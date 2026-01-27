Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…the data for the number of people dying in England in 2025 has recently been released, and diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig has been graphing the numbers for the past few years.

The number of people dying

We start with the total number of people dying year by year since 2013.

This first chart features:

actual numbers of deaths from 2013 to 2025 — the blue line

the 2018 Office for National Statistics (ONS) predictions for deaths between 2019 and 2030 — the red line

The graph shows the total number of people dying each year. There is no indication of cause of death, and no account taken of e.g. rising population or variation in birth rates (including during and after World War II).

As to the past few years, during 2020 the overall number of people dying was substantially more than expected, a phenomenon which continued to a lesser extent (overall) through 2021, 2022 and 2023. In 2024 and 2025, the total number of people dying was back at the levels that the ONS expected in 2018.

But the trends within different age groups vary substantially…

The rate at which people have been dying

The rest of the graphs, below, feature mortality rates, I presume per 100,000, rather than the absolute numbers.

General things to bear in mind:

For those of age over 85, the mortality rate is around 23,000 per 100,000; i.e. around 23% of elderly people — almost 1 in 4 — die in any given year

In some years, the number of people dying is higher than usual, e.g. in a cold winter with a particularly bad flu season, and it is normal to see a lower number of deaths in the subsequent year

In some years, the number of people dying is lower than usual, e.g. in a mild winter with a not-so-bad flu season, and it is normal to see a higher number of deaths in the subsequent year

For younger age groups, the mortality rate is lower, e.g. for those of age 24 or under, the mortality rate is around 30 per 100,000; i.e. around 0.03% of young people — around 1 in 3,000 — die in a given year

Like the first chart, the graphs below give no indication as to cause of death; but they do highlight the years in which more people died, and at what age

Specific things to bear in mind in relation to the past few years:

2020 was “the year of the pandemic”; but NB the official ONS figures clearly show that, before “covid measures” were introduced on 23rd March, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels for the time of year, despite the fact that covid had reportedly been circulating since the end of January

2021 was “the year of the vaccine”; and lots of people were still taking covid “boosters” in 2022

In early 2024 the ONS changed the modelling for predicting the expected number of deaths, as described here

The graphs below show three sets of data for different age groups:

the actual rate at which people have been dying — the blue lines

the trendline from 2016-2019, i.e. what we might reasonably have expected to happen based on the number of people dying in those (normal) years — the orange lines

the expected number of deaths after the ONS changed the modelling in early 2024 — the green lines

NB the y-axis does not start at zero

Age over 85

For context, the total number of people of age over 85 dying per year is around 220,000

The rate at which they died was much higher than expected in 2020, and still somewhat higher in 2021, 2022 and 2023

In 2024 and 2025 the rate had returned to the 2016-2019 trendline, but was substantially below the expected rate according to the adjusted ONS modelling

In any case, four successive years of excess death is unusual

Age 75-84

The picture is similar to that for people of age over 85

For context, the total number of people of age 75-84 dying per year is around 170,000

The rate at which they died was much higher than expected in 2020, and somewhat higher in 2021, 2022 and 2023

In 2024 and 2025 the rate had returned to the 2016-2019 trendline, but was substantially below the expected rate according to the adjusted ONS modelling

In any case, four successive years of excess death is unusual

Age 65-74

The picture is fairly similar to that for people of age over 75

For context, the total number of people of age 65-74 dying per year is around 52,000

The rate at which they died was much higher than expected in 2020 and 2021 and still somewhat higher in 2022 and 2023

In 2024 and 2025 the rate had returned to around the 2016-2019 trendline, but was substantially below the expected rate according to the adjusted ONS modelling

In any case, four successive years of excess death is unusual

Age 50-64

For context, the total number of people of age 50-64 dying per year is around 60,000

The rate at which they died was much higher than expected in 2020 and even higher in 2021

The rate has remained above the 2016-2019 trendline ever since, including in 2024 and 2025, although in 2024 and 2025 it was still substantially below the expected rate according to the adjusted ONS modelling

Six successive years of excess death — relative to the 2016-2019 trendline — is extraordinary, and the figure for 2021 is particularly concerning, as is the fact that, unlike other age groups, the figures remain higher than the 2016-2019 trendline

There are a lot more people than expected who spent all their working lives saving for a pension that they did not live to receive.

Age 25-49

For context, the total number of people of age 25-49 dying per year is around 25,000

As with the 50-64 group, the rate at which they died was much higher than expected in 2020 and even higher in 2021

The rate was still somewhat higher in 2022 and 2023 but returned to the 2016-2019 trendline in 2024 and 2025; it is now substantially below the expected rate according to the adjusted ONS modelling

Four successive years of excess death — relative to the 2016-2019 trendline — is extraordinary, and here too the figure for 2021 is particularly concerning

Age 0-24

For context, the total number of people of age 25-49 dying per year is around 7,000, and most of those deaths occur under the age of 1

The rate at which they died was much lower than expected in 2020, but appears somewhat higher in 2021 and 2022, and particularly 2023 and 2024

The figure for 2025 is rather lower, and close to the 2016-2019 trendline (which might in any case reasonably be expected to level out somewhat)

The figure for 2025 is substantially below the expected rate according to the adjusted ONS modelling, which apparently predicts a ~10% rise between 2023 and 2025

As Clare Craig comments:

Ultimately, the fact that mortality rates have started returning to the trendline exposes the mortality excess post 2021 that has been mostly denied by authorities.

There is no shortage of questions here. I wonder when our authorities will answer them.

Related, in terms of the authorities trying to hide what has been going on:

More generally:

