Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I found the whole of this podcast — whose title speaks for itself — well worth the time:

It’s also available on Substack and freely and wholly available to non-subscribers.

But I was particularly struck by the section from 1:34:17 to 1:40:18, which starts off with Doc Malik’s usual final question:

[Doc Malik, from 1:34:17] So I have the final question of the day… You’re on your deathbed, surrounded by your lovely children and grandchildren and all that kind of stuff. Before you meet your Maker, what words of wisdom and advice would you give to your loved ones? [Ishbel Straker] I’d say… regardless of the impact, fight for justice in every situation and let your voice be heard… [Doc Malik, from 1:36:23] I was going to ask you why you cried… [Ishbel Straker] Because no-one chooses this. There’s no glory [in pushing back against the system]. And I never wanted [this role]… but some people are born for it… [Doc Malik] You stepped up to it for a reason, because you’re not going to put up with the nonsense and the lies and the injustice. [And] do you know what… I’m the same. I’ve always been like this. I don’t know why. The only time I was in a fight at school was because I saw another kid being bullied and picked on, and I just couldn’t put up with that. It was just wrong. So I got into a scrap to defend him… Call me stupid… but it’s just wrong… And even throughout my career… I got called Scrappy-Doo, because I’m small… only five foot seven… but I’m like, “Let me at them…” like that cartoon… because whenever I saw something wrong I just couldn’t keep my mouth shut…

[Doc Malik] I didn’t care if it was me speaking up against someone [more] senior than me… a consultant [And it was the] same… when I was Clinical Director. There were people claiming hours… and work that they weren’t doing. And so I reported it to my Head of Division of Surgery. Do you know what happened…? Guess what… the next day, the Head of Surgery comes to me…. I don’t know if I’ve ever told this story on my podcast… He comes up to me and goes, “Hey Ahmad, I’ve… got something serious to tell you.” I was like, “Okay… Is it about what I said yesterday?” He went, “No… It’s a separate matter… There’s been an allegation… against the department… of sexual harassment.” I was like, “What? Who? What the hell?” He went, “You.” I started laughing. I was like, “Yeah right… whatever… I’m married to this beautiful girl… I’ve just come back from paternity leave… my second daughter’s just been born.” [I thought…] “He’s winding me up…” And he was like, “No… it’s serious.” I was like, “What? Are you freaking kidding me…? Who [made the allegation]?” [He replied] “Oh, I can’t tell you…” I asked: “What? Where? When?” [He said], “[I] can’t tell you… [but] we’re… going to do an investigation Ahmad. There’s gonna be restrictions on your practice. And while we’re doing this Ahmad, keep your head down and do not cause any trouble… you know what I mean…” Literally, he said, “You know what I mean.” So I’ve just made an allegation about my colleagues and some impropriety about claiming money and how much they’re getting paid… And the next day, apparently, there’s a sexual harassment [complaint]… And I’m not allowed to know who’s made an allegation and what the details of the allegation are. I finished the clinic an hour later… I walk out… [and] all the nurses come up to me and go, “Ahmad, what is this they’re saying about you and sexual harassment?” I was like, “How do you know?” They went, “The whole hospital knows.” What do you think’s going on there?! [And] guess what, six months later, there’s no sexual harassment… it’s been dropped. Nothing came of it. And an anaesthetist came up to me who I worked with in the private sector. And he said, “Ahmad, you need to shut up. They’re all Freemasons. You’re causing trouble and they will destroy you. Just shut up. Keep your head down.” What a lesson that was for me. At that point, my love of the NHS started to die. And I knew it was just a matter of time before I had to leave… I saw everything…

We need more Scrappy-Doos…

I can’t help wondering how different medicine would be if doctors were required by law to disclose membership of secret societies.

I wonder too how different society at large would be if such rules applied to anyone holding elected office, from parish councillors right up to the Prime Minister. And indeed anyone working for government.

And I am reminded that I have occasionally wondered about the extent to which Freemasons are active and influential in the Church of England, a subject to which I will return in a subsequent post.

Related:

And:

Also:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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