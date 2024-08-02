Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth drawing your attention to an interview with Dr David Hughes, a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln:

He is the author of the book Covid-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, which can downloaded and/or read here (scroll down for the text):

And the interview I mentioned can be found here. I think it provides plenty of food for thought in terms of understanding what has been going on in the past few years:

I was particularly struck by Hughes’ comments on face masks (from 29:52-33:37).

