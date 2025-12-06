Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth sharing this 4-minute clip of Nicole Shanahan, former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin:

Here is a transcript with additional comments and information:

[Shanahan] What happened around the [covid] pandemic… what I don’t think many of the tech mafia wives realize is that they were used to set the groundwork for what was called… the Great Reset. They openly talk about this Great Reset.

They certainly used to.

For context, in July 2020, four months after the announcement of covid lockdowns, the World Economic Forum’s then-Chairman Klaus Schwab saw the launch of his book COVID-19: The Great Reset (co-authored with Thierry Malleret):

I can’t help wondering when they actually started work on the book…

Here is a World Economic Forum video from around the same time:

To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset.

As I noted in this section of this post…

…a “Great Reset” of capitalism was being promoted relentlessly…

…by various prominent people:

Even then-Prince Charles, pictured here with Klaus Schwab in 1992 and 2020)…

…got in on the act. There was a promotional video (below left) where Charles spoke somewhat cryptically about stakeholder capitalism, perhaps because the royal family must not be seen to be too political. Another video (below right, transcript below) was also released in 2020:

We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this crisis. Its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change… global crises like pandemics and climate change know no borders and highlight just how interdependent we are as one people sharing one planet. Over the past month or so, despite the ongoing crisis, I’ve been encouraged to see the growing calls for a green recovery. We need only look to the United Nations Secretary General, to the IMF, the EU, the… Petersburg Climate Dialogue, the Canadian government, the COP26 Universities Network and business leaders around the world to see this. And as we move from rescue to recovery therefore we have a unique but rapidly shrinking window of opportunity to learn lessons and reset ourselves on a more sustainable path. It is an opportunity we have never had before and may never have again. So we must use all the levers we have at our disposal knowing that each and every one of us has a vital role to play… [Emphasis added]

But times have changed. And these days, clicking on the Great Reset link on the promotional video website gives this result:

Back to the Shanahan clip…

[Shanahan] The tech wife mafia, I believe, were kind of being conscripted in many ways… and their money especially… was being conscripted to set the groundwork for the Great Reset. [Interviewer] Specifically through…? [Shanahan] Specifically through a network of NGO [non-governmental organization] advisors… relationship with Hollywood… relationship with Davos… and their own companies.

I am reminded of this instructive diagram from Iain Davis…

…featured in this post:

NGOs are featured among the policy distributers.

[Shanahan] If you look at who’s on these boards… who hangs out with each other… how the culture of tech wealth works… Silicon Valley tech wealth… in that small group of people responsible for a huge amount of money and a huge amount of NGO activity across the United States… It’s a really small group of people… and it’s a really small group of people making these decisions… completely blind to everything else that’s going on and how their groundwork is being used to then enable these other policies… these Great Reset policies. What this group of women doesn’t realize is that, in their haste… These women are all very busy… they have multiple properties… tons of staff… chronic staff issues… Their kids are busy. Their kids oftentimes have some health issues as well. A lot of them have relationship issues with their husbands. And a lot of them… are medicated on SSRIs and antidepressants… because it’s just overwhelming. So it’s chaos.

As I discussed here, antidepressants are associated with a range of sometimes life-changing side-effects…

…including post-SSRI sexual dysfunction.

[Shanahan] And these women find their meaning through their philanthropic work. And they find themselves… I would find myself… my self-worth was my philanthropic work. And I really believed in it. I really believed that I was giving black communities a chance to rise up out of oppression. I really believed that I was helping indigenous communities to rise up out of oppression. And now that I look back and see how all those grants were forming… because my version of success is [when] those communities are actually uplifted. [Interviewer] Not just more money pumped into them… [Shanahan] Not just more money… [and] the problems of the community have gotten worse. Crime in the community has gotten worse. Mental health in… the indigenous community has gotten worse… The indigenous community will even say that their biggest supporters in Congress have been Republicans. But yet they continue to vote Democrat… The whole model is broken. The whole model makes everybody worse off. And now we’re contending with the frickin’ Great Reset that we’re now realizing is a terrible idea. And that many of our climate change issues are geoengineering issues… At the end of the day, they always go to that. They’re like, “But climate change…” [Interviewer] “You have to let us do this because of climate change…” [Shanahan] Yes. Social justice and climate change… it always boils down to those two things… and it gets progressive women 100% of the time.

Many have been quick to get on board the “climate crisis” bandwagon without giving it much careful consideration. Including church leaders:

But it seems that more and more people are recognising reality:

I wonder when the penny will drop among the “progressive women” to whom Shanahan refers.

Other climate-related posts can be found here:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem