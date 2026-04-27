Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Of all the thought-provoking threads on X that I have read, this one on privacy strikes me as particularly important. And so I thought it worth sharing here as a single piece.

1/11: The law passes on a Tuesday. Age verification now becomes mandatory for every website. Every social media platform. Every forum. Every comment section. No more usernames. No more pseudonyms. No more anonymous accounts. Every word you type online is now permanently attached to your legal name, your government ID, and a database that will outlive you. Anonymity is dead. And by Friday, you will understand what you lost.

2/11: You try to log in to the platform where you have been posting under a pseudonym for six years. The screen says: Verify your identity to continue. You have 72 hours to comply. After that, your account — your posts, your followers, your entire presence — will be deleted. You have two choices. Link your real name to everything you have ever said. Or disappear.

3/11: Your entire post history is now attached to your government ID. Every argument you made. Every joke you told. Every political opinion you expressed. Every question you asked when you were trying to figure out what you believed. It is all there. Permanent. Searchable. Linked to your legal name. And every employer, every landlord, every government agency, every insurance company can see it.

4/11: You apply for a job. The background check is not just criminal history anymore. It is your verified online profile. Every post flagged by the algorithm. Every group you joined. Every person you followed. Every topic you researched. You are not rejected because you are unqualified. You are rejected because an AI scanned seven years of posts and decided you are a liability. No human reads your application. No one tells you what you said wrong.

5/11: Political speech becomes career suicide. You want to criticize a policy. You want to question a mandate. You want to call out corruption. But your name is attached. Your employer will see it. Your clients will see it. Your insurance company will see it. So you stay silent. Not because the government banned speech. Because the cost of speaking is everything you have built. That is the goal. Not censorship. Self-censorship.

6/11: Whistleblowers disappear. You cannot expose corruption without exposing yourself. You cannot leak documents without attaching your verified identity. No more anonymous tips. No more protected sources. No more speaking truth to power without destroying your life in the process. The people inside the system who see what is happening stay quiet — because the system knows exactly who they are.

7/11: You cannot research sensitive topics without being flagged. You want to understand an issue. You search for information the algorithm considers dangerous. Every search is logged. Every website you visit is tracked. Every question you ask is attached to your verified profile. You are not accused of a crime. You are just marked as someone who asks the wrong questions. And that mark follows you forever.

8/11: Satire dies. Humor dies. Experimentation dies. You cannot try on ideas without committing to them permanently. You cannot explore a perspective without it becoming part of your official record. Every dumb joke you made at 22 is evidence against you at 40. Every edgy post. Every half-baked thought you were testing in real time. The internet was where people learned by arguing, by experimenting, by being wrong in public. Now it is a courtroom where everything you say can and will be used against you.

9/11: Your children will never know what it was like to think freely online. They will never post under a pseudonym. Never explore an idea anonymously. Never ask a question without it being logged in their permanent profile. They will grow up performing for an audience that has the power to punish them. Every word calculated. Every post sanitized. Every thought pre-approved. You remember what the internet was before it became a surveillance grid. They never will.

10/11: Dissent does not need to be illegal when it is unemployable. The government does not arrest you for your opinions. They do not need to. Your verified post history disqualifies you from jobs, loans, housing, healthcare. Not by law. By automated risk assessment. You are free to speak. You are just not free from the consequences of an algorithm that decided your words make you a threat.

11/11: The psychopaths pushing age verification and digital ID know exactly what they are building. They sell it as protecting children. They sell it as stopping bots. They sell it as making the internet safer. What they are building is the end of anonymous speech. The end of whistleblowers. The end of political dissent that does not cost you everything. And once the system is operational, there is no going back. You cannot un-verify the internet.

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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