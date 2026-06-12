Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Over the past few years, I have been struck by the ways in which some people I had previously considered rational and evidence-based now respond to me.

At first I found this confusing, but then I began to discern something of a pattern which I think helps to explain at least some of what I am seeing and hearing.

Not least in case it is helpful to anyone else in a similar position to my own, in this post I will outline some examples of what I mean in the context of interactions with leaders (and others) at the church I attend. I have deliberately kept things fairly brief, not least to illustrate the pattern.

Most of the links are to posts I have written on the various topics mentioned.

A pattern

A cherished belief, a firmly held view or a desired conclusion

A response which is based not on an objective appraisal of the evidence…

…or what the Bible says…

…but seems geared largely to affirming the above cherished belief, firmly held view or desired conclusion…

…and avoiding discussion of the key issues

It is worth keeping that pattern in mind as I try to illustrate it with some examples.

Some examples

Trust in authority

“Our authorities are broadly working for our good. And so we can (and should) generally trust and obey them. It’s a pretty black and white issue really.”

Avoid discussion of e.g. 1 John 5:19b — “the whole world is under the control of the evil one” — and how it relates to the authorities, particularly in relation to government, the media and public health.

Avoid discussion of 2 Corinthians 11:14-15 — “Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light… his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness” — and its implications

Avoid discussion of Romans 13 and 1 Peter 2, and particularly the distinction between the two words translated “obey” and “submit”

Avoid discussion of the notion that some people in public life are openly working to undermine our way of life

Trust in government

“The British system of government is not perfect, but it generally works well and we can trust the authorities and the processes, e.g. the outcomes of inquiries. If we want to raise objections to what is happening, we can do so with our MP and/or through the ballot box.”

Avoid discussion that calls into question the political system; if in doubt, say “as church leaders we stay out of politics”

Avoid discussion around the outcome of the covid inquiry

Avoid discussion of how government-sponsored behavioural psychology and fear-mongering have been — and are being — used to manipulate us

Trust in the media

“We can generally trust what the BBC says. And the broadsheets and broadcasters broadly do a good job of covering a wide range of viewpoints.”

Avoid discussion of people who have gone on the record (over many years) describing how the media is deliberately used to propagandise and manipulate the masses

Avoid discussion of the notion that, at least in the UK, the BBC is perhaps the biggest part of the problem

Avoid discussion that highlights the ways in which the media has deceived us in the past and which questions whether some of the “news” that we see on our TV screens is actually real

Avoid discussion of the ways in which the media is deceiving us at a time in history when there is unprecedented scope for large-scale deception, including the simulation of crisis incidents that fit the age-old Problem-Reaction-Solution model

Trust in public health

“We can trust what our public health authorities say. The UK leads the world in public health, and there are some good people involved.”

Avoid discussion of the track record of public health — asbestos… smoking.. DDT… thalidomide… Pandemrix… — and especially so in relation to the covid era; if in doubt, say “we need to move on”

Avoid discussion of how the UK’s MHRA has been transformed (in the words of its own CEO) from a watchdog to an enabler

Avoid discussion of publicly available official data that doesn’t fit the narrative, such as the thousands of excess deaths in the young in 2021, and the fact that, before lockdowns were announced in March 2020, the number of people dying in the UK was at or below normal levels, even though covid had been circulating for months; if in doubt, say “I’m not qualified to comment; we need to leave this to the experts”

Avoid discussion of idolatry in relation to the NHS, science and vaccination

It is not difficult to see a common thread here…

Suffering caused by covid era policy

“During the covid era, we implemented government policy in good faith. And the laws about handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing were good and necessary.”

Avoid discussion about the wisdom of failing to challenge government policy that saw churches close while supermarkets, gyms and off-licences remained open

Avoid discussion of the link between financial difficulties and covid era economic policy, even in the context of church giving; always use the phrase “cost of living crisis” and never talk about a “cost of lockdown crisis”

Avoid discussion of virtue signalling and outward appearance, and the way that many people — not least in churches — actually went beyond what the government recommended

Avoid discussion about the evidence as to whether any of the covid era policies did more good than harm, and the fact that related evidence was well-established prior to 2020; again, if in doubt, say “I’m not qualified to comment; we need to leave this to the experts”

Avoid discussion of the harms: the “generational slaughter” in care homes; the damage done to children; covid vaccine injuries; and the thousands of excess deaths in the working age population during 2021

Avoid having any public forum where people could share their experiences of the covid era and lessons to be learned might be considered

Avoid discussion of how so many aspects of the covid era resembled religion

Strained relationships resulting from covid era policy

“In relation to people whose relationships have suffered as a result of different perceptions about government, media and public health during the covid era, we as a church leadership have acted wisely.”

Avoid discussion about the truth of what was actually going on in the covid era, particularly in relation to loss of freedom and the egregious breaches of basic medical ethics

Avoid discussion of the fact that there are plenty of examples of minority reports both in recent history and in Bible times

If there has to be a meeting involving those whose relationship has suffered, begin the discussion by saying, “Let’s focus on your relationship”, and avoid discussing anything objective in relation to government, media and public health

Distinguishing between good and evil

“Our church is led by good and wise people with strong credentials; collectively we are well-equipped to distinguish between good and evil. And it’s not that hard to do is it?”

Avoid discussion of the challenges of distinguishing between good and evil in the modern world, lest any of the above cherished beliefs, firmly held views or desired conclusions be called into question

Avoid discussion of systemic evil and what the Bible might have to say about it

Avoid discussion of the issues associated with groupthink, and try to avoid open conversations involving independent-minded people

Avoid involving those in the congregation whose views on distinguishing between good and evil might call into question any of the above cherished beliefs, firmly held views or desired conclusions

Church unity

“Church unity is of paramount importance.”

If members of the congregation persist in raising the issues, say to them that this is unhelpful, and that we have to agree to disagree; if that has no effect, go further and label them divisive, or perhaps manipulative, disingenuous, vexatious or worse

Avoid discussion of the way in which some of the religious leaders of Jesus’ day said to him, in the context of being told truths that they did not want to hear, “He is demon-possessed and raving mad. Why listen to him?”

If necessary, play the proverbial man rather than the ball; focus on the character traits and minor mistakes of the person asking questions rather than addressing the substance of the points they raise

Avoid the involvement of the senior staff as much as possible on the grounds that they need to focus on preaching the gospel

Emphasise the need to move on and to stay united “for the sake of the gospel”; avoid any talk of truth and reconciliation

And, as a general rule, if all else fails, say “we need to agree to disagree” and/or “we need to move on”; and leave it at that.

But it seems to me that the sands are slowly shifting. One of the most tangible pieces of evidence for the change in mood is voting trends: until fairly recently, the three so-called major UK political parties in England regularly garnered around 90% of the vote between them; but opinion polls now consistently show their combined vote share at around 50%. Another is the decline in the number of households paying the TV licence fee which funds the BBC.

I wonder for how long will people be able to cling to the cherished beliefs, firmly held views and desired conclusions that I have outlined — particularly in the first half of this post — when a growing body of evidence points the other way. And I wonder too what will happen as more and more people slowly wake up to some of the realities of the world in which we live.

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And testimonies such as these:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem