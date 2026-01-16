Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

…this is a fairly brief post to highlight perhaps the most accessible explanation of vaccine DNA contamination that I have seen. It comes from Australian independent journalist Maryanne Demasi, a former TV presenter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

A transcript with snapshots, links and occasional comments is below.

For several years now, drug regulators have dismissed concerns about DNA contamination in the covid-19 mRNA vaccines. In 2023, when genomics expert Kevin McKernan first reported unusually high levels of synthetic DNA in Pfizer’s vaccine, authorities simply dismissed the findings. Regulators insisted that any residual DNA left over from the manufacturing process was within permissible limits. But the issue didn’t go away. Independent labs in different countries testing different batches all began reporting the same problem. So why couldn’t both sides agree? Well, it turns out that the independent labs weren’t wrong. It was the regulators using a test that was never designed to find the problem. Kevin McKernan and his colleagues have recently published a paper that explains why the regulator’s test is not fit for purpose. mRNA vaccines are made using a circular piece of DNA called a plasmid, which carries the genetic instructions. Once the mRNA is produced, manufacturers add an enzyme called DNase which is supposed to destroy and remove any remaining parts of the plasmid DNA. But here’s the catch. During production, some of the newly made RNA stays attached to its original template forming these structures known as RNA:DNA hybrids. These hybrids are very resistant to DNase degradation. That means they survive the clean-up process. Ironically, the part of the DNA plasmid that does get broken down easily is the fragment that the regulators are actually measuring. So regulators end up quantifying the proportion of plasmid that disappears, while missing most of the plasmid that remains bound up in these hybrids. The result is a massive underestimation of how much DNA is really left behind. Independent laboratories, on the other hand, use methods that measure total DNA, or multiple parts of the plasmid, not just a single fragment, which means they keep finding levels that are much higher. Now this isn’t just a technical oversight by regulators. This limitation has been described repeatedly in the scientific literature, including, most recently, by BioNTech itself. In a technical review, the company admitted that this method can underestimate the level of RNA:DNA hybrids by up to 100-fold.

NB the so-called “Pfizer vaccine” is in fact owned by the German company BioNTech which earns far more from global sales of the vaccine than Pfizer.

Yet regulators have never changed course. In Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration [TGA] used this very method to conduct its own batch testing. It declared that all the vials it analysed were compliant, and then proceeded to gaslight the public, dismissing any opposing evidence as misinformation.

I am reminded of this post:

Any trust that I had in medical regulators, not least the UK’s MHRA, has ebbed away. And I cannot see how it can begin to return without:

an admission of what has happened in relation to DNA contamination

senior figures being held to account

a complete overhaul of how regulators are funded

rigorous, transparent and truly independent safety evaluation of new medical products (and some not so new ones!)

In the United States, the FDA didn’t do much better. In January 2025, students working inside the FDA’s own labs found Pfizer’s vaccine contained residual DNA levels up to 470 times above the permissible limit. And how did the FDA respond? There was no public alert, no recall, no safety warning. Instead, the agency distanced itself from the findings. Here’s why this matters now more than ever. For years, regulators have argued that DNA contamination was only a theoretical concern. Well, that argument no longer holds. A recent peer-reviewed study [from the journal recently apparently targeted by a malicious cyberattack] outlines plausible biological mechanisms by which residual DNA could contribute to unusually rapid cancer growth, or even sudden return of cancers that were once thought to be stable. A regulator’s job is to protect the public, not to deflect scrutiny or shield manufacturers, especially when billions of doses were administered worldwide under emergency procedures. Let’s be clear. This was no accident. Regulators knew their test was flawed, and they used it anyway. That’s not regulatory failure. That’s malfeasance.

And maybe reckless endangerment?

Which presumably is why the authorities are so keen to cover up what has happened.

NB it is not only covid vaccines that are affected:

Internal emails reveal that Merck knew its Gardasil vaccine was contaminated with HPV DNA fragments from the vaccine’s manufacturing process and lobbied regulators to bypass testing requirements.

Meanwhile, doctors are, apparently, still baffled:

More details are available on Maryanne Demasi’s Substack:

