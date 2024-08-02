The War for Technocracy
An interview with Dr David A Hughes, author of "Covid-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy"
Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
I thought it worth drawing your attention to an interview with Dr David Hughes, a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln:
He is the author of the book Covid-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, which can downloaded and/or read here (scroll down for the text):
And the interview I mentioned can be found here. I think it provides plenty of food for thought in terms of understanding what has been going on in the past few years:
I was particularly struck by Hughes’ comments on face masks (from 29:52-33:37).
Thank you for reading. You are welcome to subscribe for free to receive new posts.
Dear Church Leaders homepage (or via Substack, or e.g. DuckDuckGo, but not Google for some reason)
The Big Reveal — Christianity carefully considered (which can also be found via Substack, or e.g. DuckDuckGo, but not Google)