heaven

[Ashera] was a pagan fertility goddess, and so her worship involved all kinds of sexual prostitution and perversion. And Ezekiel has shown that in verse 6… the abominations that the people were engaged in to drive God out of his own sanctuary. And not only that… it’s likely that this Queen of Heaven was seen as a a mediator of proper worship to God. There is nothing new under the sun, is there? In many Roman Catholic churches in the world today… the Mariolatry is such that the most imposing figure on display that you will see is a giant statue of the Queen of Heaven, the mediator of prayers, holding the helpless infant baby Jesus in her arms. If you were a visitor from Mars entering many of these churches, you would immediately assume… wouldn’t you… that this is the temple of a goddess.

I had a look for the largest statues of Mary and found this article featuring a statue built in 2009:

This representation of the Virgin is larger than the monolithic statue of Jesus in Rio de Janeiro and the Christ of Peace in Cochabamba, Bolivia. At 149 feet high, the Virgin of the city of Oruro, located on a 12,000-foot mountain top south of La Paz, Bolivia, watches over the region’s inhabitants. It is 22 feet higher than Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue… The affection of the people for the Virgin is such that the authorities decided to build, in 2009, a gigantic statue to reflect the size of their veneration.

And this article featuring an even taller statue in the Philippines:

At 322 feet (or 98.15 meters), the Mother of All Asia is the 9th tallest statue in the world — eclipsing in height the famous Statue of Liberty in New York and the Statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro… Its height though isn’t the only thing that sets it apart from other towering structures. It one-ups the rest of the other tall statues by being the only livable statue in the world. You read that right — you can live in the actual Tower of Peace, whose height is equivalent to a 33-storey building.

Back to the sermon…

And in many churches also today you’ll find, if not flags and banners defiantly parading sexual perversity, then at least attitudes on a very warm embrace of such ideologies, which provoke the jealous zeal of God for his true holiness. Abominations… Don’t think this is ancient history. Paul addresses exactly this kind of thing… to the Christian church in the New Testament. Read 1 Corinthians 5-6. He calls out sexual immorality in the church, and he says it’s a desecration of God’s temple, just like Ezekiel does. And he says, just like Ezekiel, flee from idolatry, because these things, Paul says, are sins against your body, which is the temple of the Holy Spirit of God And he goes on later… in 1 Corinthians 10… to say, “Flee from idolatry.” And he again reminds us that these things… just like Ezekiel 8… are written for us… as warnings for the church today.

Ezekiel 8:7-13

Ezekiel 8:7-13:

7 And he brought me to the entrance of the court, and when I looked, behold, there was a hole in the wall. 8 Then he said to me, “Son of man, dig in the wall.” So I dug in the wall, and behold, there was an entrance. 9 And he said to me, “Go in, and see the vile abominations that they are committing here.” 10 So I went in and saw. And there, engraved on the wall all round, was every form of creeping things and loathsome beasts, and all the idols of the house of Israel. 11 And before them stood seventy men of the elders of the house of Israel, with Jaazaniah the son of Shaphan standing among them. Each had his censer in his hand, and the smoke of the cloud of incense went up.12 Then he said to me, “Son of man, have you seen what the elders of the house of Israel are doing in the dark, each in his room of pictures? For they say, ‘The Lord does not see us, the Lord has forsaken the land.’” 13 He said also to me, “You will see still greater abominations that they commit.”

But there’s worse to come. The Lord says to Ezekiel in scene 2… verses 7-13 reveal the goings on behind these closed doors in an inner room inside the temple. And Ezekiel enters this through a secret door in a hole in the wall. And here he is aghast to see a room plastered with vile abominations… loathsome reptile images… all the idols of Israel’s history. In front of them stood seventy elders of Israel, and Jaazaniah son of Shaphan was standing among them. Each had a censer in his hand, and a fragrant cloud of incense was rising. By the way, the word for idol, used there and often through Ezekiel, is a term that means pieces of excrement. It’s translated as dung in Job 20:7. [These idols] are filthy, loathsome things and they include probably in particular the serpent gods of Egypt. And it seems here that the totality of the elders of Israel are worshiping them together secretly… The 70 elders recalls the 70 elders who went up to Sinai with Moses, but here they’re whoring back… to Egypt. It’s shocking, as is the detail… in verse 11 about Jaazaniah the son of Shaphan. Shaphan was a very devout man. He was involved with Josiah in recovering the book of the law in the temple. Three of his sons we know were loyal allies of the prophet Jeremiah, but here even one of that godly family is here engaged in the worst kind of idolatry. And Ezekiel’s so shocked he blurts out his name… even Jaazaniah. But there’s more here actually than just idolatry, because it’s politics. To worship Egyptian gods is to invoke the Egyptian armies, and that’s why they’re doing this. They’re seeking help against Babylon, not from the Lord their Saviour but from Egypt, their frequent enemy. But again that’s just so true to life isn’t it? That’s what happens. My enemy’s enemy is my friend… That’s so often the attitude, isn’t it, of nation and leaders today. But what a terrible mess it often turns out to be. Think of how the United States in the West armed and promoted the Taliban to get at the Russians in Afghanistan, and then reaped the whirlwind as their own weapons were turned against them with the evolution of Isis and so on. Or think about the terrible truth that we’re now hearing that it seems that Israel armed and funded Hamas as a way to harm the PLO and its successors politically… well, what a whirlwind has been reaped from that. And these leaders in Judah… were deep in intrigue just like today, and they were just like today… covering it with propaganda. In public… their message was, “God’s on our side.” They would be telling everybody, “God is coming to help us.” But actually in private the truth is, verse 12, they knew the game was up. “God has forsaken the land.” And so our only hope is to do a secret deal with Egypt. We’ve got to do things just like the rest of the world… doing it their way. It’s so reminiscent, isn’t it, of exactly what leaders of national denominations say so often in public. I was reading the spin about the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year… same with the General Senate of the Church of England… when they have to address the questions of plummeting membership and plummeting finances… what they say is, “Oh, we’re leaner. We’re fitter. We’re finding exciting new ways of doing church.” But behind closed doors, in rooms that are plastered with business plans and spreadsheets and the rest, they know that God has departed from them. And they’re sitting there planning mass closures and ministry reductions and asset stripping… doing as the world does… anything except what God says, which is to confess your sin and repent and return to the true gospel. And that’s what’s going on here. But verse 13… there are still greater abominations to confront.

Ezekiel 8:14-18

Ezekiel 8:14-18

14 Then he brought me to the entrance of the north gate of the house of the Lord, and behold, there sat women weeping for Tammuz. 15 Then he said to me, “Have you seen this, O son of man? You will see still greater abominations than these.” 16 And he brought me into the inner court of the house of the Lord. And behold, at the entrance of the temple of the Lord, between the porch and the altar, were about twenty-five men, with their backs to the temple of the Lord, and their faces towards the east, worshipping the sun towards the east. 17 Then he said to me, “Have you seen this, O son of man? Is it too light a thing for the house of Judah to commit the abominations that they commit here, that they should fill the land with violence and provoke me still further to anger? Behold, they put the branch to their nose. 18 Therefore I will act in wrath. My eye will not spare, nor will I have pity. And though they cry in my ears with a loud voice, I will not hear them.”

Verses 14-15 describe another idolatrous cult worshiping right in the temple… not just the men this time but now it’s the women weeping for Tammuz, a long-dead Sumerian king who was loved particularly by women… probably linked to the Greek cult of the beautiful Adonis… a particularly attractive fertility cult for women therefore, and one that was very, very big in Babylon culture.

And yet here’s Ezekiel among the exiles in Babylon weeping by the rivers of Babylon as they remember Zion and the temple and the place of God. And what do they see right at the very heart of the temple of God in Jerusalem… Babylonian idolatry and filth. But there’s worse and the crowning nadir is seen in verse 16… right in the inner court where only the priests could serve, Ezekiel sees 25 of them… probably all the serving priests… and instead of leading worship of the Lord they’ve got their backs to the temple of God and they’re bowing in worship to the sun… something absolutely and explicitly forbidden repeatedly in the law of God. Look at Deuteronomy 4 for example… here is the united clergy of the church of God prostate before the sun god… the most powerful god of the culture of the day in Babylon… the very city that epitomises opposition to Zion… opposition to the city of God, right the way through the whole Bible from the Tower of Babel to the Book of Revelation. That must have shocked Ezekiel to the very core… Imagine soldiers in the allied armies fighting against Hitler and the Nazis in World War II enduring terrible suffering for the sake of those people back home. And then they see footage of film from back home and they see their own family in their own homes putting up swastika flags and turning on the radio and listening to Hitler and doing Heil Hitler salutes. That’s what this is like. And Paul [the apostle] says, “These things are written for us in the Christian church as warnings for us”… not to be engulfed by the most powerful gods of the culture of the day all around us.

1 Corinthians 10:11-12:

11 Now these things happened to them as an example, but they were written down for our instruction, on whom the end of the ages has come. 12 Therefore let anyone who thinks that he stands take heed lest he fall.

And yet so often the church of Jesus Christ today is engulfed by these very things, and the clergy so often are the ring leaders of it. Shouldn’t we be shocked at the pagan cult of Earth worship that’s so dominant around us in society today, and is being so readily embraced by the church? I remember being shocked recently by seeing the massive globe Gaia that dominated one of the English cathedrals [Southwark] for a time… …worship of the creation rather than the Creator. Worshiping Gaia not God. Or embracing our peculiarly British national saviour-god, the NHS cult with flags draping over altars and public display of worship.

I am reminded that it is more than 30 years since Nigel Lawson observed that “the NHS is the closest thing the English have to a religion, with those who practise it regarding themselves as a priesthood”.

I wonder what he made of the covid era NHS.

But aside from this sermon, I cannot recall hearing from the pulpit any mention of the NHS in the context of religion or idolatry. Even in the context of covid era. I have sometimes wondered whether that has anything to do with the fact that in most congregations, doctors are among the highest paid.

Back to the sermon…

Or the even more blasphemous cult of the “global vaccine saviour” which all must bow down and worship… …and anybody who dares to blaspheme that has to be censored and cancelled and beaten into submission. And of course there’s the ongoing ubiquitous religion in our cultures, isn’t there, of Pride, whose flags and banners adorn so many places of supposed Christian worship, desperate to curry favour with the prevailing worship of the culture all around us. Do you think these things are so very different in the professing church today compared to what we’re reading here about Ezekiel’s day in the temple? And in our modern Christian hearts today… because we all have to examine ourselves, don’t we? Do we really think, like these men in verse 12 thought, that God doesn’t see us. He doesn’t see what we do in the dark… in the dark of our own rooms in our own hearts. It’s we who are blind to reality isn’t it, like our idols which are blind and dumb. But God sees everything. Do you remember all those eyes around all the wheels around the throne of God, seeing everything in the whole earth? His eyes keep watch on the nations, says Psalm 66:7… [And presumably all individuals from the poorest to the richest.] Let not the rebellious exalt themselves. And Psalm 11 reminds us that God’s eyes are especially focused… on his temple. And we are that temple now says the apostle Paul… the church and every Christian. What does he see with those eyes… who sees all even our innermost secrets? Well, what he saw here [in Ezekiel] was utterly defiant pollution of worship which had utterly corrupted the whole of society, verse 17, filling the land with violence. “Hamas” is the Hebrew word… that’s vividly striking today, isn’t it?

It’s what filled society before the flood in Genesis 6:11. And again, Psalm 11 says God hates those who love that. It’s why his vision of the new creation at the end of Isaiah 60… it promises a world where violence… “hamas”… will be no more. But here, verse 17, the whole of society is poking a branch right under God’s nose. The footnote reading there is probably right: they’re thumbing their noses at God. They’re doing their evil right under his nose. And therefore, says verse 18, he will act in wrath. His judgment will not be turned away. It’s too late for pleading… I will not hear them. And Paul says these things are written for us, unless we somehow think that the Christian church is immune… although it become utterly pluralistic and full of all kinds of different idolatry. The New Testament message is very, very clear: don’t be mistaken! We have received so much more of God’s revelation… better promises says Hebrews… greater knowledge of God. And so we bear far more responsibility, not less. Much less will we escape if we reject him who warns us from heaven… Hebrews 12:25. Jesus says to his churches in Revelation 2 and 3: “I will come… and war against [you] if you do not repent…” “if you [do] not wake up, I will come like a thief…” Friends, Ezekiel 8 is a wake-up call to the Christian church today. It’s like a blaring alarm clock isn’t it… waking us out of sleep. Pollution of worship… when the glory of God is defiled by man, especially when that is at the heart of his own household, then he will act. There comes a time when his ears [are] closed to the cry of remorse and his hand will act. And that is what we see in chapter 9… the execution upon sin and evil.

The remainder of the sermon can be watched or listened to from 48:13. I sense that this post is already plenty long enough.

We surely need more preachers applying the timeless wisdom of Scripture to our contemporary world in this manner.

