Earlier this year, while doing research for another post, I came across a 2011 sermon from Isaiah. And I made a note to revisit it in the run-up to Christmas.

The passage was Isaiah 7:1-8:18, which includes a verse quoted in Matthew 1:18-25, a passages that is often read at Christmas:

This is how the birth of Jesus the Messiah came about: his mother Mary was pledged to be married to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit. Because Joseph her husband was faithful to the law, and yet did not want to expose her to public disgrace, he had in mind to divorce her quietly. But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, ‘Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.’ All this took place to fulfil what the Lord had said through the prophet: ‘The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel’ (which means ‘God with us’). When Joseph woke up, he did what the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took Mary home as his wife. But he did not consummate their marriage until she gave birth to a son. And he gave him the name Jesus.

But I guess that most people hearing readings from Matthew this December will not be overly familiar with the context of Isaiah 7:14 — I certainly wasn’t.

Here is Isaiah 7, starting from verse 1:

When Ahaz son of Jotham, the son of Uzziah, was king of Judah, King Rezin of Aram and Pekah son of Remaliah king of Israel marched up to fight against Jerusalem, but they could not overpower it. Now the house of David was told, ‘Aram has allied itself with [or has set up camp in] Ephraim’; so the hearts of Ahaz and his people were shaken, as the trees of the forest are shaken by the wind. Then the Lord said to Isaiah, ‘Go out, you and your son Shear-Jashub [literally a remnant will return], to meet Ahaz at the end of the aqueduct of the Upper Pool, on the road to the Launderer’s Field. Say to him, “Be careful, keep calm and don’t be afraid. Do not lose heart because of these two smouldering stubs of firewood — because of the fierce anger of Rezin and Aram and of the son of Remaliah. Aram, Ephraim and Remaliah’s son have plotted your ruin, saying, ‘Let us invade Judah; let us tear it apart and divide it among ourselves, and make the son of Tabeel king over it.’ 7 Yet this is what the Sovereign Lord says: ‘“It will not take place, it will not happen, for the head of Aram is Damascus, and the head of Damascus is only Rezin. Within sixty-five years Ephraim will be too shattered to be a people. The head of Ephraim is Samaria, and the head of Samaria is only Remaliah’s son. If you do not stand firm in your faith,

you will not stand at all.”’ Again the Lord spoke to Ahaz, ‘Ask the Lord your God for a sign, whether in the deepest depths or in the highest heights.’ But Ahaz said, ‘I will not ask; I will not put the Lord to the test.’ Then Isaiah said, ‘Hear now, you house of David! Is it not enough to try the patience of humans? Will you try the patience of my God also? Therefore the Lord himself will give you [plural] a sign: the virgin [or young woman] will conceive and give birth to a son, and [he or they] will call him Immanuel [meaning God with us]. He will be eating curds and honey when he knows enough to reject the wrong and choose the right, for before the boy knows enough to reject the wrong and choose the right, the land of the two kings you dread will be laid waste. The Lord will bring on you and on your people and on the house of your father a time unlike any since Ephraim broke away from Judah — he will bring the king of Assyria.’

And that is not all. For in Isaiah 8 we read, at the end of verse 18, that Isaiah says (emphasis added):

Here am I, and the children the Lord has given me. We are signs and symbols in Israel from the Lord Almighty, who dwells on Mount Zion.

It is the parts of the 2011 sermon which put the famous Isaiah 7:14 in its wider context that I thought worth sharing. And below is an abridged transcript featuring the relevant sections of that talk. The first part deals with the verses earlier in Isaiah 7, but I think it helps contextualise what follows.

[In order to understand Isaiah 7 better, we need to consider Isaiah 8:18]: Here am I, says Isaiah, and the children the Lord has given me. We are signs and symbols in Israel from the Lord Almighty, who dwells on Mount Zion. The message of this part of Isaiah is that God wants to help you to believe… Ahaz’s understandable doubts First, Ahaz’s understandable doubts. We’re looking at the period of Israel’s history, about 700 BC, when the faithful people of God had shrunk right down to just one tribe, Judah, with its capital Jerusalem and its king Ahaz… [who] was in a very tough spot… there was this growing superpower to the north called Assyria. And everyone was terrified of the king of Assyria. So two other nations, Ephraim and Aram, had decided on forming a defence league against Assyria. But for their version of NATO to work, they really needed Judah to join. And verse 2 tells us how the Jews felt about this: Now the house of David [that’s Judah] was told, ‘Aram has allied itself with Ephraim’; so the hearts of Ahaz and his people were shaken, as the trees of the forest are shaken by the wind. Here are King Ahaz’s options as he saw them: he could put his faith in Ephraim and Aram and side with them; or he could put his faith in the king of Assyria and ask for his help against Aram and Ephraim as they tried to invade Judah to get them to join sides. Neither option is very great. But Ahaz is caught between a rock and a hard place. Can you see that? Now I guess that he could have put his faith in God. He could fear God [and] not Aram. He could trust in God [and] not Assyria. The Bible is full of promises encouraging him to do that. And yet [in v2] we find Ahaz quivering like a leaf. He’s paralysed by doubt. Now why was that…? Can I put it like this? Ahaz had the promises of God on audio but he had Aram, Ephraim and Assyria on video. It’s… like when you’re in the pub and you’re having a conversation with a friend. Have you ever had this experience? They’re talking to you, but there’s a TV screen in the background. And which wins? The video always wins, doesn’t it? That’s the thing that gets your attention time and again. Well, that’s Ahaz’s problem. God is the one that he should put his faith in. But God’s on audio and all he can see is a very real army with very real weapons trying to depose him from his very real throne. And the video wins… Isaiah’s human signs #1 Shear-Jashub Let’s move on to Isaiah’s human signs… or significant children that God gives to Ahaz to help him to believe. At first, there is Shear-Jashub, chapter 7, verse 3: Then the Lord said to Isaiah, ‘Go out, you and your son Shear-Jashub, to meet Ahaz at the end of the aqueduct of the upper field on the road to the washerman’s field. There is Ahaz checking on the city’s water supply to prepare for his siege against Aram and Ephraim. It’s a very natural response to the danger, isn’t it? But Shear-Jashub is a sign to Ahaz… his name means “a remnant will return”. And we get the explanation in verse 4: Say to him [God says to Isaiah], “Be careful, keep calm, and don’t be afraid. Don’t lose heart because of these two smoldering stubs of firewood… God is saying: “These two kings who’ve come against you, Ahaz, they’re like the logs in a fireplace. They burn hot for a short time, but in a very short time they’re just dust. They’re nothing. So they say, verse 6: Let us tear [Judah] apart. But [then, v7-8]: …the Sovereign Lord says [that] within 65 years Ephraim will be too shattered to be a people. God is saying to Ahaz, “Be wise.” Sure, you’ve got Rezin and Remaliah, these two kings, on video, and you’ve only got me on audio. But they are human, and I’m divine. They’re creatures, and I’m the creator. They are mortal, but I’m eternal. They may make promises to you, but I’m the sovereign Lord who keeps his promises, and a remnant will return. I know how to look after my people, he says: “Don’t you see, Ahaz, that I am more real than they are?” But, verse 9: If you don’t stand firm in your faith, you will not stand at all. So here’s what human sign number one signifies, this first significant child: he signifies that faith in God alone is wise. It’s so relevant to us. We all know, I guess, that when we’re under pressure, like Ahaz, our natural response is the same as his. It’s to busy ourselves, so to speak, with the water supply. It’s to busy ourselves with the things that we can do, that we’re in control of. And we naturally feel that something like turning to God in prayer, well, that would be a waste of time, wouldn’t it? We’re just too busy for that. What we need to realise is that there’s nothing in our diaries for this coming week that is more real than God is. And trusting him, fearing him, looking to him and obeying him is always the wisest thing to do. For he knows how to look after those whose faith is in him. Shear-Jashub — “a remnant will return”. But poor old Ahaz isn’t buying it. Verse 10… Again, the Lord spoke to Ahaz, ‘Ask the Lord your God for a sign, whether in the deepest depths or in the highest heights.’ Do you see it? How God wants to help Ahaz to believe. He wants to give him signs. But [verse 12]: But Ahaz said, ‘I will not ask; I won’t put the Lord to the test.’ And it sounds pious, but really what’s going on is that Ahaz has already made up his mind. We know this from other books of the Bible, that he’s decided to put his trust in the king of Assyria to get him out of this particular tight spot. And so really what he wants from God is to stop bothering him. He doesn’t want any signs. I wonder if you’ve ever had a friend who says that he doesn’t believe in the resurrection or something like that. And then you say to him, “Okay, well fine, why don’t we look at some evidence together for the resurrection?” And he says, “Oh, I’m so sorry, but I just think it’s a matter of faith really.” Well, that’s Ahaz. He doesn’t want to see anything that might force him to change his mind. He knows what he wants to do.

And now we get to verse 14 and Immanuel (God with us)…

#2 Immanuel He doesn’t want a sign, but he gets one anyway… verse 13… Then Isaiah [said], ‘Hear now [will you] house of David! Is it not enough to try the patience of men? Will you try the patience of my God also? Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: the virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel. He will eat curds and honey when he knows enough to reject the wrong and choose the right. Well, we’re on to the second of Isaiah’s human signs, Immanuel. And this significant child means “God with us”. And curds and honey are the food of plenty. So Immanuel sounds like quite a nice sign… a cuddly sign. In context though, it’s rather more ambiguous. If Shear-Jashub was saying that faith in God is wise, Immanuel is saying that faith in God alone is essential. God being with us is good news if we’re trusting in him, but it’s very bad news if we’re not. And that’s what the following verses teach. Verse 16: Before the boy knows enough to reject the wrong and choose the right… [in other words, in just a very few years] the land of the two kings you dread will be laid waste. But the Lord will bring on you and on your people and on the house of your father a time unlike any since Ephraim broke away from Judah — he will bring the king of Assyria. Now do you notice the irony of verse 17? Who was the person that Ahaz went to to get him out of trouble? Who was the person that he put his trust in? That was the king of Assyria. And now the very person that he turned to for help instead of God becomes the instrument of God’s judgement upon him. The thing that he went to instead of God is the thing that destroys him. That’s what the following verses tell us. Verses 18 to 24... describe four things about a coming day of destruction... The Assyrian army, says Isaiah, will be like a plague of bees swarming unstoppably all over Judah. They’ll be like a razor in God’s hand, shaving the eyebrows off Ahaz’s head… in other words, humiliating him. And the reason that Immanuel will live off curds and honey is because Judah will be so empty that the whole population can be fed off one cow and a couple of goats. And as for Judah’s precious vineyards and fertile soil, there’ll be not a soul to tend or till them. Now this was the big surprise for me… in looking at this passage this week. I’d always thought that Immanuel was a warm and cuddly sign… how lovely… “God with us”. But in the context, it’s not that at all. God being with you is a great thing if your trust is in him. But if your trust is somewhere else, then God being with you is a judgement coming upon you. That was the case for Ahaz. And the message is, of Immanuel, that faith in God alone is essential. Someone once described what Ahaz was doing in going to the king of Assyria for help, as rather like one mouse in a fight with another mouse, calling in a cat to help him. Only the cat is going to be the winner in the end. And yet here’s the thing, time and again, we do exactly the same thing as Ahaz did. For instance, some of us, no doubt, will be worrying about money. We’d love to have more money. But we don’t deal with that worry about money by turning to God and praying to him for greater contentment. No, what we do is we think, “Well, let’s put my faith in a super well-paid job. Because if I’ve got a super well-paid job, that will deal with my worry of money, won’t it?” But money worries is just a mouse. When you make yourself dependent upon a super well-paid job, and upon the employer that’s going to give it to you, so that you have to do everything they tell you to do, and you wouldn’t dream of taking them on because you’re frightened of them, and what would happen if you lost the thing that they can give you… well, you have called a big fat cat into your life. And you’re going to find it very difficult to get rid of that cat. The very thing that you turn to instead of God for your confidence in life will be the thing that destroys you in the end. See how relevant these chapters are? Well, others worry about loneliness. And others worry about their studies. And others worry about sickness. There are lots of little mice in our life, aren’t there? If we won’t go to God with these things, if we won’t pray to him, speak to him honestly about our fears, read his word, go to them for comfort… if we won’t lead the balanced life that he calls for, if there’s anything out there that we think can do a better job of looking after us than God can, well, that thing in the end will turn on us and destroy us. God is with us, but we need to trust in him. The message of Immanuel is that faith in God alone is essential.

