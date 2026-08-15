Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to the More hounding of Irish GPs section of May’s Updates post, this recent radio interview with Dr Billy Ralph deserves a wide audience:

It is readily available on South East Radio’s website here (from 1:38 to 24:08). An annotated transcript is below.

The context is the Dr Ralph’s hearing before the Irish Medical Council’s Fitness to Practice Committee which, in the introductory words of interviewer Alan Corcoran, “found four of six allegations of professional misconduct against Dr Ralph proven. The committee described some of his posts as inappropriate, dangerous and undermining of public health guidance, and found that some were not factually accurate, evidence-based or professionally appropriate. An allegation relating to his opposition to lockdowns was proven but was not itself considered professional misconduct, while an allegation concerning criticism of face masks was not proven.”

I found this interview particularly engaging, with plenty of back and forth interaction, and the shocking revelation of how Dr Ralph attempted suicide in 2022 in the context of the pressure he was under having spoken out during the covid era.

Major red flags

[Interviewer Alan Corcoran] Good morning Billy… you’re a Wexford GP who… became a prominent controversial voice during Ireland’s response to covid-19, and you’ve now been found guilty of professional misconduct over posts on social media. Can you take me back to 2020? What was the first thing about the official covid response that made you question it? [Dr Ralph] That’s a really good question Alan... The first thing… and the fundamental thing was… GPs [were] asked not to see their patients. They closed the doors, and we weren’t going to see patients face-to-face. Now we could do… because there was an extra payment if you saw a patient that you thought may have had a respiratory illness, but all contacts with patients were to be done on the phone. Now I have never come across anything in the history of pandemics or in my own experience of medicine where you have a medical condition and the people who are charged with dealing with medical conditions are asked not to see the patients. So for me that was the first red flag. We then subsequently got a document from the Irish College of General Practitioners… around April [2020]… which paradoxically stated that [covid] was a very dangerous condition, and that… 15% of those over 80 were likely to die if they contracted this condition. But, lo and behold, there were no treatments, and you didn’t need to see the patient… didn’t need to examine the patient… you just assess the level of breathlessness on the phone, and you could send them into the hospital… That was to me an enormous red flag, clinically… [Interviewer] Was there a particular moment where you decided that you had to speak publicly? [Dr Ralph] I think… when they decided they were going to completely disrupt the fabric of society by removing the basic civil liberty of being able to travel and being able to congregate, free associate, protest etc. They decided to remove all of those under the guise of a public health measure. That for me was a major red flag. Any removal of any civil liberties, which have been hard-won over the centuries, to me is a red flag for any thinking citizen. And that for me was the thing that started off most of my concerns.

The number of people actually dying

[Interviewer] I covered this non-stop in this radio studio… and people died from this... Do you accept that? [Dr Ralph] So you could tell me now… what was the excess deaths in 2020? [Interviewer] I can’t give you that stat, but I know… [Dr Ralph] So people died… Do people not die every day and every week and every year in Ireland? [Interviewer] And do you not accept that they died from covid? [Dr Ralph] Do people not die from the flu every year in Ireland? And what is the difference? Or what was the difference? Or currently what is the difference?

For context, here is a snapshot of WHO influenza laboratory surveillance data which I featured in The mystery of the disappearance of the flu section of The lie(s) that we were told:

The apparent disappearance of flu in Spring 2020 is striking. It seems to have reappeared at the end of 2021…

[Dr Ralph] There are still coronaviruses. Covid is still there. It’s in this room. I might have it. I don’t see you with a mask… So tell me what the excess deaths in 2020 were… [Interviewer] I haven’t got that… [Dr Ralph] If you look [it] up… it’s approximately 50. In 2020, the year of the pandemic, the Society of Actuaries printed the number… Between 50 and 52 was the number of excess deaths in Ireland in 2020. So where are all the dead people in a pandemic…?

For context, more than 30,000 people die each year in Ireland.

[Dr Ralph] Do you know how many excess deaths [there] have been since 2021 in Ireland to date? About 28,000, approximately. Why can you accumulate an excess death of 28,000 in five years when we could only approximately get 50 excess deaths in the time of a pandemic… that shut the country down, put masks on children, refused treatments to people in nursing homes, and completely disrupted the lives of young people… and many people’s businesses were lost. Don’t forget… the instructions we were getting from people… they weren’t clinicians… Tony Holohan [Chief Medical Officer of Ireland from May 2008 to 1 July 2022] is not a clinician. He never saw covid patients in his life... I saw covid patients, and I treated my covid patients, and I treated them early. I lost not a single patient during covid… during a deadly pandemic.

I am reminded of this post, featuring UK government data that shows that, before “covid measures” were introduced on 23rd March 2020, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels for the time of year, despite the fact that covid had reportedly been circulating since the end of January:

And of these articles featuring UK government data on the number of young people dying in recent years:

Treatments for covid

[Interviewer] How did you treat [covid patients]? [Dr Ralph] I used… repurposed medications. [Interviewer] Like what? [Dr Ralph] I used ivermectin and I used antibiotics, and I used corticosteroids. And I visited people in their homes if they called me to say they were ill. So I performed as a doctor during covid. I saw patients face-to-face. I visited them in their homes… Now… let me tell you what emerged in two of the hearings so far… We’ve been questioned as a group [of doctors]… individually of course in these hearings… about the use of repurposed drugs. And we’ve been criticised because there is no evidence. [But] there is an abundance of evidence for these substances…

The website c19early.org has charts such as this showing the time when covid studies first showed efficacy…

…and this one showing estimates of the treatment cost per life saved:

The same website has links to the relevant studies and data.

[Dr Ralph] And when two prominent doctors from this country were asked at two separate hearings, “Doctor, if you were faced with an ill patient, and there were no randomised controlled trials and no guidelines on the use of medication in this patient, would you trial a repurposed drug to try and treat that patient?” And you know what both of them said? [Interviewer] What? [Dr Ralph] They said, “No.” So what does that mean? Your elderly mother goes into the doctor during… supposedly… the pandemic. And your doctor reads this document from the Irish College of General Practitioners. [Although of course the reality during the covid era is that] your mother’s on a phone call… [Imagine…] she said, “I’m breathless, I think I’ve got covid.” And I [as the doctor] said, “Well I’m… terribly sorry, there’s no treatment for you…” But I as a doctor knew there were treatments, because I had looked across [an] international series of cases. Didier Raoult in France, one of the most prominent microbiologists in France… in Europe, actually… he had… hundreds of patients that he had treated with ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics. The whole state of Uttar Pradesh [in India], which has [a population of over 200 million] people… you could just walk in… pick up a packet of medication which contained ivermectin… contained antibiotics… contained corticosteroids….

I am reminded of the suppression of early treatments for covid discussed in this section of an interview with another Irish GP, Marcus de Brun, featured in this post:

[Dr Ralph] Let me tell you something which is going to sound quite disgusting… You’re not allowed to censor this… We obtained, under the Freedom of Information Act, letters from the HSE to the CEOs of all the hospitals in Ireland, dated March 2020, stating… that hydroxychloroquine was a known treatment of SARS-CoV-2, but it was only to be used in the hospitals...

Here is one such letter:

[Dr Ralph] Now… contrast that with the most vulnerable people in our society… elderly people in nursing homes… and you know that those elderly people in nursing homes… they were never going to get anywhere near a hospital, because [the nursing homes] were told not to send sick elderly to the hospital. [Interviewer] And… your point… in relation to this? [Dr Ralph] You haven’t added the two [things] together? The treatment was in the hospital. The sick people were in the community. The treatment was only to be used in the hospital, but those most vulnerable and ill in the community were never going to get to that hospital to get that treatment. I would be bloody infuriated… if [a] family member of mine was in a nursing home and died… And don’t forget, they died alone… nobody there with them… [Interviewer] And you have the backup, the documents…? [Dr Ralph] Freedom of Information Act letters from the HSE. We presented them at two of our hearings… we presented them to our expert witnesses. Yes, they’re verified documents…

I am reminded of how prescriptions for antibiotics in the UK were surprisingly low during Spring 2020 (the “height of the pandemic”) and Winter 2020/2021, thanks to “covid protocols”, and in stark contrast to the peaks in the winters of 2019/2020, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023:

Social media

[Interviewer] To be fair to you, you said I could ask you anything, and you’ll answer what you want to answer, and you’ll refuse to answer what you don’t want to answer. So I’m going to get on to the social [media] posts… Looking back… do you accept that the language is sometimes too strong? [Dr Ralph] I 100% agree... I would not stand over some of the comments now, five years later… [Interviewer] Can I read some of them to you… in the interest of balance? [Dr Ralph] Yes. [Interviewer] You’re quoted as saying, “There is no pandemic, just a lot of misguided fascist professionals who have lost the run of themselves.” Do you regret saying that? [Dr Ralph] No. I’ll explain that to you, as I explained in my hearing. [Interviewer] I mean, that’s strong, isn’t it? Fascist… professionals. Who were you talking about there? [Dr Ralph] I was talking about those people who had taken away our civil liberties, and those people who had directed doctors not to treat patients. And if that’s not warranting the ire of any decent human being, I don’t know what would… generate emotion and anger towards those sorts of people. I don’t know if you were happy to be sitting in your house… happy to see your kids not go to school… happy to see them masked… [Interviewer] So you don’t retract that one? [Dr Ralph] No, I don’t retract that one at all, no. [Interviewer] You stand over that one? [Dr Ralph] The only ones I retract are the ones referring to… parents being vile… That was not an appropriate… [Interviewer] I’ll read that one to you… you described “any parent getting such pointless and dangerous products” as a “vile individual”. You do retract that one, do you? [Dr Ralph] Oh yes, and I did in my hearing. I said that was not appropriate. It was… excessive language, and, on reflection and in hindsight, I would not use those words again. [Interviewer] If you could rewrite those social media posts, what would you change? [Dr Ralph] I wouldn’t rewrite any of them… I wouldn’t use social media. And I didn’t only use social media [during the covid era]… [and] this is where the issue lies, with the narrowness of the descriptions of what’s been going on… for any of us [dissident doctors]… Nowhere have I seen [it acknowledged] that, actually, this was a doctor… or a group of doctors… but in my case, this was a doctor who wrote 70 emails to [the authorities], including our local politicians, outlining exactly what I’ve been describing to you… and had practically no replies.

Covid vaccines and children

[Interviewer] You were particularly critical of vaccinating children against covid… [Dr Ralph] I was. [Interviewer] What evidence led you to that position…? [Dr Ralph] Well… generally in medicine… any pharmaceutical product [that] comes onto the market... it’s never tested in children, initially… [probably] a large percentage of current children’s medications are [actually] used off-label, because there isn’t a sufficient amount of randomised controlled trials carried out on children… So what we would do as doctors is… accumulate years and years and years… of safety data before we give medications to children. Then, also what we do is… a risk-benefit analysis. For every single prescription a doctor writes, whether he sits and ponders on it for an hour or for a nanosecond, [he is] still meant to be doing a risk-benefit analysis. Because every prescription you write carries with it a potential risk to the individual. Every investigation you request for a patient has a potential risk. So you want to make sure that the benefits outweigh the risk. When you have a product which has been rushed through… and the background for mRNA technology [used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products] has been absolutely abysmal… it’s failed repeatedly in multiple animal species… and it’s not being developed, despite mRNA technology [being] around for over 20 years [or so]… And when you also have people like Robert Malone, who holds multiple patents for some of the aspects in the development of mRNA… he was highly critical of mRNA technology, saying it wasn’t safe… shouldn’t be rolled out… So if you accumulate all of that, and you do a risk-benefit analysis, and you look at the effects of covid in children… as far as I know, there [were] no deaths of children in Ireland who didn’t have a major underlying condition…

Covid vaccines more generally

[Interviewer] But the general vaccines that we got were... [Dr Ralph] I’ll describe my clinical practice. I’m a single-handed GP. I see everybody from the day they’re born, right up to the very elderly. I vaccinate all the children in my practice personally. I don’t delegate a task. I do it. So I take full responsibility for all the childhood vaccines. I vaccinate all my elderly population, or those who are vulnerable, during the flu season. If somebody needs their pneumococcal vaccine, I give them the pneumococcal vaccine. If somebody needs their shingles vaccine, I give them the shingles vaccine. If nurses or junior doctors need their hepatitis B boosters, I give them those vaccines. So that is my practice. So I hope that answers your question. [Interviewer] And you gave the covid vaccine? [Dr Ralph] I gave the initial course of covid vaccines, and probably the first booster to elderly patients and vulnerable patients. Basically, most of my cohort would be… over 50… nobody under the age of 50. And I did not vaccinate a single child with a covid vaccine... at least that’s something I can hold my head up and say, “Thankfully I didn’t do that.” But I do have a degree of consternation about the fact that I gave any of my patients covid vaccines. Although I will say one caveat… I think [that for] the primary course of vaccines… there seems to be some evidence that it provided a short window of protection during that time…

The recent hearing

[Interviewer] Can I get on to what’s happened this week? At the… practice committee, they found four of the six allegations of professional misconduct against you proven. What was your immediate reaction when you heard… their findings? [Dr Ralph] Well, it was on the basis of undermining public health guidelines. [Interviewer] Do you accept any of their findings? [Dr Ralph] Well, yes, we did undermine all of them… to some extent… [but I think it’s more accurate to say] we challenged rather than undermined. But when… I asked in my hearing, “So you’re saying I undermined public health guidelines… Can you explain to me in law… because you’re charging me with undermining public health guidelines… and that would amount to professional misconduct…” They made that leap. [But] it’s not defined in the 2007 Medical Practitioners Act. [And] it’s not defined in the guidelines on ethics. And the reply I received was, “Well, in law, when a term is not defined in law, we revert to the dictionary.” [And] to me that sounds like [they have] just made it up… basically. So did I challenge public health guidelines…? I’ve just outlined to you… all the issues that were wrong. So… sure… I challenged them. And was I expecting to be brought before the Medical Council for using Twitter [now X]… to exercise free speech and criticise? No, I was not. And by the way… this is the Medical Council as the complainant. [But] this did not start off this way. This started off as some hearsay story about me describing something to a pregnant woman about being cautious in taking a vaccine in pregnancy. Not any vaccine, this particular [covid mRNA novel technology] vaccine in pregnancy.

I am reminded that it has recently come to light, c/o US senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, that Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the covid era, sent this private message in January 2021…

…before stating publicly the following month that, “[FDA] have found thus far and we have to be careful but thus far no red flags about that, about pregnant women.”

According to this 2025 paper:

Analysis of 226,395 singleton pregnancies in Israel from 2016 to 2022 indicates that COVID-19 vaccination with dose 1 during weeks 8-13 was associated with higher-than-expected observed number of fetal losses of approximately 13 versus 9 expected for every 100 exposed pregnancies.

NB claims that the covid vaccine caused the rate of miscarriage to rise to ~80% arise from a mishandling of statistics. And it appears that such headline-grabbing figures have been — and still are being — used to obscure the real story, to discredit those speaking out, and to “poison the well”. For more details, see e.g. this article c/o medical whistleblower Arkmedic.

[Dr Ralph] And somebody told somebody who told a doctor… basically a chain of hearsay. And then I received a letter from the Medical Council [that] this was a complaint. And, believe it or not, the person who made the complaint also said, “I could not believe that a doctor would say that to a pregnant woman.” What?! A doctor would tell a pregnant woman not to take a novel pharmaceutical product? Well, I can believe that! But they finished their letter by saying, “But I looked at his Twitter feed, and I looked at his Cassandra Voices articles, and I surmised that he must have said that”. So basically, the Medical Council… took that on as a complaint. And then when I asked them for the names of the people who had apparently told this doctor… because otherwise it’s hearsay… in law… they said, “We don’t know the names of the people.” And then all of a sudden that complaint evaporated, and it became a Twitter[-related] complaint. And [it’s] taken five years almost to the day… to sort that out…

“The day I died”

[Interviewer] You [have] described [a day in] July 2022 as “the day you died”. What do you mean by that? What happened there? And what was the rebirth? [Dr Ralph] The day I died… well, I took a massive overdose of a medication in my car… with the intention of dying… [Interviewer] Why…? [Dr Ralph] Because [of]… the pressures of the Medical Council issue… [and] there were financial issues happening, because I’d made some reckless decisions when it comes to my finances. I was under a lot of… mental stress. I put my family under a lot of stress through this whole covid thing. My marriage was struggling… because of my approach… this kind of… approach I’m talking to you [about] now. I gave… far too much energy to that, as opposed to my family. And I got to the point where I think I just broke. And… I spent nine days in Wexford General Hospital’s intensive care unit. [Interviewer] And were you technically dead? [Dr Ralph] No… I’m using a bit of poetic licence. I wasn’t dead, but I was in a coma for probably the first five to six days. [Interviewer] So the rebirth then… when you came out of [the coma], what happened…? [Dr Ralph] I took a step back from giving so much energy to trying to change [things]… [I had previously started] off with a naive thinking that, “Oh, if we say the truth, people will say, ‘Well, that’s the truth. I [can] see how that’s damaging people. I can see how we should have done X, Y, and Z.’ And then the society and the politicians and… the profession would respond.” Well, I realised that was complete and utter nonsense. So I stepped well back from that.

Where do we go from here?

[Interviewer] So where are we now with all of this? What happens to you next? You’re still practising…? [Dr Ralph] Oh yes, and I will continue to practise as far [as I can]. I haven’t received my sanction, but it’s not at a level where my licence or my registration on the specialist register is under any threat whatsoever. These [sort of sanctions] are meant to effect… a chilling of the profession, so that there’s no criticism of government policy. Don’t forget… in [Ireland], 40% of our exports are pharmaceuticals. Anything that challenges that… 50% of our GDP is made up of the revenue from ten large corporations… [and] some of them will be pharmaceutical companies. They have enormous lobbying power. So if you’ve got seven upstart doctors… initially saying, “There’s this cheap-as-chips medication that could possibly end this pandemic… why don’t we try it…?” And supposing they did try it, what would have been the upshot… if something like a 40- or 50-year-old drug like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine had been shown to be effective? What would have been the upshot of that…? [Interviewer] A lot of lives saved, perhaps… [Dr Ralph] That’s the most important one. But do you know [that] the other upshot would have been that an emergency use authorisation, either from the FDA or the EMA… the European Medicines Agency… [cannot be issued] if there’s an existing treatment for a known condition. [And] you’re looking at hundreds of billions of euros and dollars [at stake]… And do you think, if you’re standing to make that kind of profit, that you would allow upstart doctors like us to talk up and say, “These [repurposed] medications could help save lives?” [Interviewer] I’m glad to have been able to give you the opportunity to get your view across. I’ll let the listeners decide as to whether they agree or disagree with you. But by way of conclusion… what do you believe you got right during covid and what do you believe you got wrong? [Dr Ralph] Well, most definitely what I got wrong was to be naive enough to think that I could effect any change whatsoever using a social media platform. I don’t use that anymore. If I want to do something, I’ll do it more directly or I’ll write more detailed articles. That was definitely getting it wrong. Using emotive language to describe… vulnerable parents… that’s most definitely wrong. Even some of [my] criticisms of NPHET [the National Public Health Emergency Team within Ireland’s Department of Health]… using words like “monkeys” and “clowns”… that’s not appropriate either… What we got right… is we actually saw our patients and we treated them… My final comment is that I hope people will recognise when a government or a profession are doing something that will not ultimately benefit [the people at large], their family or their societies. When anything, no matter what it is… whether it’s an ideology or whether it’s a piece of medical advice… if it is fracturing you away from… fundamental things that keep you human… and keep you a part of a society and a family… or part of a religious group, or any kind of group… If anything is getting in the way of that, you have to exercise your critical faculties and question why… [During the covid era] there was no questioning of why… [Interviewer] And there you have it. Our thanks to Dr Billy Ralph…

Further information related to the interview, and other articles relating to the Irish dissident doctors, can be found here c/o Irish freelance reporter Louise Roseingrave, who formerly reported on medical inquests at Dublin Coroner's Court and general news for Irish Times, Irish Examiner, Irish Independent, RTE & others:

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